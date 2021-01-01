Why aren't you drunk yet? Or are you pacing yourself?
Congratulations mate!
Still whining huh? Poor little boy. Whine a bit more.Sorry we didnt get a free ride to the semi finals.
Crosby Nick never fails.
What the fuck are you on about dickhead? Fuck off and let the adults who understand Rugby converse.
You didnt have to face too much World Cup pedigree til you got there.Its like a Royal Rumble in here tonight. Everyone piling into everyone! Just waiting for Trumps to give his view on Wayne Barnes. At least he spotted a forward pass tonight. Thats progress.
Think its fair to say south africa have stolen 2 world cups and got gifted 2 others. Will south africa ever win the rugby world cup?
Wait, does anyone understand rugby?
But at least we have a bye into the next World Cup semi final, could be an even more interesting night should we be playing Ireland.
World Cup semifinal final? Doubtful.
Nearly all on this thread certainly don;t mate.
It seems Im the only neutral on here who enjoyed that final - wasnt always the best quality, but kept me interested until the end. Congrats to SA, Chakan, the baddie from Lethal Weapon 2 etc.
Getting there!! Thanks mate!!
. Congrats Bokke 👍
