Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:35:41 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on October 21, 2023, 10:32:22 pm
Yeah you too. I think we can both hope for better conditions next week.

First chance to beat you to a title since 1995!

It's going to be a blinder!!

I watched the 1995 WC at a Tiesto concert. It was a great experience, Tiesto had a big screen that he was using to show his images, so before the concert they said we could all gather in the stadium and watch the WC and then afterwards would be the concert. We all sat down in the middle of the stadium watching the Boks play and win and then Tiesto came on 2 hours later and absolutely hammered it.

Great night.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:35:52 pm
Now for all the talk of a shit draw for the knockout games, we actually got 5 out of 6 games that were proper battles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:39:00 pm


Tiesto with the Bokke flag celebrating in 1995 :P
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:39:43 pm
England were unfortunate but NZ v SA will be a far better spectacle.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:41:26 pm
rugby won
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:50:54 pm
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:58:28 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on October 21, 2023, 10:41:26 pm
rugby won

South Africa the great entertainers.

Yes were (relatively) shit but we get it out best. Cant ask for too much more.

Ill be out next week and wont go out of my way to watch. It should be a good final, the two greatest rugby nations by a distance. Two quite contrasting styles. 30 terrible haircuts.

Id like New Zealand to win but Im going there in December and really dont want any everyone talking rugby to me. Or cricket probably.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 10:59:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 21, 2023, 10:58:28 pm
South Africa the great entertainers.

Yes were (relatively) shit but we get it out best. Cant ask for too much more.

Ill be out next week and wont go out of my way to watch. It should be a good final, the two greatest rugby nations by a distance. Two quite contrasting styles. 30 terrible haircuts.

Id like New Zealand to win but Im going there in December and really dont want any everyone talking rugby to me. Or cricket probably.

So you're supporting SA then? ;)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 11:05:33 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on October 21, 2023, 10:08:19 pm
Kolisi is a class act.  Hope he picks up Bill next weekend.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 11:18:51 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 21, 2023, 10:59:34 pm
So you're supporting SA then? ;)

Absolutely not. :D

In reality I probably wont be watching. Stupid sport anyway.

Danny Care is a big Liverpool fan. You should all be gutted for him. :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 21, 2023, 11:55:35 pm
I have just got to state how proud I am of that performance.  Honestly thought we would be battered by the Bokke but fuck me we gave them a game.

Small margins and I personally think that last penalty call was utter bollox. OKeeffe has serious form as you only need to look at last weekends performance. How the hell can you have the same ref two game in a row without any advantage/bias, its bollox.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 12:05:38 am
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 12:15:20 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 12:05:38 am
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.

Then who should decide decisions on the pitch VAR?
Can you imagine every free kick decision in football being referred to VAR, get over it England got over powered in the scrum and SA exploited it.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 12:24:13 am
Eddie Waring wouldve loved that match!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 12:34:26 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 12:05:38 am
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.

Just curious what that narrative was?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 01:09:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 21, 2023, 10:58:28 pm
South Africa the great entertainers.

Yes were (relatively) shit but we get it out best. Cant ask for too much more.

Ill be out next week and wont go out of my way to watch. It should be a good final, the two greatest rugby nations by a distance. Two quite contrasting styles. 30 terrible haircuts.

Id like New Zealand to win but Im going there in December and really dont want any everyone talking rugby to me. Or cricket probably.
Welcome to my bitter world.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 01:12:23 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 12:05:38 am
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.
He was also the ref for Ireland South Africa. Thought he did a good job in all bar a few mistakes.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 07:38:11 am
I think we conceded 4 penalties in the last 5 scrums of the match. That's why we lost. And yet I've read 2 articles about the game this morning and neither of them really mention it. Bizarre. If you get so outgunned at one of the set pieces you can't win a game of rugby at this level.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 07:58:29 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:38:11 am
I think we conceded 4 penalties in the last 5 scrums of the match. That's why we lost. And yet I've read 2 articles about the game this morning and neither of them really mention it. Bizarre. If you get so outgunned at one of the set pieces you can't win a game of rugby at this level.

Totally agree 100%.  Sinckler came on and was afucking liability.  Gave away 4 pens on his own, thats the reason England lost.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 08:23:25 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:38:11 am
I think we conceded 4 penalties in the last 5 scrums of the match. That's why we lost. And yet I've read 2 articles about the game this morning and neither of them really mention it. Bizarre. If you get so outgunned at one of the set pieces you can't win a game of rugby at this level.

