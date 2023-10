That's the narrative round these parts. Along with indomitable old England, flying the flag for the home nations bravely taking on the SH teams alone, and all that.



These parts being rawk? Or where you live? Because on here it’s all piss taking and no one thinks we’re much cop (apart from Agent 99!).On that note - this is probably the best Ireland side of all time. It’s possibly the best France one. South Africa look good to win back to back world cups. And then there’s always New Zealand. Insane the levels of talent and belief running through all four teams. All involved will have been doing so much in this last four year cycle believing they will win this tournament. All had great case too. Must be hard to deal with that. And then watching England trundle along stage left on their wonky tricycle.This French side feels young though. Won’t be the end of the road for too many of them will it?