Hoping for an Ireland v South Africa final and we get our revenge.
Seems odd the way its worked out, top 4 teams all face each other in the quarters
Crosby Nick never fails.
The All Blacks in the semi could be interesting - they seem to have found some form and belief at the right time.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
If it happens I think you will. I said before that I don't think we can win two against the massive packs. We've won one but we won't win another. Only way we play another is in the final against you or more likely France.
Tell me about it. I still think England and Wales could progress though.
Finn Russell really is a prize arse. Mouthing away at O'Mahony after we scored our 5th try, aimless crossfield kicks straight to Hugo Keenan or into touch and then running to get involved in any scrap. If ever a man believed his underserved hype it's him. Townsend's biggest mistake was bringing him back into the fold.
If that's the final, I think every neutral will be hoping for that
No surprise brits not liking us. We're well used to that. We could win or lose a thousand times and I'd not have it any different.
He certainly wasn't at his best today, but this is a really bad take. He's aboslutely central to our whole game and has been absolutely class for us since coming back in. We don't have anyone else at his level to replace him. Healy looks OK but he's a completely different style of player.
Actually I'm not that arsed who wins it, Ireland should win it on form but I have a feeling you won't
Hang on, all neutrals would want SA to beat Ireland? 🤔
