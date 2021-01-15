That was a fantastic game though. Credit to both teams.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Should have been the final. Two great sides. Amazing effort
Sexton seemed unhappy with someone
he's a whinging fucker to be fair
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ioane said something to him.