But people saying they are open to interpretation.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 08:31:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:23:25 am
But people saying they are open to interpretation.

They are, the obvious foul was Sinclair but before that you could see the Sa prop moving his hips slightly and driving sideways which is also a foul and makes the scrum unstable.

Its so hard to see who was first and four times you have to say it was Sa dominance even if it had a bit of the dark arts before.

Thats the problem with England, we no longer have elite props who are good in the set piece but also great in the loose. Mako, Cole (who was great but he tires so quickly) etc.

Overall England did really well, solid gameplan for the conditions, well executed for the most part and importantly we competed and in parts dominated physically, it was several steps forward. Yes SA made mistakes but a lot of that was down to England pressure which is another huge positive.

When we fucked that line out in the corner, that was our chance.. such small margins. Well done SA.

Three bruising games in a row for SA, could see NZ out of sight before the SA bomb squad comes on, as they changed the game last night, especially the props and that 7 foot Viking mother fucker.

Im excited for the future, clear out the old dross like Billy, Marler, Care etc. weve got a good core with some experience now.

An interesting point I read this morning was scrum penalties should be a free kick unless dangerous play, I like the sound of that.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:41:43 am by Draex
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:16:20 am
The only problem with the free kick over penalty at scrum time is the amount of time you lose. Takes so much time to set up and get the ball in, if sides decide to waste further time there the only penance is a free kick. So we get multiple resets? Fuck that
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:39:47 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:16:20 am
The only problem with the free kick over penalty at scrum time is the amount of time you lose. Takes so much time to set up and get the ball in, if sides decide to waste further time there the only penance is a free kick. So we get multiple resets? Fuck that
A team who is crap at scrums starts bringing them down, safe in the knowledge that the other team won't even get an attacking line out from a free kick to touch, let alone concede 3 points. Sounds like a recipe for the most cynical play ever.

If you don't like scrums or lineouts there's another version of the sport you can watch.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:40:10 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:16:20 am
The only problem with the free kick over penalty at scrum time is the amount of time you lose. Takes so much time to set up and get the ball in, if sides decide to waste further time there the only penance is a free kick. So we get multiple resets? Fuck that

Maybe have a joke of a scrum like in League (hi Samie!) just as a mechanism to get the ball back in play.

To be honest I think a side being rewarded for dominance at the scrum with penalties is fine. Its a weapon and if a team has dominance there why wouldnt they use it? I dont know enough about the laws to know what is and isnt a penalty. My slight annoyance is that as soon as a side give a couple of penalties away it feels like every subsequent scrum will be judged the same way. And the TMO can be called upon to check a forward pass (not in Cardiff 2007!) and other offences but not to check if someone is driving in sideways to win a game changing penalty.

Anyway, the morning after, congratulations to the beasts of South Africa. The game went strangely like I thought, could see the ending coming from a long way out. Englands challenge is to find some props who can hold a scrum up, and if they cant develop them, import them like every other fucker. :D


Another challenge now is to find a way of playing that delivers more points. Playing like that in a big knockout game, in those conditions was sensible to a point but to get back near the top we have to become as clinical as France or Ireland.

No idea about the state of the domestic game. Feels like a lot of cracks are being papered over. But in terms of who will still be around for the next WC from this crop, whats there to build on:

Mitchell
Smith
Lawrence
Marchand
Arundell
Steward

Genge
Sinkler
Dan
Chessum
Martin
Itoje (?)
Curry
Earl
Willis

Bound to have missed a few but might be the end of the road for a few stalwarts, even if some stuck around for another couple of years of transition.

And come on NZ! There was a time when I found it funny if they blew it but theyre a lot of easier on the eye than the big green grocks so hope they win it.

Wheres the next World Cup by the way? Is it Australia?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 10:43:44 am
They're bringing it to one of the weaker Tier 2 countries with a view to expanding the game, Nick. Yes, it's being held in Australia.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 11:08:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:40:10 am
Maybe have a joke of a scrum like in League (hi Samie!) just as a mechanism to get the ball back in play.

