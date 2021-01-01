I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
England just too negative when they were ahead.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Lucky pen that, the Saffa props hips were WAY out
Kicked it away with terrible kicking last 15mins.
England puked that up. Farrell in middle of the arguments at end what shock.
Come on we need a try and and 3 points!! 1 point win!!!
Ref bottled it the little twat. Two or three times SA were on the edge and he didn't give a penalty.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Come on New Zealand. Fuck off you horrible pricks.
Nah, not bottled it. Another rugby game decided, in the end by mostly arbitrary decisions around scrummaging. I can't bear it. The most boring part of rugby, and most randomly refereed, and it decides a semi-final.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Scrum penalty, like out drive, try. This game can turn in a flash.
This is over
Englands game management in the last 15-20 minutes was poor. As soon as they lost that scrum and started giving away penalties they should have stopped kicking these hopeful up and unders that gained them no field position whatsoever but kept resulting in knock one and scrums.
Conditions meant nobody could play with ball in hand, and South Africa found a way to dominate the scrum in the last 20 to win it. Not too sure a couple of the last scrums were penalties, but thats just the chance of Rugby.
GuttedWill be a great final but england were the better team here.
When all that physical effort comes down to "how does the ref see this one?", it's hard to take seriously as a sport. Everyone's been on about rugby refereeing vs football refs in recent weeks, but rugby games are way too often decided by utterly subjective calls around scrums and contacts.I don't even like the England rugby team, but no way was that a just outcome to that match.
