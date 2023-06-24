Thank you. It really could have gone either way.



ABs definitely look good for the future.



Hope so, mate, but that was the last game for a few good players.South Africa played their natural game better than we did ours - until the final quarter - and that was the difference. Well done to them, and congrats to all the SAfricans on here.Such tight margins though! SA's first penalty that went in off the post, their 3rd penalty where the ref admitted he'd got it wrong, and the foul that caused Ardie Savea to knock it on in the build-up to what would have been an excellent try to Aaron Smith. Any of those go the other way, and the All Blacks are champions.