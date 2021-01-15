Theyre on them Ventolin asthma thingys, they have to be.
That terrible penalty call, won them the match.
Fine lines. That conversion that was charged down seems even bigger now.
Crosby Nick never fails.
First NZ v SA final since 1995. Mad theyve only met once before in the final given their records.
Surely South Africa will win that? France were the best team left in it
Good point. Although was right on the touchline, hardly a gimme.Just dont know how you stop that Saffer power. And if you do, theyve still got outrageously fast wingers who can hurt you.
I would very much like to revenge 95
Fucks sake. How do you beat these fuckers.
Ireland beat South africa and new zealand beat ireland. South Africa are the best team in it but you can never write off the all blacks in a rugby test match.
I know right? Now on a winning run of 2...
I think with England being the only unbeaten team left in the tournament they must be favourites now. Especially with the backing of the other home nations.
If England do win the lot it'll be some achievement to be fair.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
So Chakans fatties beat the French fatties?
my nerves are shot, but thankfully the whiskey is flowing. Beating the French in Paris is a thing of beauty. Still bitter there Rossi?
Dull game too, unlike last nights Super League try fest.
Havent played a top tier team yet, would be an incredible achievement.
That's England's fate though isn't it, whatever the shape of the ball. Get a fluky draw, the path opens up before them, but still struggle to impose themselves with scrappy wins before inevitably getting schooled by the first top team they meet at the SF stage. They're just "meat in the room".
Not bitter, just bitterly disappointed.Mixed feelings now. Feel bad for France. And want to see the ABs win the whole thing
You've been great at calling the results so far, so keep it up
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Oh hell be tipping you next week. Unluckee!
