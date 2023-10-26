A great summary of tonight's game...
(Chakan, you may want to look away )
<snip>
While there are some truths to the article it really only focusses on a tactic that we use right at the end of the game when the other team is tiring and that's bringing on a big scrum team to control the game and yes it does end up in penalties sometimes.
But for the rest of the 60 minutes while those heavies are on the bench, we also try control the game through the backline and crossfield kicking.
Is the scrum a weapon we use in the game, of course we do, because lets face it we are a heavier more dominant bunch of people, so we use everything we can to our advantage, and because we're one of the best at it people will poo poo it.
We also have a great backline and wings to run the ball, but our tactic has always been physicality and control. I make no apologies for that.