No one expected expansive rugby when SA are on of the teams. Its obvious youll play to your strengths. Even with your forward power you still needed the ref  3 games in a row. Thats a fact biit ultimately you got the pot
4 times
In the end it feels like a very harsh result.

The two cards really sum up the Foster/Cane era. The NZRFU had the chance to change it multiple times but kept backing Foster who kept picking Cane, who was never the best in his position, was never the best leader, never had the smarts. He just never had IT, not one of lifes winners. So Foster picks him, means Ardie has to go to eight. Now you have two of the smaller loosies going so you need size. Fosters picks a thug in Frizzel. And there you go, thug gets carded for doing a thugs thing. Cane gets carded cos he ends up in strange spot, bad luck, but stupidly follows through with the hit.

Felt like game over after that but the 14 were bloody valiant and got us so damn close. Other calls couldve gone our way, the bizarre pen against Ardie that Barnes admits is wrong as Pollard lines up the kick being one, but ultimately we left points out there.

Congrats to South Africa
In the end it feels like a very harsh result.

The two cards really sum up the Foster/Cane era. The NZRFU had the chance to change it multiple times but kept backing Foster who kept picking Cane, who was never the best in his position, was never the best leader, never had the smarts. He just never had IT, not one of lifes winners. So Foster picks him, means Ardie has to go to eight. Now you have two of the smaller loosies going so you need size. Fosters picks a thug in Frizzel. And there you go, thug gets carded for doing a thugs thing. Cane gets carded cos he ends up in strange spot, bad luck, but stupidly follows through with the hit.

Felt like game over after that but the 14 were bloody valiant and got us so damn close. Other calls couldve gone our way, the bizarre pen against Ardie that Barnes admits is wrong as Pollard lines up the kick being one, but ultimately we left points out there.

Congrats to South Africa

As i said, AB game management was poor too, they had a couple of penalties in the second half that were kickable, but turned them down & went into the corner, & subsequently lost possession, take the points in match as tight as that.

 Felt type of match that no one deserved to win, but someone had to, & that was South Africa.
As i said, AB game management was poor too, they had a couple of penalties in the second half that were kickable, but turned them down & went into the corner, & subsequently lost possession, take the points in match as tight as that.

 Felt type of match that no one deserved to win, but someone had to, & that was South Africa.

Conversely I think the one Barrett missed was always a tough one, must have been 50m with the angle. I ast to say now, but with it being back to 14 a side could they have kicked that one to the corner?

To no ones surprise it seems like Eddie Jones has been sacked/is leaving by mutual consent.
Congrats to SA, 4th title and the back to back. No matter how you cut it, that's some achievement. I don't think anyone winning any title cares how beautiful it was, just that you got there against pretty much all the odds, through Ireland, France & New Zealand. That's a WC to boast about on a lot of levels. Fair dues.

Small gripe about the WC in general, it felt like the best/most exciting games were the opener, SA/Ireland & the two A vs B quarter finals. That's all on the draw. Hopefully future WCs have more balanced pools. Clear as day that one each of the A/B pool teams would meet in the final. Pity Ireland & BoK weren't up to the SH teams in the quarters.

In addition, lots of games felt decided by the refs rather than the rugby, in the pools & the knockouts, which is a black mark for World Rugby.

But as I said, that's not on SA. You beat who is in front of you and three 1-point wins suggests the most realistic & resilient team won in the end. Congrats on the title!!
I didnt have a problem with the call to kick for the corner. We were 12-3 down at the time, I think, so a try was our best shot to close the game up while it was 14-14. The wrong call was forcing it wide cos we had them on the ropes.

The Barrett kick at goal in the 82nd minute had to be taken on, we were getting the ball back from a kick off if missed. The problem was Jordie was being used in the scrums so how good his legs were for hoofing it that far is debatable. There was a case for MacKenzie being on the field a bit sooner so he couldve taken the kick.
Congrats to SA, 4th title and the back to back. No matter how you cut it, that's some achievement. I don't think anyone winning any title cares how beautiful it was, just that you got there against pretty much all the odds, through Ireland, France & New Zealand. That's a WC to boast about on a lot of levels. Fair dues.

Small gripe about the WC in general, it felt like the best/most exciting games were the opener, SA/Ireland & the two A vs B quarter finals. That's all on the draw. Hopefully future WCs have more balanced pools. Clear as day that one each of the A/B pool teams would meet in the final. Pity Ireland & BoK weren't up to the SH teams in the quarters.

In addition, lots of games felt decided by the refs rather than the rugby, in the pools & the knockouts, which is a black mark for World Rugby.

But as I said, that's not on SA. You beat who is in front of you and three 1-point wins suggests the most realistic & resilient team won in the end. Congrats on the title!!

The format is changing for the next world cup, it'll be a 24 team world cup [hopefully 6 groups of 4, so shorter group stage with an extra knockout round], & the draw is being done January 26 rather than December next year, which would have normally been the case.
His next interview will start with Konnichiwa.
No one expected expansive rugby when SA are on of the teams. Its obvious youll play to your strengths. Even with your forward power you still needed the ref  3 games in a row. Thats a fact biit ultimately you got the pot
You should bottle those grapes of whine. Honestly an England fan bitching about the style of play and getting the rub of the green is peak irony. It's not a fact it's an opinion, you acting like a Bitter is a fact.
