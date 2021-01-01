« previous next »
« Reply #12040 on: Yesterday at 02:11:18 pm »
We likely wouldn't have seen Portugal qualify and get their first ever win with a 16 team tournament.

I'm absolutely fine with 20 teams and it taking a while. Just need some patience.  ;)
« Reply #12041 on: Yesterday at 02:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:11:18 pm
We likely wouldn't have seen Portugal qualify and get their first ever win with a 16 team tournament.

I'm absolutely fine with 20 teams and it taking a while. Just need some patience.  ;)


I've always had the belief (and this applies to football as well) that the 'lesser' teams should have an opportunity as long as they are good enough to make that worthwhile. Watching San Marino get stuffed every time they play is not really worth it (they have not even managed to score in their last 8 losses)


I'd much prefer a competition for the 'lesser teams' with each other with the reward being elevation for the best but this has got to be timed right, especially in Rugby as teams have their moments which need to be captured.


I think the problem with the WC was the decisions were taken so far ahead of the tournament, this means that not only can teams get worse (England and Australia) but they can get better as well.
« Reply #12042 on: Yesterday at 05:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:09:30 pm
Not sure why Luke Pearce hasn't been given games at the business end of the tournament. He's the best ref IMO.
I'm just assuming he'll be given the final. Best ref by a country mile.
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 05:12:37 pm »


Dropping Fainga'anuku altogether seems harsh. Thought he was excellent against Ireland, looks for work all the time. Otherwise, only managing Retallick's minutes by the looks.
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:34:29 pm

I've always had the belief (and this applies to football as well) that the 'lesser' teams should have an opportunity as long as they are good enough to make that worthwhile. Watching San Marino get stuffed every time they play is not really worth it (they have not even managed to score in their last 8 losses)


It has always seemed weird that when you have such a big region as uefa that they do not make qualifiers a two stage thing, getting some experience of actually winning some games before moving onto the main phase of qualifying would surely be useful to the lower ranked nations, uefa is fine with doing that when it comes to the CL etc, albeit with qualifying rounds rather.
