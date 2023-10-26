« previous next »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 03:45:13 pm
Ah, dont be all nice and make de waver in my support for the All Blacks.

I hope whoever calls it the big dance the least wins.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 04:02:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 26, 2023, 03:45:13 pm
Ah, dont be all nice and make de waver in my support for the All Blacks.

I hope whoever calls it the big dance the least wins.
I figure you've suffered enough punishment this week, why rub more salt into your wounds? :D

The big dance?? Yeah we definitely don't follow the same people!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 04:04:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 26, 2023, 03:45:13 pm
Ah, dont be all nice and make de waver in my support for the All Blacks.

I hope whoever calls it the big dance the least wins.

Die poppe gaan dans!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 04:20:35 pm
No scrumhalf on the Boks bench sure is a gamble. Willie le Roux is also keeping a lot more talented players out of the side. Have to feel for Libbok and Reinach as they miss out completely.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 05:08:29 pm
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 05:32:10 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 26, 2023, 05:08:29 pm

As expected. I don't think either team has been a surprise.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Quote from: Persephone on October 26, 2023, 05:32:10 pm
As expected. I don't think either team has been a surprise.

Laulala coming back in after Newell played back to back games is surprising but I guess they wanted the better scrummager
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 26, 2023, 07:32:16 pm
Sexton's farewell  :wave

***

"Retirement is never an easy next step for any professional athlete. It is especially hard after the rollercoaster of emotions from the last few weeks in France. The sadness and frustration we couldnt progress further remain, they will for a long time to come but the overarching feeling is the pride I felt playing with such a committed and talented group of players. The best group I have been lucky enough to be a part ofon and off the pitch. Leaving these players and these coaches is what is making retirement so tough.

Ive said it many times before but theres no feeling like playing in front of a home Irish crowd and thats what it felt like in Bordeaux, Nantes and in Paris on those three special Saturdays.

I want to thank my teammates, both for Leinster and Ireland, for everything they have given to me. The last season was one of the most enjoyable of my career and it makes it even more special to do so with people you care about, friends who will stay a part of my life in the future.

To all the teachers, coaches, support staff and all those who encouraged and supported my career starting out in Bective, St. Marys College, club and school, for over 30 years, thank you for everything.

To the supporters of Leinster, Racing, the British & Irish Lions and Ireland - with whom I was proud to share my journey - thank you for your faith and unwavering support.

To my family, my parents, brothers and sister who nurtured my love of the game and instilled my drive, I couldnt have made this journey without you.

Finally to my wife Laura and our children, your unconditional love helped inspire me through the ups and downs of life and I am incredibly excited about our next chapter together. By far my proudest moments were getting to play with my kids watching on.

4 years ago we sat down as a squad and spoke about what we wanted to achieve. Our main motivation and objective was to inspire the nation. I think we achieved that. We lost, but we won. 💚 ☘️
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
England really are a very boring rugby team. Grindy-grindy-grind.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:37:33 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
England really are a very boring rugby team. Grindy-grindy-grind.

Show some respect to the third best team in the world.

But yeah. Very boring.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 11:23:50 am
Weather is NOT looking good for tonight. South Africa have to be big favourites.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 11:30:48 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:23:50 am
Weather is NOT looking good for tonight. South Africa have to be big favourites.

How so? Our handling and catching from the kicking seems to suffer when the weather is bad.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 12:04:18 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:23:50 am
Weather is NOT looking good for tonight. South Africa have to be big favourites.
Isn't NZ one of the wettest countries on the planet? Nice attempt at the mockers there :wave

In all seriousness best of luck tonight, hoping for a clean game that lives up to the billing. May the best team win. I'll be heading off for a braai, the only way to watch the rugby. Hope everyone else has a great evening/morning.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 12:16:52 pm
Im in Ireland this weekend and its fucking bleak. Dont know how any sport gets played here!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 12:18:30 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:23:50 am
Weather is NOT looking good for tonight. South Africa have to be big favourites.

They were shite in wet conditions, last week.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 05:44:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:16:52 pm
Im in Ireland this weekend and its fucking bleak. Dont know how any sport gets played here!
Meanwhile, in the balmy, almost tropical conditions back in the UK...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 05:51:03 pm
A great summary of tonight's game...

(Chakan, you may want to look away  :wave)

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/2023/10/27/matt-williams-new-zealands-band-of-brothers-face-battle-for-rugbys-soul/

New Zealands Band of Brothers face battle for rugbys soul

South Africas bomb squad plays rugby in a way in which it was never meant to be played. Ahead of their Rugby World Cup final clash with New Zealand, South Africa are taking advantage in the scrum in a way which the laws should not allow.

In their respective homelands, New Zealanders and South Africans regard this Rugby World Cup final as returning their two great rugby nations to their rightful seats at the head of the top table. While the rest of us, rugbys great unwashed, jostle for the cheap seats to watch the big boys fight over the main prize.

New Zealand and South Africas rivalry represents an existential internal battle within rugby that is as old as the game itself. If we accept the myth that William Webb Ellis was a highly creative, mischievous boy who in a moment of genius picked up the ball in a game of soccer and ran away, then we also have to accept that a few brief seconds later, young Billy got creamed in a belter of tackle by some behemoth.

