IT'S TURNING LEFT!
How the fuck that Uruguayan didnt go full Virgil on that refs ass is beyond me.
It's terrible seeing the Tier 2 countries getting shafted by the referees, from Fiji with the non-yellows for Wales, Uruguay not seeing a clear French red tonight, to Tom Curry getting a red last weekend.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Someones cocky. Whats happened here? Assume France were expected to win by a landslide?
France were about -45 points handicap favourites before hand. Both sides have scored 2 tries and its 8 in it with 10 mins left. Uruguay have been brilliant.
The Uruguayan lineouts, by and large, were reminiscent of Wales during that 10-year period when the difference between winning and losing was precisely that.
So, what chances does Uruguay have against Italy?
And the rugby equivalent of unbearable Indian Twitter cricket fans goes to South Africa. Theyre a humourless, overly sensitive bunch from what Ive seen. Hoping someone can stop their juggernaut.
I doubt Italy will play their second team like France did...
