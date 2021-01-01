Penny for Borthwick's thoughts right now.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
This is insane.Penny for Borthwick's thoughts right now.
Crosby Nick never fails.
You are my hero Prof.
I am all for authoritarian rule
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I didn't even realise a scrum was an option from calling the mark. This game literally has everything.
Ill take things you hardly ever see in rugby for $200 Alex. What the fuck?
Well it worked!
Atonio's head doesn't even move after getting smashed by Etzebeth.
That'll be a red after review. Huge moment
Was going to say, takes a head to the face and barely seems to notice
