Id like France to win it. But if push came to shove and Wales or Ireland made the final, while I know supporting them would be the right thing to do, and then winning would make people I like happy Id still struggle to get fully behind it.



And lets not pretend anyone else feels too far different from that!



As an England fan Id want them to win it, after which always an entertaining underdog like Japan or Fiji. Ive a soft spot for Georgia but obviously theyre not getting near it.From the big nations Id probably go for France next, then Ireland. Then maybe Argentina and the Kiwis before Wales/Scotland, and lastly Aussies and SA