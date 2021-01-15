« previous next »
Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 515307 times)

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 09:57:50 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:57:05 pm
Theyre on them Ventolin asthma thingys, they have to be.
I'm on them, makes fuck all difference for me! 😁
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm »
Best game of rugby since about 24 hours.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 09:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:54:47 pm
That terrible penalty call, won them the match.

One of many, O Keefe gave SA absolutely anything & ignored everything against them. This is Fiji Vs Wales levels of horribly biased refereeing
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:56:52 pm
Fine lines.

That conversion that was charged down seems even bigger now.

Good point. Although was right on the touchline, hardly a gimme.

Just dont know how you stop that Saffer power. And if you do, theyve still got outrageously fast wingers who can hurt you.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 09:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:56:18 pm
First NZ v SA final since 1995. Mad theyve only met once before in the final given their records.

I would very much like to revenge 95
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 09:58:24 pm »
Nice to see the French head coach leading by example and wearing the correct PPE glasses.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:57:18 pm
Surely South Africa will win that? France were the best team left in it
don't know why but I fancy the All Blacks now
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11927 on: Today at 09:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:57:18 pm
Surely South Africa will win that? France were the best team left in it

Ireland beat South africa and new zealand beat ireland. South Africa are the best team in it but you can never write off the all blacks in a rugby test match.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 09:59:02 pm »
Second half completely different from that madcap first, more attritional like the AB v Ireland game yesterday
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 09:59:03 pm »
I think with England being the only unbeaten team left in the tournament they must be favourites now. Especially with the backing of the other home nations.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 09:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:58:08 pm
Good point. Although was right on the touchline, hardly a gimme.

Just dont know how you stop that Saffer power. And if you do, theyve still got outrageously fast wingers who can hurt you.

Unreal defence at times too.

I still fully understand some of the penalty calls.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:58:18 pm
I would very much like to revenge 95

Stay away from the dodgy lasagne.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 09:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:54:45 pm
Fucks sake. How do you beat these fuckers.
I know right? Now on a winning run of 2...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 09:59:43 pm »
Very hard to see anyone stopping the Northern Hemisphere's finest now.

On a serious note what a set of quarter finals. Sport at its best. Thought France were going to nick it with a drop goal at the end but not to be.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 10:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:56:52 pm
Fine lines.

That conversion that was charged down seems even bigger now.

I'd say the deliberate  knock on & subsequent knock on leading to SA's first try were probably bigger.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 10:01:02 pm »
Who would have thought, England are the only NH team still left in the RWC, although SA will batter England on Saturday.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 10:02:16 pm »
 ;D my nerves are shot, but thankfully the whiskey is flowing. Beating the French in Paris is a thing of beauty.

Still bitter there Rossi?   :wave
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 10:02:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:58:58 pm
Ireland beat South africa and new zealand beat ireland. South Africa are the best team in it but you can never write off the all blacks in a rugby test match.

Just think they will grind it out like they always do. Like I said, the rugby equivalent of a Mourinho team.

Would like to see someone else win it for a change, instead of NZ or SA again.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:59:33 pm
I know right? Now on a winning run of 2...

Sorry.

How do you beat these fuckers when it really matters.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 10:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:59:03 pm
I think with England being the only unbeaten team left in the tournament they must be favourites now. Especially with the backing of the other home nations.
The England staff will be going over the game footage, picking out all the SA weaknesses and plotting to put a game plan together that tears the SA to pieces at their own game.


And then they wake up, go down stairs for a continental breakfast at the team hotel and have a group flapp.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 10:05:55 pm »
If England do win the lot it'll be some achievement to be fair.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 10:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:05:55 pm
If England do win the lot it'll be some achievement to be fair.
Havent played a top tier team yet, would be an incredible achievement.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 10:08:37 pm »
So Chakans fatties beat the French fatties?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 10:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:08:37 pm
So Chakans fatties beat the French fatties?

Dull game too, unlike last nights Super League try fest.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 10:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:02:16 pm
;D my nerves are shot, but thankfully the whiskey is flowing. Beating the French in Paris is a thing of beauty.

Still bitter there Rossi?   :wave
Not bitter, just bitterly disappointed.

Mixed feelings now. Feel bad for France. And want to see the ABs win the whole thing :wave
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:09:44 pm
Dull game too, unlike last nights Super League try fest.

 :D

Seeing as it was the Union World Cup my brethren decided to follow suit.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm »
Great game that and can see why it was hard to predict only one point in it.

NZ and SA big favourites next week and I think they both win.

I wouldnt know who wins the final if its NZ v SA its a close one again which is what as a neutral you want.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 10:13:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:07:01 pm
Havent played a top tier team yet, would be an incredible achievement.
That's England's fate though isn't it, whatever the shape of the ball. Get a fluky draw, the path opens up before them, but still struggle to impose themselves with scrappy wins before inevitably getting schooled by the first top team they meet at the SF stage. They're just "meat in the room".
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:13:38 pm
That's England's fate though isn't it, whatever the shape of the ball. Get a fluky draw, the path opens up before them, but still struggle to impose themselves with scrappy wins before inevitably getting schooled by the first top team they meet at the SF stage. They're just "meat in the room".

How does the draw work for World Cups ?

What I mean is how do they decide who plays who seeding wise
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11949 on: Today at 10:15:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:09:53 pm
Not bitter, just bitterly disappointed.

Mixed feelings now. Feel bad for France. And want to see the ABs win the whole thing :wave
You've been great at calling the results so far, so keep it up :wave
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11950 on: Today at 10:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:09:44 pm
Dull game too, unlike last nights Super League try fest.

 ;D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11951 on: Today at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:58:08 pm
Good point. Although was right on the touchline, hardly a gimme.

Just dont know how you stop that Saffer power. And if you do, theyve still got outrageously fast wingers who can hurt you.

Lock the dressing room door and throw away the key because if the bastards get out yer fuked.

Useless French dicks let me down on a clean sweep of predictions 🤡
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11952 on: Today at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:15:22 pm
You've been great at calling the results so far, so keep it up :wave


Oh hell be tipping you next week. Unluckee!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11953 on: Today at 10:18:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:13:38 pm
That's England's fate though isn't it, whatever the shape of the ball. Get a fluky draw, the path opens up before them, but still struggle to impose themselves with scrappy wins before inevitably getting schooled by the first top team they meet at the SF stage. They're just "meat in the room".

In the room France could have been in.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11954 on: Today at 10:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:16:10 pm
Oh hell be tipping you next week. Unluckee!
Nah he's going full England, God Save the King and all that.
