Online smicer07

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12560 on: Today at 09:27:13 pm »
Différence between VAR and TMO is incredible.
Online cashmere pringle

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12561 on: Today at 09:27:27 pm »
Not played or really watched rugby since school in the 1980s . We were always told the ball had to be put straight into the scrum.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12562 on: Today at 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:26:44 pm
So far, Jill, but the nights relatively young.

Some running rugby almost broke out there.
Offline bryanod

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12563 on: Today at 09:27:51 pm »
Ref having a mare TMO interceding every break in okay for big decision.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12564 on: Today at 09:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:25:57 pm
That was a knock on!

Because he was fouled first.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12565 on: Today at 09:29:07 pm »
The AB are losing it.

They don't need to panic and just look after the ball better.  Take the 3 points and move on.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12566 on: Today at 09:29:17 pm »
Kolisi back on to a crowd of boos, have the Ev fans been let in for the night?
Online smicer07

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12567 on: Today at 09:30:39 pm »
Looked forward
Online The North Bank

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12568 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm »
Surely that went forward
Online The North Bank

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12569 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm »
Hows that a try. Sack the TMO , bring back howard webb
Online lfc79

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12570 on: Today at 09:31:51 pm »
What do you think sack all the var refs and replace them with the rugby ones, even if they have to learn the rules cant be any worse
Offline WorldChampions

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12571 on: Today at 09:31:54 pm »
Bounce forward but looks ok.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12572 on: Today at 09:32:01 pm »
Sweet as bro.
Online Zee_26

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12573 on: Today at 09:32:17 pm »
That was lost forward no?
Offline killer-heels

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12574 on: Today at 09:32:28 pm »
Come on you mullet haired c*nts!
Online Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12575 on: Today at 09:32:51 pm »
Wouldn't worry too much about that conversion Richie, probably not going to be important at the end of the game.
Online Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12576 on: Today at 09:33:24 pm »
That was forward!!!
Offline killer-heels

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12577 on: Today at 09:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:32:51 pm
Wouldn't worry too much about that conversion Richie, probably not going to be important at the end of the game.

I know that was just glossed over. Its a crucial point they missed out on.
Online Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12578 on: Today at 09:34:55 pm »
Get your fucking line out sorted ffs!!
Offline rossipersempre

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12579 on: Today at 09:35:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:33:54 pm
I know that was just glossed over. Its a crucial point they missed out on.
Two points but hey
Online jillcwhomever

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12580 on: Today at 09:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:34:55 pm
Get your fucking line out sorted ffs!!

Line outs generally have been pretty second rate this tournament.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12581 on: Today at 09:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:34:55 pm
Get your fucking line out sorted ffs!!
Sweating a bit here are we? :D
Online Zee_26

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12582 on: Today at 09:38:14 pm »
Should have kept that in hand.
Online Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12583 on: Today at 09:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:34:55 pm
Get your fucking line out sorted ffs!!
You know what would have been a good idea? A hooker on the bench
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12584 on: Today at 09:38:34 pm »
NZ keep turning the ball over in good field position.
Online smicer07

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12585 on: Today at 09:38:37 pm »
Never understand why they kick it away in such a good position
