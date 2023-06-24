Congrats to SA, 4th title and the back to back. No matter how you cut it, that's some achievement. I don't think anyone winning any title cares how beautiful it was, just that you got there against pretty much all the odds, through Ireland, France & New Zealand. That's a WC to boast about on a lot of levels. Fair dues.
Small gripe about the WC in general, it felt like the best/most exciting games were the opener, SA/Ireland & the two A vs B quarter finals. That's all on the draw. Hopefully future WCs have more balanced pools. Clear as day that one each of the A/B pool teams would meet in the final. Pity Ireland & BoK weren't up to the SH teams in the quarters.
In addition, lots of games felt decided by the refs rather than the rugby, in the pools & the knockouts, which is a black mark for World Rugby.
But as I said, that's not on SA. You beat who is in front of you and three 1-point wins suggests the most realistic & resilient team won in the end. Congrats on the title!!