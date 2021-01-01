In the end it feels like a very harsh result.



The two cards really sum up the Foster/Cane era. The NZRFU had the chance to change it multiple times but kept backing Foster who kept picking Cane, who was never the best in his position, was never the best leader, never had the smarts. He just never had IT, not one of lifes winners. So Foster picks him, means Ardie has to go to eight. Now you have two of the smaller loosies going so you need size. Fosters picks a thug in Frizzel. And there you go, thug gets carded for doing a thugs thing. Cane gets carded cos he ends up in strange spot, bad luck, but stupidly follows through with the hit.



Felt like game over after that but the 14 were bloody valiant and got us so damn close. Other calls couldve gone our way, the bizarre pen against Ardie that Barnes admits is wrong as Pollard lines up the kick being one, but ultimately we left points out there.



Congrats to South Africa