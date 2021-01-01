« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10920 on: Today at 04:08:14 pm
Wales seem to be in decent shape. Hard not to like Gatland (especially making the big call on that Lions tour in 2013).

Do wales play Argentina or is that still TBC? Have Argentina even played since nice that England game. Doesnt feel like it.
Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10921 on: Today at 04:11:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:08:14 pm
Wales seem to be in decent shape. Hard not to like Gatland (especially making the big call on that Lions tour in 2013).

Do wales play Argentina or is that still TBC? Have Argentina even played since nice that England game. Doesnt feel like it.

Knockout game vs Japan tomorrow.

This fucking draw.....
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10922 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:11:10 pm
Knockout game vs Japan tomorrow.

This fucking draw.....

:D

How can you complain. Youll probably have Wales in a semi final!
Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10923 on: Today at 04:38:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:31:23 pm
:D

How can you complain. Youll probably have Wales in a semi final!

Would be glorious.

Two massive games before that though.

Well, one anyway.....
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10924 on: Today at 05:00:49 pm
Samoa miss an easy 3 points. Yeesh
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10925 on: Today at 05:13:10 pm
Well fought try for Samoa.
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10926 on: Today at 05:22:30 pm
What a fantastic try by Samoa!!
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10927 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm
That's a great finish from the Samoa winger.
Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10928 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm
And another superb finish by Samoa!
Robinred

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10929 on: Today at 05:24:50 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:22:45 pm
And another superb finish by Samoa!

Very high class rugby. Got to love their approach.
Elmo!

Reply #10930 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm
Oh dear England.  ;D
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10931 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm
That Mitchell looks absolutely rank.

Nipped upstairs and missed three tries for Samoa. Oops.
Nick110581

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10932 on: Today at 05:26:36 pm
Have England qualified ?
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10933 on: Today at 05:26:53 pm
Samoa come out to play today!
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10934 on: Today at 05:27:29 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:26:36 pm
Have England qualified ?

Yeah already qualified.
Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10935 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:26:36 pm
Have England qualified ?

By default....
Elzar

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10936 on: Today at 05:28:58 pm
Was wondering why that was missed in the first place
smicer07

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10937 on: Today at 05:29:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:26:36 pm
Have England qualified ?

Can't you tell by the way they're playing?  ;D
TheShanklyGates

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10938 on: Today at 05:29:51 pm
Rugby showing football how it's done. No 'can't do anything' because the conversion has already been taken.
Chakan

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10939 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm
Wow that's a really late TMO check. Shame man.
Legs

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10940 on: Today at 05:31:39 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:30:00 pm
Wow that's a really late TMO check. Shame man.

Imagine Darren England on that.

Try knock on yeah ???
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10941 on: Today at 05:32:21 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:27:46 pm
By default....

Top of the group you big whinging fanny. Like weve never had a tough group before. :)
Nick110581

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10942 on: Today at 05:33:36 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:31:39 pm
Imagine Darren England on that.

Try knock on yeah ???

🤣

Well done boys. Good process.
Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10943 on: Today at 05:33:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:32:21 pm
Top of the group you big whinging fanny. Like weve never had a tough group before. :)

 ;D

You've negotiated several potentially tricky fixtures very well....
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10944 on: Today at 05:35:59 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:33:39 pm
;D

You've negotiated several potentially tricky fixtures very well....

Wouldnt go that far. Especially the way this one is going. All papering over the cracks. Whats better - losing to Fiji and everyone laughing, or getting to the semis and losing by 50? This is more your area of expertise I guess - whats the lesser of two evils?
Libertine

Reply #10945 on: Today at 05:38:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:35:59 pm
Wouldnt go that far. Especially the way this one is going. All papering over the cracks. Whats better - losing to Fiji and everyone laughing, or getting to the semis and losing by 50? This is more your area of expertise I guess - whats the lesser of two evils?

Can't really compare. Only have experience of going out in the QF.
