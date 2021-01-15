« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11720 on: Today at 07:00:03 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:53:25 pm
Have you watched us recently.  ;D
no I was in London today watching the NFL, but you never know in a one off game, unlikely yes but still possible, unlike for the rest of us
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11721 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm
France have always been the favourite for me. Guess we will see tonight but the crowds are making a big difference for the French players but also on the refs.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11722 on: Today at 07:02:51 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:37:42 pm

Thats ok. People are free to support whomever they want. Even if they are French.

Im rooting for SA as they the team most likely to beat England, Good luck mate
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11723 on: Today at 07:04:10 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:00:03 pm
no I was in London today watching the NFL, but you never know in a one off game, unlikely yes but still possible, unlike for the rest of us

Id see England have the same chance of winning it as Wales, Scotland and Ireland at this point!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11724 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:02:51 pm
Im rooting for SA as they the team most likely to beat England, Good luck mate

:lmao What a coward.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11725 on: Today at 07:04:54 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:02:51 pm
Im rooting for SA as they the team most likely to beat England, Good luck mate

Cheers!! Heres hoping :)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11726 on: Today at 07:08:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:58:52 pm
Id like France to win it. But if push came to shove and Wales or Ireland made the final, while I know supporting them would be the right thing to do, and then winning would make people I like happy Id still struggle to get fully behind it.

And lets not pretend anyone else feels too far different from that!

As an England fan Id want them to win it, after which always an entertaining underdog like Japan or Fiji. Ive a soft spot for Georgia but obviously theyre not getting near it.

From the big nations Id probably go for France next, then Ireland. Then maybe Argentina and the Kiwis before Wales/Scotland, and lastly Aussies and SA ;D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11727 on: Today at 07:10:37 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:08:46 pm
As an England fan Id want them to win it, after which always an entertaining underdog like Japan or Fiji. Ive a soft spot for Georgia but obviously theyre not getting near it.

From the big nations Id probably go for France next, then Ireland. Then maybe Argentina and the Kiwis before Wales/Scotland, and lastly Aussies and SA ;D

*remove from buddy list
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11728 on: Today at 07:11:34 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:10:37 pm
*remove from buddy list

He is French, like me.  ;)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11729 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm
I think Englands only real chance is if South Africa smash France to pieces physicaly tonight but lose.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11730 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:58:52 pm
Id like France to win it. But if push came to shove and Wales or Ireland made the final, while I know supporting them would be the right thing to do, and then winning would make people I like happy Id still struggle to get fully behind it.

And lets not pretend anyone else feels too far different from that!


I've got Irish blood, so I'd definitely want them to win.  I'm all for a bit of Welsh and Scotland bashing though  ;)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11731 on: Today at 07:15:37 pm
Confession: I was supporting Argentina, New Zealand and Fiji.  :-X

Supporting France tonight though.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #11732 on: Today at 07:16:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:04:50 pm
:lmao What a coward.

are you saying you dont hope United and City get the toughest draw in the cups? ::)

Plus I am looking out for my mate Chakan, besides we haven't got any French RAWKites,  its the gentlemanly thing to do Nicky
