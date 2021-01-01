« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

CheshireDave

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11800 on: Today at 08:28:00 pm »
Wow how is there only 25 mins played!
Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11801 on: Today at 08:28:28 pm »
Every mistake has been punished, so far. 
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11802 on: Today at 08:28:43 pm »
Charges down a conversation and then smokes the back line for a try!
CHOPPER

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11803 on: Today at 08:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:27:42 pm

Penny for Borthwick's thoughts right now.

Fuuuuuuuuck
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11804 on: Today at 08:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:27:42 pm
This is insane.

Penny for Borthwick's thoughts right now.

CHOPPER

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11805 on: Today at 08:32:07 pm »
Nice one Cyril
Prof

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11806 on: Today at 08:32:13 pm »
Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11807 on: Today at 08:32:17 pm »
What a game!

Come on France!
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11808 on: Today at 08:32:34 pm »
Unbaillevable.
J_Kopite

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11809 on: Today at 08:33:03 pm »
What a time to be alive
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 08:33:22 pm »
I dont see how thats grounded.
Prof

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 08:33:23 pm »
What a game this is!

Can we just agree to allow a walk over next week?  There's no way we can cope with either of these teams.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11812 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm »
French Hooker is incroyable.
Elzar

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11813 on: Today at 08:34:52 pm »
Neither team can defend, England will be in the final easy.
Zee_26

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11814 on: Today at 08:37:11 pm »
The intensity of both teams should scare every other team in the tournament. Best hope is these guys just beat each other to a pulp.
jillcwhomever

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11815 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm »
Referee getting strict with the scrums there.
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11816 on: Today at 08:38:24 pm »
I didn't even realise a scrum was an option from calling the mark. This game literally has everything.
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11817 on: Today at 08:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:38:24 pm
I didn't even realise a scrum was an option from calling the mark. This game literally has everything.

Ill take things you hardly ever see in rugby for $200 Alex.

What the fuck?
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11818 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:39:09 pm
Ill take things you hardly ever see in rugby for $200 Alex.

What the fuck?

Well it worked!
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11819 on: Today at 08:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:39:38 pm
Well it worked!

Weve settled nicely and were starting to dominate the scrum which is always a good thing for us

Fuck sakes have to find touch!!
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 08:41:33 pm »
Stupid penalty to give away there
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm »
Atonio's head doesn't even move after getting smashed by Etzebeth.  :o
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 08:43:29 pm »
Same old Saffers, always cheating being dirty bastards.
Prof

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 08:44:03 pm »
That'll be a red after review.  Huge moment
JerseyKloppite

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 08:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:42:36 pm
Atonio's head doesn't even move after getting smashed by Etzebeth.  :o

Was going to say, takes a head to the face and barely seems to notice :lmao
JerseyKloppite

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11825 on: Today at 08:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 08:44:03 pm
That'll be a red after review.  Huge moment

Dunno. Been a bit inconsistent in this tournament, hard to call.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 08:45:05 pm »
That looks around the red threshold. He is lowering and wrapping but head on head with that amount of force doesnt look good
calvin

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 08:45:24 pm »
Bloody hell. What a half of rugby. It had everything.
Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 08:45:32 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:44:11 pm
Was going to say, takes a head to the face and barely seems to notice :lmao

He did rub it afterwards.
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 08:45:59 pm »
I dunno he was lowering his head so dont think it was malicious. Think it will stay a yellow. Just didnt get low enough.
Robinred

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 08:46:39 pm »
Cracking match, and no Shirley Temple😜

Whos the Scot on comms whos the rugby equivalent of Drury with his OTT hyperbole?
Red-Soldier

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11831 on: Today at 08:47:11 pm »
Still anyones match.  Really hard to call.

These 2 QFs have been as good as what we hoped.
MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11832 on: Today at 08:48:05 pm »
Probably the best half of rugby ever played.

Who cares though, shite sport. Sticking the nfl on.
