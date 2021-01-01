It seems Im the only neutral on here who enjoyed that final - wasnt always the best quality, but kept me interested until the end.



Congrats to SA, Chakan, the baddie from Lethal Weapon 2 etc.



I enjoyed it too. Result in the balance til the final whistle. Dont have to have a ton of tries to be entertaining. The only final I can think of thats had more than a couple of tries has been 2015 and possibly all the way back to 1987. All the others have had a maximum of two I think. But they normally always throw up a tense game.