Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 533215 times)

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12720 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm
Why aren't you drunk yet? Or are you pacing yourself?

Getting there!! ;D
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:49:36 pm
:lmao

Congratulations mate!

Thanks mate!!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12721 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:45:54 pm
Still whining huh?

Poor little boy. Whine a bit more.

Sorry we didnt get a free ride to the semi finals.

You didnt have to face too much World Cup pedigree til you got there.

Its like a Royal Rumble in here tonight. Everyone piling into everyone! Just waiting for Trumps to give his view on Wayne Barnes. At least he spotted a forward pass tonight. Thats progress.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12722 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
What the fuck are you on about dickhead?  Fuck off and let the adults who understand Rugby converse.

Wait, does anyone understand rugby?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12723 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
You didnt have to face too much World Cup pedigree til you got there.

Its like a Royal Rumble in here tonight. Everyone piling into everyone! Just waiting for Trumps to give his view on Wayne Barnes. At least he spotted a forward pass tonight. Thats progress.

But at least we have a bye into the next World Cup semi final, could be an even more interesting night should we be playing Ireland.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12724 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Think its fair to say south africa have stolen 2 world cups and got gifted 2 others.

Will south africa ever win the rugby world cup?

Will Arsenal ever win a CL? :P
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12725 on: Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
Wait, does anyone understand rugby?

Nearly all on this thread certainly don;t mate.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12726 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm »
It seems Im the only neutral on here who enjoyed that final - wasnt always the best quality, but kept me interested until the end.

Congrats to SA, Chakan, the baddie from Lethal Weapon 2 etc.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12727 on: Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
You didnt have to face too much World Cup pedigree til you got there.

Its like a Royal Rumble in here tonight. Everyone piling into everyone! Just waiting for Trumps to give his view on Wayne Barnes. At least he spotted a forward pass tonight. Thats progress.

Yeah Ireland and Scotland bunch of nobodies them ;)

Id be keen to hear what Trumps has to say. He must be gutted and I feel for him.  As I said credit to the ABs that really could have gone either way.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12728 on: Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
But at least we have a bye into the next World Cup semi final, could be an even more interesting night should we be playing Ireland.

World Cup semifinal final? Doubtful.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12729 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm
World Cup semifinal final? Doubtful.

Damn, had though of that.  ???
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12730 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
Nearly all on this thread certainly don;t mate.

NZ trying to catch high kicks reminded me of your League boys actually. :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12731 on: Yesterday at 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
It seems Im the only neutral on here who enjoyed that final - wasnt always the best quality, but kept me interested until the end.

Congrats to SA, Chakan, the baddie from Lethal Weapon 2 etc.

:lmao proper laugh that thank you!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12732 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
It seems Im the only neutral on here who enjoyed that final - wasnt always the best quality, but kept me interested until the end.

Congrats to SA, Chakan, the baddie from Lethal Weapon 2 etc.

I enjoyed it too. Result in the balance til the final whistle. Dont have to have a ton of tries to be entertaining. The only final I can think of thats had more than a couple of tries has been 2015 and possibly all the way back to 1987. All the others have had a maximum of two I think. But they normally always throw up a tense game.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12733 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm
Getting there!! ;D
Thanks mate!!
.
Congrats Bokke 👍
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12734 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm
.
Congrats Bokke 👍

Thank you! :) 👍🏻
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12735 on: Yesterday at 11:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
Wait, does anyone understand rugby?

Cmon Nick, you know thats part of the fun 😀
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12736 on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
But at least we have a bye into the next World Cup semi final, could be an even more interesting night should we be playing Ireland.
We're never getting past the QFs, that's set in stone by now.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12737 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm
We're never getting past the QFs, that's set in stone by now.

I fear you are right, perhaps the best idea is give the SH teams the wrong date or something.  :o
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12738 on: Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm »
Congrats to Chakan and all the other Saffer's in here. Opinions on the game aside, looking forward to the Razor re-build, especially with so many legendary players leaving, a great crop of current players having already come through and some real talent waiting in the wings. As a Kiwi, I reckon there's a lot to look forward to over the next couple of years and beyond.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12739 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Gojedo on Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
Congrats to Chakan and all the other Saffer's in here. Opinions on the game aside, looking forward to the Razor re-build, especially with so many legendary players leaving, a great crop of current players having already come through and some real talent waiting in the wings. As a Kiwi, I reckon there's a lot to look forward to over the next couple of years and beyond.

Thank you. It really could have gone either way.

ABs definitely look good for the future.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12740 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Thank you. It really could have gone either way.

ABs definitely look good for the future.
Hope so, mate, but that was the last game for a few good players.

South Africa played their natural game better than we did ours - until the final quarter - and that was the difference. Well done to them, and congrats to all the SAfricans on here.

Such tight margins though! SA's first penalty that went in off the post, their 3rd penalty where the ref admitted he'd got it wrong, and the foul that caused Ardie Savea to knock it on in the build-up to what would have been an excellent try to Aaron Smith. Any of those go the other way, and the All Blacks are champions.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12741 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
It seems Im the only neutral on here who enjoyed that final - wasnt always the best quality, but kept me interested until the end.
I did too. Absorbing to the last minute.

