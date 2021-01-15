Finn Russell really is a prize arse. Mouthing away at O'Mahony after we scored our 5th try, aimless crossfield kicks straight to Hugo Keenan or into touch and then running to get involved in any scrap. If ever a man believed his underserved hype it's him.



Townsend's biggest mistake was bringing him back into the fold.



He certainly wasn't at his best today, but this is a really bad take. He's aboslutely central to our whole game and has been absolutely class for us since coming back in. We don't have anyone else at his level to replace him. Healy looks OK but he's a completely different style of player.