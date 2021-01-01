You make it sound like plucky little Ireland had a good run but will never likely overcome the SH teams. Guess you've not been paying much attention to Test matches over the past 2-3 years.



Its not so much winning matches, its beating them in knockout Rugby at the world cup. We have seen it with the reds, certain stages of certain tournaments bring out the best in us and we can overcome the odds. You are kind of fighting not only against that winning ability but also the fact that there will never be a situation where there are 3 average SH teams.If any NH team is the best in the world then a SH team will never be that far behind in 2nd place. So whilst at that time you will be the best side you will have to contend with a side that isnt miles off your ability but also comes with that mentality and inevitability that comes with their history of winning these things.