Most likely a South African student attending the boarding school. Well, thats the myth anyway.

Like all fairytales, it does hold some truth. Since its inception, rugbys conscience has been torn between the beauty of skill and the blunt trauma of physicality.

A countrys rugby team plays at their greatest when they reflect the national character of their land. The Springboks have always reflected savage beauty. Across the long history of our international game, the physical aggression of the Springboks has prevailed over the vast majority of their opponents.

Traditionally it has only been the Kiwis who have been able to stand toe-to-toe with the Springboks and match their physical prowess.

For this final, the Springboks have once again exploited a loophole in rugbys scrum safety laws and have selected seven giant forwards, appallingly nicknamed The Bomb Squad, on their bench. The Springboks are making their intentions very clear. They want a physical war.

In a world that habitually genuflects before the altar of the black jersey, this New Zealand team are unique because before this tournament they were dismissed as simply not good enough.

New Zealand's Sam Cane has returned to form amidst a backdrop of severe criticism back home. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
For the last four years, they have been humiliated and condemned by their own people. Their captain Sam Cane and their head coach Ian Foster have been criticised beyond what any reasonable person would describe as acceptable. The abuse the Kiwis have been forced to endure from their own people has been a disgraceful chapter in New Zealands rugby history.

The fact that their so-called limited team has made it to a World Cup final is a testament to their determination to ram the entire unedifying episode down the collective throats of those who attacked them so viciously back home.

Interestingly, it has been reported that the Kiwis say they have adopted the spirit of Easy Company from the second World War TV series Band of Brothers. The story traces Easy Companys journey across France, from D-Day to VE-Day. Or as Dalton Papalii put it: Theyve got the bomb squad, we could be like Easy Company and go on and finish the job and be in the trenches.

The South Africans find themselves the complete opposite of their opponents on almost every front. The current world champions are showered with adoration in their homeland, held aloft in a cult like status. Their coach Rassie Erasmus is regarded as a Gandalf-like figure, a highly-entertaining genius possessing mysterious, even magical, telepathic powers. And their captain Siya Kolisi is adored in his homeland like few other sportspeople.

The dynamic created by the confrontation of these two rugby greats has created a vortex of deep intrigue and anticipation. Yet I fear that the outcome may be determined by the two great blights that are afflicting our game and have tarnished this World Cup.

Poor standards from our officiating community and the abuse of poorly legislated laws have transformed minor technical scrum infringements into match-winning events. When combined, these two have created a deeply unjust bias towards scrums determining matches.

While scrums are an integral part of our game and must remain a physical contest for possession, they were never intended to be the source of victory or defeat via penalties. For 180 years of rugby history, that was not the case. The tumour began to grow in recent years as legislators foolishly made the disastrous decision to change technical scrum infringements  which had been free kicks, meaning teams could not kick for goal or for touch to get the lineout throw  into full penalties.

This myopic change incentivised teams to scrummage for penalties. This has radically changed how rugby is played because backline attacks from scrums, which are the best attacking platform in the game, have dramatically declined.

The power of seven South African forwards coming off the bench, added to the illegal scrummaging tactics of their flankers  who detach their bind from the locks and drive into the opposition props (and have never been once penalised for it in the tournament)  are gaining multiple scrum penalties late in games that are determining the outcome of matches.

In the final we can expect the following sequences of play.

Scrum. Penalty. Kick at goal. Three points.

Scrum. Kick to touch and maul. Try.

Notice what is missing? Backlines.

Of course, the South African selection of seven forwards on the bench is also a high risk gamble. If a back is injured or gets carded, especially scrumhalf Faf De Klerk as there is no replacement for his position, the Boks will be in deep trouble. They have placed all their money on winning scrum penalties to retain the title.

I admire the high rugby intellect demonstrated in the strategic thinking of the Springboks, while at the same time despairing for the soul of our game. Rugby was meant to inspire by the enjoyment and participation of all 15 players. The game should be a thing of beauty and exhilaration, not a blunt instrument with which you bludgeon your opponent to death.

Perhaps the Kiwis being cast as Easy Company  a liberating force, manned by a Band of Brothers who are underdogs in a battle for an ideal  is not so far-fetched after all.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:10:57 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:51:03 pm
A great summary of tonight's game...

(Chakan, you may want to look away  :wave)

<snip>

While there are some truths to the article it really only focusses on a tactic that we use right at the end of the game when the other team is tiring and that's bringing on a big scrum team to control the game and yes it does end up in penalties sometimes.

But for the rest of the 60 minutes while those heavies are on the bench, we also try control the game through the backline and crossfield kicking.

Is the scrum a weapon we use in the game, of course we do, because lets face it we are a heavier more dominant bunch of people, so we use everything we can to our advantage, and because we're one of the best at it people will poo poo it.

We also have a great backline and wings to run the ball, but our tactic has always been physicality and control. I make no apologies for that.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:45:29 pm
ABs by 9 I suspect.

Fast start, build a lead and defend it when the Orcs come on 2nd half.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:26:52 pm
AB are favourites for me, but it could be close.

They should be fresher, are better with the ball than England, and wont make the same errors, that France did (and England, towards the end).
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:02:02 pm
Was that an "accidental" throat-slitting gesture in the Haka there?

Good man.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:06:26 pm
Dirty play deserved a yellow
