So to the casual rugby observer, Eddie Jones is just the icing on the cake of Australian rugby's problems. What are the main reasons they have been consistently so bad? One theory I saw was that they increased the number of provincial teams in the Aussie club game and the players aren't as used to playing with each other as they used to be.



I think rugby Union is a distant third behind AFL and Rugby League in terms of player numbers. If you’re a big unit and co-ordinated there’s a fair chance you’ll be playing one of the other sports. Think like most countries there’s the same issue that it’s only played in certain schools/geographical locations too.Obviously Ireland have their shit together, and NZ and SA will always have rugby as a primary focus but Australia seem to be falling behind in terms of having a production line of talent coming through.