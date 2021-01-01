They would have had France or SA in the semis. There was a brutal draw in there at some point either way.



Already had the "brutal" measure of the defending champs and not even then playing at anywhere full capacity.A competent unbiased draw at the start of 2023 (not 2021) would have allowed Ireland to quietly exorcise those QF demons before resuming normal service against the big boys in the semis. But we got the ABs whereas a stuttering England get Fiji, says it all really.France v Ireland was the match I was desperate to witness, the dream Final.