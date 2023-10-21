The only problem with the free kick over penalty at scrum time is the amount of time you lose. Takes so much time to set up and get the ball in, if sides decide to waste further time there the only penance is a free kick. So we get multiple resets? Fuck that



Maybe have a joke of a scrum like in League (hi Samie!) just as a mechanism to get the ball back in play.To be honest I think a side being rewarded for dominance at the scrum with penalties is fine. Its a weapon and if a team has dominance there why wouldnt they use it? I dont know enough about the laws to know what is and isnt a penalty. My slight annoyance is that as soon as a side give a couple of penalties away it feels like every subsequent scrum will be judged the same way. And the TMO can be called upon to check a forward pass (not in Cardiff 2007!) and other offences but not to check if someone is driving in sideways to win a game changing penalty.Anyway, the morning after, congratulations to the beasts of South Africa. The game went strangely like I thought, could see the ending coming from a long way out. Englands challenge is to find some props who can hold a scrum up, and if they cant develop them, import them like every other fucker.Another challenge now is to find a way of playing that delivers more points. Playing like that in a big knockout game, in those conditions was sensible to a point but to get back near the top we have to become as clinical as France or Ireland.No idea about the state of the domestic game. Feels like a lot of cracks are being papered over. But in terms of who will still be around for the next WC from this crop, whats there to build on:MitchellSmithLawrenceMarchandArundellStewardGengeSinklerDanChessumMartinItoje (?)CurryEarlWillisBound to have missed a few but might be the end of the road for a few stalwarts, even if some stuck around for another couple of years of transition.And come on NZ! There was a time when I found it funny if they blew it but theyre a lot of easier on the eye than the big green grocks so hope they win it.Wheres the next World Cup by the way? Is it Australia?