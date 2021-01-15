« previous next »
Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 503503 times)

Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 10:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:42:04 pm
Hoping for an Ireland v South Africa final and we get our revenge.
If it happens I think you will. I said before that I don't think we can win two against the massive packs. We've won one but we won't win another. Only way we play another is in the final against you or more likely France.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 10:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:56:58 pm
Seems odd the way its worked out, top 4 teams all face each other in the quarters

Tell me about it. I still think England and Wales could progress though.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 10:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:51:30 pm
The All Blacks in the semi could be interesting - they seem to have found some form and belief at the right time.
hopefully they batter each other senseless in the QFs next weekend and have nothing left for the big semi-final the following week (should we sneak past Japan or Argentina of course!)
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:45:07 pm
If it happens I think you will. I said before that I don't think we can win two against the massive packs. We've won one but we won't win another. Only way we play another is in the final against you or more likely France.

I think we'll beat France.

But if not i'm hoping for an Ireland WC win.

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:45:37 pm
Tell me about it. I still think England and Wales could progress though.

You'll get the semi's no doubt.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:45:37 pm
Tell me about it. I still think England and Wales could progress though.
Wales - England Cup final is the one everyone wants to see!
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 10:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:34:32 pm
Finn Russell really is a prize arse. Mouthing away at O'Mahony after we scored our 5th try, aimless crossfield kicks straight to Hugo Keenan or into touch and then running to get involved in any scrap. If ever a man believed his underserved hype it's him.

Townsend's biggest mistake was bringing him back into the fold.

Finns a dickhead but also a bloody magician.  He is what he is and Scotland dont have anybody else with that spark. 
When hes on it he is wonderful to watch.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:45:37 pm
Tell me about it. I still think England and Wales could progress though.
does it matter?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 10:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:42:04 pm
Hoping for an Ireland v South Africa final and we get our revenge.
If that's the final, I think every neutral will be hoping for that
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 11:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:54:56 pm
If that's the final, I think every neutral will be hoping for that
No surprise brits not liking us. We're well used to that. We could win or lose a thousand times and I'd not have it any different.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 11:03:30 pm »
Except Jill that is.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 11:04:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:02:39 pm
No surprise brits not liking us. We're well used to that. We could win or lose a thousand times and I'd not have it any different.
you'd be exactly the same if it was England/Wales v New Zealand
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 11:05:21 pm »
Actually I'm not that arsed who wins it, Ireland should win it on form but I have a feeling you won't
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 11:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:34:32 pm
Finn Russell really is a prize arse. Mouthing away at O'Mahony after we scored our 5th try, aimless crossfield kicks straight to Hugo Keenan or into touch and then running to get involved in any scrap. If ever a man believed his underserved hype it's him.

Townsend's biggest mistake was bringing him back into the fold.

He certainly wasn't at his best today, but this is a really bad take. He's aboslutely central to our whole game and has been absolutely class for us since coming back in. We don't have anyone else at his level to replace him. Healy looks OK but he's a completely different style of player.
Online MBL?

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:06:06 pm
He certainly wasn't at his best today, but this is a really bad take. He's aboslutely central to our whole game and has been absolutely class for us since coming back in. We don't have anyone else at his level to replace him. Healy looks OK but he's a completely different style of player.
I'd agree with this. He's a gobshite sometimes like but he has talent and is one of Scotlands best players. Would love to see Scotland more competitive over the next few years rather than England and England West but its probably not going to happen.
Online Mahern

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 11:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:05:21 pm
Actually I'm not that arsed who wins it, Ireland should win it on form but I have a feeling you won't

Hang on, all neutrals would want SA to beat Ireland? 🤔
Online ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 11:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:18:42 pm
Hang on, all neutrals would want SA to beat Ireland? 🤔

Nah, not me.  I love the brutal way the Bokke play the game and loved watching Western Province and Stormers games when we were in Cape Town but I will always back a NH team in the World Cup.
