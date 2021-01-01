« previous next »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm »
Fucking c*nt refs are c*nts in every sport.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 08:44:31 pm »
Yellow not red for the French player
Rule out Uruguay try

Fucking joke
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm »
How the fuck that Uruguayan didnt go full Virgil on that refs ass is beyond me.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 09:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
How the fuck that Uruguayan didnt go full Virgil on that refs ass is beyond me.

This is rugby. You call the referee Sir and if you argue with him it costs your team dearly.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm »
It's terrible seeing the Tier 2 countries getting shafted by the referees, from Fiji with the non-yellows for Wales, Uruguay not seeing a clear French red tonight, to Tom Curry getting a red last weekend.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 09:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm
It's terrible seeing the Tier 2 countries getting shafted by the referees, from Fiji with the non-yellows for Wales, Uruguay not seeing a clear French red tonight, to Tom Curry getting a red last weekend.
Beautifully put!

:lmao
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm »
Brilliant stuff
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 09:19:37 pm »
This kicker for Uruguay is quite handsome.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10528 on: Yesterday at 09:19:50 pm »
Uruguay nomas!!!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 09:19:59 pm »
Gwann Uruguay!!!!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10530 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm »
Ah balls it anyway
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10531 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10532 on: Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm
It's terrible seeing the Tier 2 countries getting shafted by the referees, from Fiji with the non-yellows for Wales, Uruguay not seeing a clear French red tonight, to Tom Curry getting a red last weekend.

Someones cocky. :D

Whats happened here? Assume France were expected to win by a landslide?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10533 on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm
Someones cocky. :D

Whats happened here? Assume France were expected to win by a landslide?
France were about -45 points handicap favourites before hand. Both sides have scored 2 tries and its 8 in it with 10 mins left. Uruguay have been brilliant.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10534 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:37:52 pm
France were about -45 points handicap favourites before hand. Both sides have scored 2 tries and its 8 in it with 10 mins left. Uruguay have been brilliant.

Yeah, just come downstairs and seen the score and the timebut thanks for the update on what went before!

Some admin for you - the George Ford lookalike I was staring for was the singer from Scissor Sisters. He was being tenderly grilled by Jermaine Jenas on the One Show earlier.

And the rugby equivalent of unbearable Indian Twitter cricket fans goes to South Africa. Theyre a humourless, overly sensitive bunch from what Ive seen. Hoping someone can stop their juggernaut.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10535 on: Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm »
There's no one else in the group they're scared of so the BP doesn't mean much.

Edit: I should just shut up! ;D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10536 on: Yesterday at 10:17:14 pm »
The Uruguayan lineouts, by and large, were reminiscent of Wales during that 10-year period when the difference between winning and losing was precisely that.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10537 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:17:14 pm
The Uruguayan lineouts, by and large, were reminiscent of Wales during that 10-year period when the difference between winning and losing was precisely that.
We don't talk about the '90s Robin! It gives your uncle Carwyn post-traumatic stress disorder, remember?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10538 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm »
So, what chances does Uruguay have against Italy?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 12:07:19 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
So, what chances does Uruguay have against Italy?

I doubt Italy will play their second team like France did...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 12:20:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
And the rugby equivalent of unbearable Indian Twitter cricket fans goes to South Africa. Theyre a humourless, overly sensitive bunch from what Ive seen. Hoping someone can stop their juggernaut.

No, he's never met a nice South African
And that's not bloody surprising, man
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 12:44:04 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:07:19 am
I doubt Italy will play their second team like France did...
