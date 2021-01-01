« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Rush 82

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12400 on: Today at 03:05:21 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:57:20 am
Commiserations to the England supporters, you put up one hell of a fight.

I was in the middle of no where watching it with a few strangers on a very dodgy stream but it's amazing how sport can bring so many people of different backgrounds together. The mood was somber for a long time till that try when we knew the win was going to be inevitable. On to NZ now and honestly have no idea how the Boks are going to manage another extremely physical and intense match. Our forwards looked cooked and with NZ having had a total walkover on Friday, I think they are the favourites.
This.

The English played perfectly given the conditions and their relative strengths - their domination of the high ball was absolute and disruption at the lineouts superb. Unfortunately for them South Africa had the Ox and Mr Incredible in reserve.

I was swearing at the ref as much as anyone else especially in the first half when he gave a number of 50/50 decisions England's way.

The All Blacks are of course our ancient rivals so I'm hoping the lads can dig deep once more.

Salger

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12401 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm
Considering their easy ride through the semi final and an extra day's rest, NZ should be the stronger of the two teams coming into the final.

Having emptied the tank for consecutive games, SA must be hoping that they can dig deep once more. Will be interesting to see their team selection but other than mental /emotional fatigue, they don't seem to be carrying any injuries.

I don't know enough about NZ's tactical approach to games but SA have to find a way to combat the type of kicking game that England brought. Far too often they left the catching player unprotected by escorts. England showed how that should be done really well. SA definitely play better when faced with a team that likes to spread the ball, using their blitz defence to great effect, so maybe NZ's style will suit them.
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12402 on: Today at 03:29:27 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:52:46 pm
The French salt is mighty entertaining it must be said
Bet that's the first and last time a French crowd sings in support of the English :lmao


I mean seriously I have no idea what the "narrative" was. If it was South Africa will win at all costs then honestly the ref was his own worst enemy.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12403 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm
Quote from: Salger on Today at 03:20:50 pm
Considering their easy ride through the semi final and an extra day's rest, NZ should be the stronger of the two teams coming into the final.

Having emptied the tank for consecutive games, SA must be hoping that they can dig deep once more. Will be interesting to see their team selection but other than mental /emotional fatigue, they don't seem to be carrying any injuries.

I don't know enough about NZ's tactical approach to games but SA have to find a way to combat the type of kicking game that England brought. Far too often they left the catching player unprotected by escorts. England showed how that should be done really well. SA definitely play better when faced with a team that likes to spread the ball, using their blitz defence to great effect, so maybe NZ's style will suit them.

NZ like to kick a fair bit too. Although quite often little dinks over the blitz defence rather than just big up and unders hoping for disruption.

Obviously SA battered them in August. You feel the occasion will dictate this is a much tighter game but I suppose SA will back themselves to have the physical edge. But NZ are better than anyone at carving a side open out of very little.

My way of saying I have no idea who will win.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12404 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm
Pretty sure how we played against Ireland, and for a fair while, Argentina will be our plan A. Attack the edges of the ruck, draw the defensive line in and then look for space to exploit. Telea operates as the auxiliary loosie around the fringes, frees up forwards to hit the rucks. Turnover ball is what South Africa wants so we have to starve them of that as much as possible.

Pray for good conditions
Salger

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12405 on: Today at 04:28:21 pm
Telea was on fire in the Argentina game. Seemed to be everywhere and clearly had a point to prove.
Rush 82

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12406 on: Today at 04:30:31 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:29:27 pm
I mean seriously I have no idea what the "narrative" was. If it was South Africa will win at all costs then honestly the ref was his own worst enemy.
Me either.
Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #12407 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:29:27 pm
I mean seriously I have no idea what the "narrative" was. If it was South Africa will win at all costs then honestly the ref was his own worst enemy.

There was a narrative? I think it's pretty clear he's flipping a coin in his head for every decision. Sometimes it takes too long to come down and he doesn't make any decision at all.
