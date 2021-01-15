« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 510076 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11480 on: Today at 09:52:32 pm »
Sexton fluffed that easy kick under pressure, which meant they had to go for the try, at the end.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11481 on: Today at 09:52:39 pm »
Should have been the final. Two great sides. Amazing effort
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11482 on: Today at 09:52:50 pm »
Brutal. Commiserations to our Irish contingent. I hope we don't cheer you up too much tomorrow but there's every chance we will ;D
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11483 on: Today at 09:52:51 pm »
Ireland worse in 2nd half
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11484 on: Today at 09:52:53 pm »
Such a close game of rugby that, brilliant to watch!
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,913
  • YNWA
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11485 on: Today at 09:52:55 pm »
Hate rugby and even Im gutted.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,810
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11486 on: Today at 09:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:51:11 pm
That was a fantastic game though. Credit to both teams.
agreed
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,198
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11487 on: Today at 09:53:01 pm »
Sexton seemed unhappy with someone
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11488 on: Today at 09:53:41 pm »
Gutted. Wont be a better game this tournament. Congrats to the All Blacks, defended impeccably.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,810
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11489 on: Today at 09:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:52:39 pm
Should have been the final. Two great sides. Amazing effort
never going to be the final, Ireland can't get past the quarters
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11490 on: Today at 09:54:02 pm »
Amazing game.

Absolutely gutting though. Just didn't bring the A game today. Too many errors and poor decisions.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,810
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11491 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:01 pm
Sexton seemed unhappy with someone
he's a whinging fucker to be fair
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11492 on: Today at 09:55:12 pm »
Kin ell that was brutal at the end. Brilliant game.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11493 on: Today at 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:01 pm
Sexton seemed unhappy with someone
Ioane said something to him.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11494 on: Today at 09:55:19 pm »
I think the pressure got to Ireland.  They made too many errors.  AB were brilliant in defense though.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,198
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11495 on: Today at 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:54:43 pm
he's a whinging fucker to be fair

Who is annoyed with ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,152
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11496 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm »
30-phase push at the end, insane.

Gutted, as didn't play to their potential (too many missed opportunities) but no shame in going out to a resolute NZ.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11497 on: Today at 09:55:56 pm »
Absolutely gutting that, but glad Wales are out.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11498 on: Today at 09:55:57 pm »
Ireland just didn't put enough points on the board when they were on top, it's a shame.
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,486
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11499 on: Today at 09:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:01 pm
Sexton seemed unhappy with someone

Most out of character.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,198
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11500 on: Today at 09:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:55:18 pm
Ioane said something to him.

Any link to video ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,630
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11501 on: Today at 09:56:55 pm »
SH sweep still on.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,152
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11502 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:01 pm
Sexton seemed unhappy with someone
Guessing it might have been a "good luck with your retirement mate".
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,263
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11503 on: Today at 09:57:16 pm »
What odds on an all southern hemisphere semi final line up?

Reckon all 4 northern hemisphere sides would be favourites going into their QFs, albeit fairly close favourites in France and Ireland's case.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11504 on: Today at 09:57:17 pm »
England flying the flag, for the home nations  ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Up
« previous next »
 