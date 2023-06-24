Oh, I've got to say that apart from the high tackles on our players that the ref missed in the first 20 minutes especially, and our only specialist hooker being cynically injured in the first 3 minutes, the All Blacks were superb - they played out of their skins - unfortunately for them, they were playing South Africa, and we don't give up against the All Blacks, ever.....those of you not from SA or New Zealand have no idea how deep the rivalry runs - as deep as LFC v Everton or LFC v Manchester United.
Ha ha at those of you wishing for open, expansive rugby in the wet - I'm not sure you actually understand the game properly.