I think the gap between games was more of an issue with the group stages. We're used to football world cups where there are multiple games each day, and at least one big team playing each day, for several weeks. With this one, group games are too drawn-out to garner much attention, especially with that bye round. I'm a kiwi, and I paid attention to our first game of the tournament, but then there was a long, long month where we only played a bunch of teams that we were obviously going to thrash, plus a bye round.

It's only with the quarter-finals that it seems like the tournament has properly begun.