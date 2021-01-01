« previous next »
Online The North Bank

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12280 on: Today at 09:51:01 pm »
Brilliant 60 mins from england, then simply bottled it
Online mc_red22

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12281 on: Today at 09:51:13 pm »
Pissed it away with 2 mins to go. Wonderful.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12282 on: Today at 09:51:39 pm »
Lucky pen that, the Saffa props hips were WAY out
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12283 on: Today at 09:53:10 pm »
Absolutely pissed it away. Ffs.
Online Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12284 on: Today at 09:53:11 pm »
Fuck of Billy utter dogshit
Online Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12285 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm »
The All Blacks to lose on that evidence.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12286 on: Today at 09:53:57 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 09:50:29 pm
England just too negative when they were ahead.

Agreed.  We should've been more brave and ran it more.  Why did we wait till we were  behind to run the ball.......??
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12287 on: Today at 09:54:00 pm »
Come on New Zealand. Fuck off you horrible pricks.
Offline bryanod

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12288 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm »
England puked that up. Farrell in middle of the arguments at end what shock.
Online Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12289 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm »
We didnt deserve it but by god well take it!!!

Online Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12290 on: Today at 09:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:51:39 pm
Lucky pen that, the Saffa props hips were WAY out
Andrew Porter got pinged for that 3 times last week. Lack of consistency in refereeing is shocking.
Online Agent99

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12291 on: Today at 09:54:16 pm »
Ref bottled it the little twat. Two or three times SA were on the edge and he didn't give a penalty.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12292 on: Today at 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:50:41 pm
Kicked it away with terrible kicking last 15mins.

Yep..Kicked way too much and they were poor too.  We had to change the tactics, but we didn't
Online Wghennessy

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12293 on: Today at 09:54:49 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 09:54:05 pm
England puked that up. Farrell in middle of the arguments at end what shock.

Im not surprised, that penalty was v harsh
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12294 on: Today at 09:55:02 pm »
Nah, not bottled it. Another rugby game decided, in the end, by mostly arbitrary decisions around scrummaging. I can't bear it. The most boring part of rugby, and most randomly refereed, and it decides a semi-final.
Online Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12295 on: Today at 09:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:39:27 pm
Come on we need a try and and 3 points!! 1 point win!!!

Online Nick110581

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12296 on: Today at 09:55:31 pm »
England threw that away
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12297 on: Today at 09:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:51:39 pm
Lucky pen that, the Saffa props hips were WAY out

A dodgy pen won them the QF final too.
Online Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12298 on: Today at 09:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:54:16 pm
Ref bottled it the little twat. Two or three times SA were on the edge and he didn't give a penalty.

I think we all thought you were mad with your predictions in the last few weeks, and ultimately you were proven wrong, but you were much closer than we all thought,  :D
Online harryc

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12299 on: Today at 09:55:42 pm »
Genge and Sinkler subs the turning point but still way too negative when SA were there for the taking.
Online Elzar

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12300 on: Today at 09:55:46 pm »
Conditions meant nobody could play with ball in hand, and South Africa found a way to dominate the scrum in the last 20 to win it. Not too sure a couple of the last scrums were penalties, but thats just the chance of Rugby.
Online Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12301 on: Today at 09:56:05 pm »
So apparently you can dogpile onto a ruck, off feet, to stop the ball coming out fast and that's not a penalty.

OK.

BoK is such a coward.

Goddammit, I  have to cheer for the bloody ABs next week.
Online Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12302 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm »
Well England did a lot better than anyone predicted. SA were pretty hopeless but still saw it out. Again.

Utterly awful game though.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12303 on: Today at 09:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:54:00 pm
Come on New Zealand. Fuck off you horrible pricks.

 :thumbup
Online Robinred

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12304 on: Today at 09:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:55:02 pm
Nah, not bottled it. Another rugby game decided, in the end by mostly arbitrary decisions around scrummaging. I can't bear it. The most boring part of rugby, and most randomly refereed, and it decides a semi-final.
Absolutely agree. Those who know the rules backwards still disagree in those moments.
Online J_Kopite

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12305 on: Today at 09:56:36 pm »
Southern hemisphere team winning again = dead
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12306 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:32:31 pm
Scrum penalty, like out drive, try. This game can turn in a flash.

Could see it a mile off once they got on top.

Dont think you can say England should have run it more. Wasnt the night for it and think we did the right thing by and large.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12307 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Englands game management in the last 15-20 minutes was poor. As soon as they lost that scrum and started giving away penalties they should have stopped kicking these hopeful up and unders that gained them no field position whatsoever but kept resulting in knock ons and scrums.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12308 on: Today at 09:57:03 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:23:50 pm
This is over
You are very welcome Chakan. :D
Online Nick110581

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12309 on: Today at 09:57:05 pm »
Rules in rugby feel made up at times.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12310 on: Today at 09:57:20 pm »
Gutted

Will be a great final but england were the better team here.
Online Draex

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12311 on: Today at 09:57:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:56:44 pm
Englands game management in the last 15-20 minutes was poor. As soon as they lost that scrum and started giving away penalties they should have stopped kicking these hopeful up and unders that gained them no field position whatsoever but kept resulting in knock one and scrums.

Yep and we put two straight into the 22 which just gave away good field position.
Online harryc

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12312 on: Today at 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:55:46 pm
Conditions meant nobody could play with ball in hand, and South Africa found a way to dominate the scrum in the last 20 to win it. Not too sure a couple of the last scrums were penalties, but thats just the chance of Rugby.

NZ managed to run with the ball in wet conditions its a mind set.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12313 on: Today at 09:58:08 pm »
When all that physical effort comes down to "how does the ref see this one?", it's hard to take seriously as a sport. Everyone's been on about rugby refereeing vs football refs in recent weeks, but rugby games are way too often decided by utterly subjective calls around scrums and contacts.

I don't even like the England rugby team, but no way was that a just outcome to that match.
Online Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12314 on: Today at 09:58:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:57:20 pm
Gutted

Will be a great final but england were the better team here.

Were they though? Did England ever get anywhere near the try line? Both teams were dogshit.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12315 on: Today at 09:58:23 pm »
Scrums feel pretty arbitrary
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12316 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
(South West) London will be fuller than usual of these pricks this week.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyoMjftNVrn/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12317 on: Today at 09:58:49 pm »
Excellent.

Couldn't cope with another 2003
Online Nick110581

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12318 on: Today at 09:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:58:08 pm
When all that physical effort comes down to "how does the ref see this one?", it's hard to take seriously as a sport. Everyone's been on about rugby refereeing vs football refs in recent weeks, but rugby games are way too often decided by utterly subjective calls around scrums and contacts.

I don't even like the England rugby team, but no way was that a just outcome to that match.

Totally agree.
Online Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #12319 on: Today at 09:59:59 pm »
Ox Nche almost won that on his own. He made mincemeat of that England scrum, even if the last penalty was more than a bit rum.