Congratulations to all the Saffers on here  :wave
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12742 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Think its fair to say south africa have stolen 2 world cups and got gifted 2 others.

Will south africa ever win the rugby world cup?
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12743 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Chavvie on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Utterly ridiculous that such a dominant rugby country win their fourth with 3 games of not much.
Ffs, you make Evertonians look graceful in defeat.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12744 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao



Proving once against Arsenal fans know nothing about any sport ;)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12745 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm »
With 19 minutes on the clock and us leading by a point I thought "no way we defend 1 point for 20 minutes..." and then we did

The Ancient Enemy was defeated once more.

:wellin
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12746 on: Yesterday at 11:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Proving once against Arsenal fans know nothing about any sport ;)
:lickin
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12747 on: Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:45:54 pm
Still whining huh?

Poor little boy. Whine a bit more.

Sorry we didnt get a free ride to the semi finals.


Im not whining, my country got third place and were lucky to do so. It very straightforward for me. South Africa won this world cup thanks to referee involvement at the crucial time. You probably dont care so enjoy the win pal
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 12:02:39 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
ABs not taking the points when on offer fuked them in the end.  Really dont understand their decision making in the game.

Anyway, congratulations Bokke 💪👏
This.
Siya made the same mistake in the game we lost against Ireland - when the AB's did the same thing I turned to my mate and said "they've fucked themselves - the golden rule of test matches - take the points in front of you"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 12:03:09 am »
Quote from: Chavvie on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm

Im not whining, my country got third place and were lucky to do so. It very straightforward for me. South Africa won this world cup thanks to referee involvement at the crucial time. You probably dont care so enjoy the win pal
:lmao :lmao
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12750 on: Today at 12:10:48 am »
Oh, I've got to say that apart from the high tackles on our players that the ref missed in the first 20 minutes especially, and our only specialist hooker being cynically injured in the first 3 minutes, the All Blacks were superb - they played out of their skins - unfortunately for them, they were playing South Africa, and we don't give up against the All Blacks, ever.....those of you not from SA or New Zealand have no idea how deep the rivalry runs - as deep as LFC v Everton or LFC v Manchester United.


Ha ha at those of you wishing for open, expansive rugby in the wet - I'm not sure you actually understand the game properly.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12751 on: Today at 12:12:35 am »
Whys it funny? Genuinely curious. Absolute joke as far as Im concerned. France, Ireland and New Zealand all better teams for me. South Africa ground it out.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12752 on: Today at 12:15:46 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 12:10:48 am
Oh, I've got to say that apart from the high tackles on our players that the ref missed in the first 20 minutes especially, and our only specialist hooker being cynically injured in the first 3 minutes, the All Blacks were superb - they played out of their skins - unfortunately for them, they were playing South Africa, and we don't give up against the All Blacks, ever.....those of you not from SA or New Zealand have no idea how deep the rivalry runs - as deep as LFC v Everton or LFC v Manchester United.


Ha ha at those of you wishing for open, expansive rugby in the wet - I'm not sure you actually understand the game properly.
No one expected expansive rugby when SA are on of the teams. Its obvious youll play to your strengths. Even with your forward power you still needed the ref  3 games in a row. Thats a fact biit ultimately you got the pot
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12753 on: Today at 01:17:04 am »
Congrats to the most boring rugby nation to have ever won the WC.

This WC must have turned off more fans than gaining any extra, how many up and unders by just SA 🤔
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12754 on: Today at 01:52:49 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
It seems Im the only neutral on here who enjoyed that final - wasnt always the best quality, but kept me interested until the end.

Congrats to SA, Chakan, the baddie from Lethal Weapon 2 etc.
Diplomatic immunity all round!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12755 on: Today at 01:41:52 am »
Delighted SA won. I have NZ in laws and they would have been even more unbearable than usual if they had won. Won some money on it too 😀
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12756 on: Today at 05:03:47 am »
The final was a poor match.

South Africa up a man most of the game, but played like it was 15 vs 15, & never really utilized the extra man, took drop goals from ridiculous distances which all the attempts failed.

New Zealand poor discipline, & poor game management, they had a couple of penalties in the second half which were kickable 3 pointers but turned them down to go to the corner instead, & ended up eventually losing possession, take the points offered in a match as tight as that.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12757 on: Today at 05:22:59 am »
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 :scarf :champ

What a night! What a game! My heart and liver may never recover and I'm okay with that. AB's played out of their skins, and our boys never gave up. PSDT needs a statue erected in his honour, when others were making ridiculous drop goal attempts he was tackling everything in sight.

Was it pretty? Absolutely not but it was Cup final rugby played in very heavy conditions, anyone who expected otherwise was insane. At the end of the day we stand as Champions, and damn does it feel amazing. I can't wait to head out again later, the vibes are immaculate and the streets were crazy last night.
