We likely wouldn't have seen Portugal qualify and get their first ever win with a 16 team tournament.



I'm absolutely fine with 20 teams and it taking a while. Just need some patience.



I've always had the belief (and this applies to football as well) that the 'lesser' teams should have an opportunity as long as they are good enough to make that worthwhile. Watching San Marino get stuffed every time they play is not really worth it (they have not even managed to score in their last 8 losses)I'd much prefer a competition for the 'lesser teams' with each other with the reward being elevation for the best but this has got to be timed right, especially in Rugby as teams have their moments which need to be captured.I think the problem with the WC was the decisions were taken so far ahead of the tournament, this means that not only can teams get worse (England and Australia) but they can get better as well.