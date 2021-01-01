« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 533407 times)

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,549
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12760 on: Today at 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: Chavvie on Today at 12:15:46 am
No one expected expansive rugby when SA are on of the teams. Its obvious youll play to your strengths. Even with your forward power you still needed the ref  3 games in a row. Thats a fact biit ultimately you got the pot
:scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
4 times
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12761 on: Today at 08:43:05 am »
In the end it feels like a very harsh result.

The two cards really sum up the Foster/Cane era. The NZRFU had the chance to change it multiple times but kept backing Foster who kept picking Cane, who was never the best in his position, was never the best leader, never had the smarts. He just never had IT, not one of lifes winners. So Foster picks him, means Ardie has to go to eight. Now you have two of the smaller loosies going so you need size. Fosters picks a thug in Frizzel. And there you go, thug gets carded for doing a thugs thing. Cane gets carded cos he ends up in strange spot, bad luck, but stupidly follows through with the hit.

Felt like game over after that but the 14 were bloody valiant and got us so damn close. Other calls couldve gone our way, the bizarre pen against Ardie that Barnes admits is wrong as Pollard lines up the kick being one, but ultimately we left points out there.

Congrats to South Africa
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 