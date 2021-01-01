Considering their easy ride through the semi final and an extra day's rest, NZ should be the stronger of the two teams coming into the final.



Having emptied the tank for consecutive games, SA must be hoping that they can dig deep once more. Will be interesting to see their team selection but other than mental /emotional fatigue, they don't seem to be carrying any injuries.



I don't know enough about NZ's tactical approach to games but SA have to find a way to combat the type of kicking game that England brought. Far too often they left the catching player unprotected by escorts. England showed how that should be done really well. SA definitely play better when faced with a team that likes to spread the ball, using their blitz defence to great effect, so maybe NZ's style will suit them.