Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:32:22 pm
Yeah you too. I think we can both hope for better conditions next week.

First chance to beat you to a title since 1995!

It's going to be a blinder!!

I watched the 1995 WC at a Tiesto concert. It was a great experience, Tiesto had a big screen that he was using to show his images, so before the concert they said we could all gather in the stadium and watch the WC and then afterwards would be the concert. We all sat down in the middle of the stadium watching the Boks play and win and then Tiesto came on 2 hours later and absolutely hammered it.

Great night.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm »
Now for all the talk of a shit draw for the knockout games, we actually got 5 out of 6 games that were proper battles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 10:39:00 pm »


Tiesto with the Bokke flag celebrating in 1995 :P
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm »
England were unfortunate but NZ v SA will be a far better spectacle.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
rugby won
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12365 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12366 on: Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm
rugby won

South Africa the great entertainers.

Yes were (relatively) shit but we get it out best. Cant ask for too much more.

Ill be out next week and wont go out of my way to watch. It should be a good final, the two greatest rugby nations by a distance. Two quite contrasting styles. 30 terrible haircuts.

Id like New Zealand to win but Im going there in December and really dont want any everyone talking rugby to me. Or cricket probably.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12367 on: Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
South Africa the great entertainers.

Yes were (relatively) shit but we get it out best. Cant ask for too much more.

Ill be out next week and wont go out of my way to watch. It should be a good final, the two greatest rugby nations by a distance. Two quite contrasting styles. 30 terrible haircuts.

Id like New Zealand to win but Im going there in December and really dont want any everyone talking rugby to me. Or cricket probably.

So you're supporting SA then? ;)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12368 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
Kolisi is a class act.  Hope he picks up Bill next weekend.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12369 on: Yesterday at 11:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm
So you're supporting SA then? ;)

Absolutely not. :D

In reality I probably wont be watching. Stupid sport anyway.

Danny Care is a big Liverpool fan. You should all be gutted for him. :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12370 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm »
I have just got to state how proud I am of that performance.  Honestly thought we would be battered by the Bokke but fuck me we gave them a game.

Small margins and I personally think that last penalty call was utter bollox. OKeeffe has serious form as you only need to look at last weekends performance. How the hell can you have the same ref two game in a row without any advantage/bias, its bollox.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12371 on: Today at 12:05:38 am »
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12372 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:05:38 am
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.

Then who should decide decisions on the pitch VAR?
Can you imagine every free kick decision in football being referred to VAR, get over it England got over powered in the scrum and SA exploited it.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12373 on: Today at 12:24:13 am »
Eddie Waring wouldve loved that match!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12374 on: Today at 12:34:26 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:05:38 am
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.

Just curious what that narrative was?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12375 on: Today at 01:09:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
South Africa the great entertainers.

Yes were (relatively) shit but we get it out best. Cant ask for too much more.

Ill be out next week and wont go out of my way to watch. It should be a good final, the two greatest rugby nations by a distance. Two quite contrasting styles. 30 terrible haircuts.

Id like New Zealand to win but Im going there in December and really dont want any everyone talking rugby to me. Or cricket probably.
Welcome to my bitter world.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12376 on: Today at 01:12:23 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:05:38 am
He was the ref for the France - SA game?

He was pretty sketchy there too, for sure. Just decided on a narrative and that was the end of it.

Until Rugby stops giving the refs the subjective power to decide games on minor offences, it's such a frustrating sport to watch. Which is a pity, because it's also compelling in many ways.
He was also the ref for Ireland South Africa. Thought he did a good job in all bar a few mistakes.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12377 on: Today at 07:38:11 am »
I think we conceded 4 penalties in the last 5 scrums of the match. That's why we lost. And yet I've read 2 articles about the game this morning and neither of them really mention it. Bizarre. If you get so outgunned at one of the set pieces you can't win a game of rugby at this level.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12378 on: Today at 07:58:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:38:11 am
I think we conceded 4 penalties in the last 5 scrums of the match. That's why we lost. And yet I've read 2 articles about the game this morning and neither of them really mention it. Bizarre. If you get so outgunned at one of the set pieces you can't win a game of rugby at this level.

Totally agree 100%.  Sinckler came on and was afucking liability.  Gave away 4 pens on his own, thats the reason England lost.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12379 on: Today at 08:23:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:38:11 am
I think we conceded 4 penalties in the last 5 scrums of the match. That's why we lost. And yet I've read 2 articles about the game this morning and neither of them really mention it. Bizarre. If you get so outgunned at one of the set pieces you can't win a game of rugby at this level.

But people saying they are open to interpretation.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12380 on: Today at 08:31:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:23:25 am
But people saying they are open to interpretation.

They are, the obvious foul was Sinclair but before that you could see the Sa prop moving his hips slightly and driving sideways which is also a foul and makes the scrum unstable.

Its so hard to see who was first and four times you have to say it was Sa dominance even if it had a bit of the dark arts before.

Thats the problem with England, we no longer have elite props who are good in the set piece but also great in the loose. Mako, Cole (who was great but he tires so quickly) etc.

Overall England did really well, solid gameplan for the conditions, well executed for the most part and importantly we competed and in parts dominated physically, it was several steps forward. Yes SA made mistakes but a lot of that was down to England pressure which is another huge positive.

When we fucked that line out in the corner, that was our chance.. such small margins. Well done SA.

Three bruising games in a row for SA, could see NZ out of sight before the SA bomb squad comes on, as they changed the game last night, especially the props and that 7 foot Viking mother fucker.

Im excited for the future, clear out the old dross like Billy, Marler, Care etc. weve got a good core with some experience now.