To be honest I think a side being rewarded for dominance at the scrum with penalties is fine. Its a weapon and if a team has dominance there why wouldnt they use it? I dont know enough about the laws to know what is and isnt a penalty. My slight annoyance is that as soon as a side give a couple of penalties away it feels like every subsequent scrum will be judged the same way. And the TMO can be called upon to check a forward pass (not in Cardiff 2007!) and other offences but not to check if someone is driving in sideways to win a game changing penalty.

Anyway, the morning after, congratulations to the beasts of South Africa. The game went strangely like I thought, could see the ending coming from a long way out. Englands challenge is to find some props who can hold a scrum up, and if they cant develop them, import them like every other fucker. :

And come on NZ! There was a time when I found it funny if they blew it but theyre a lot of easier on the eye than the big green grocks so hope they win it.

Wheres the next World Cup by the way? Is it Australia?

You backing NZ doesnt sit easy with me, like some kind of jinx  ;D

The golden goose is the prop who can scrummage, lift and is good around the park. Its why I was desperate for Lomax to be fit for this part of the tournament. Ethan de Groot, Williams and that weird looking fucker Newell, who can apparently squat stupid amounts of weight, are all decent but pretty green. 

I dont think all scrum infringements need to be a pen but I also think the scrum being a means back into a game or to exert dominance is pretty important.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 12:34:08 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:38:11 am
I think we conceded 4 penalties in the last 5 scrums of the match. That's why we lost. And yet I've read 2 articles about the game this morning and neither of them really mention it. Bizarre. If you get so outgunned at one of the set pieces you can't win a game of rugby at this level.

I think the football equivalent though would be Stoke getting beat most weeks and then bringing six grocks on at the end and scoring a couple of set pieces every week.

For me SA were outplayed for an hour against both France and England and then turned it around with the grock squad.

For me we need to decide what we want from the game. Do we want a balanced game in which the forwards initially dominate and then the game opens up and you see free-flowing rugby as the forwards tire or do we want an 80 minute arm wrestle.

Personally I think Rugby needs a rule change to maintain the balance between forwards and backs.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 06:05:34 pm
Wayne Barnes is the ref for the final
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 06:05:34 pm
Wayne Barnes is the ref for the final

England representing the North once again.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:57:20 am
Commiserations to the England supporters, you put up one hell of a fight.

I was in the middle of no where watching it with a few strangers on a very dodgy stream but it's amazing how sport can bring so many people of different backgrounds together. The mood was somber for a long time till that try when we knew the win was going to be inevitable. On to NZ now and honestly have no idea how the Boks are going to manage another extremely physical and intense match. Our forwards looked cooked and with NZ having had a total walkover on Friday, I think they are the favourites.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 10:37:54 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:40:10 am

Mitchell, Smith, Lawrence, Marchand, Arundell, Steward

Genge, Sinkler, Dan, Chessum, Martin, Itoje (?), Curry, Earl, Willis


Zack Mercer needs to be there, was the best player in Europe last season, easily Englands best no.8. This silly rule about none england based players not getting selected is archaic. Ludlham is also a good squad player.

Cowan-Dickie was injured and has another world cup in him I think. Van Poortvliet another who missed out due to injury.

Rodd is a young prop who should start to get minutes.

Lawes has just announced his retirement, what a player.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 10:44:15 am
Lawes has been great.  Always loved watching him play.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 10:52:20 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:34:08 pm
I think the football equivalent though would be Stoke getting beat most weeks and then bringing six grocks on at the end and scoring a couple of set pieces every week.

For me SA were outplayed for an hour against both France and England and then turned it around with the grock squad.

For me we need to decide what we want from the game. Do we want a balanced game in which the forwards initially dominate and then the game opens up and you see free-flowing rugby as the forwards tire or do we want an 80 minute arm wrestle.

Personally I think Rugby needs a rule change to maintain the balance between forwards and backs.

To be fair, France did outplay SA, but their mistakes meant they only had a 3 point lead at HT, rather than 12 (or something similar).  They also kept making mistakes in the second half too.  SA still needed a dodgy pen to beat them though. 

England were great and played to their best, until 60 minutes.  Then the mistakes started to happen and we didn't change our tactics (which we needed to do).  Their replacements were much better than ours.  And they won again with a very dodgy penalty.

I fancy NZ (or Ireland, had they beaten the AB), to beat them in the final.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 11:52:57 am
Instead of changing what is a penalty during a scrum, why not change the number of substitutions? Might also help with the head injuries if the intensity of collisions is reduced a bit.
