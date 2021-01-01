« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 511793 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,765
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 09:11:57 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:04:19 am
The Haka is best thing about rugby.

Its the ears, for me.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,173
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 09:55:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:08:24 am
They would have had France or SA in the semis. There was a brutal draw in there at some point either way.
Already had the "brutal" measure of the defending champs and not even then playing at anywhere full capacity.

A competent unbiased draw at the start of 2023 (not 2021) would have allowed Ireland to quietly exorcise those QF demons before resuming normal service against the big boys in the semis. But we got the ABs whereas a stuttering England get Fiji, says it all really.

France v Ireland was the match I was desperate to witness, the dream Final.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,173
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:04:19 am
The Haka is best thing about rugby.
Lost any spectacle when they were forced to get rid of the throat slitting gesture.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,632
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 11:12:23 am »
Quote from: KennyDaggers on Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm
I know you probably wont like me saying this but I feel the full focus of the southern hemisphere teams (SA, NZ and Aus anyway) along with England, to a degree, is always on world cups.

Everything else is just preparation.

Yep.  They always turn up for the big one.  Tests are just small potatoes, really.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,632
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:01:32 am
Lost any spectacle when they were forced to get rid of the throat slitting gesture.

Didn't they used to stick their tongues out and jump in the air too.

It's shite now.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,173
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 11:24:40 am »
 :(

https://twitter.com/OxfordDiplomat/status/1713313932545261600?s=20

My heart.

Johnny Sextons son turns to him
and says: Youre still the best, dad.

Yes you are Johnny. Yes you are.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,003
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 11:24:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:08:24 am
They would have had France or SA in the semis. There was a brutal draw in there at some point either way.
I know and that's how it should be but I would have fancied Ireland over France but think the Boks would have beaten them in a final.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:17 am by Persephone »
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,607
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 11:35:24 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
You make it sound like plucky little Ireland had a good run but will never likely overcome the SH teams. Guess you've not been paying much attention to Test matches over the past 2-3 years.

Its not so much winning matches, its beating them in knockout Rugby at the world cup. We have seen it with the reds, certain stages of certain tournaments bring out the best in us and we can overcome the odds. You are kind of fighting not only against that winning ability but also the fact that there will never be a situation where there are 3 average SH teams.

If any NH team is the best in the world then a SH team will never be that far behind in 2nd place. So whilst at that time you will be the best side you will have to contend with a side that isnt miles off your ability but also comes with that mentality and inevitability that comes with their history of winning these things.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:43 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,497
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 11:37:00 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:24:40 am
:(

https://twitter.com/OxfordDiplomat/status/1713313932545261600?s=20

My heart.

Johnny Sextons son turns to him
and says: Youre still the best, dad.

Yes you are Johnny. Yes you are.

The best probably get it done when it really matters but still, his son is nicer to him than mine is to me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 