General Rugby Union Thread

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 09:51:26 pm
As if William the Peggee wants Wales to win.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 09:56:32 pm
That was harsh on Fiji, no reason to  not allow that try.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 09:56:43 pm
Oh look, another final warning.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 09:58:33 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on September 10, 2023, 09:56:32 pm
That was harsh on Fiji, no reason to  not allow that try.

Double movement.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 09:58:53 pm
This is laughable. How many final chances have Wales been given here? ;D

Could easily be down to 13 for this last couple of minutes
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:00:05 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on September 10, 2023, 09:58:33 pm
Double movement.

Didn't look obvious enough to me given onfield decision was try.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:02:16 pm
Let off for Wales.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:02:24 pm
Dan Biggar has been hitting the cocaine hard tonight.

Dont think Fiji would have got the conversion had he gone in the corner.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:02:35 pm
Heartbreaker for Fiji!!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:03:12 pm
Fiji would have won if it had been refereed fairly
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:04:35 pm
Great game. Such an apt finish to the match.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:04:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 10, 2023, 10:02:24 pm
Dan Biggar has been hitting the cocaine hard tonight.

Dont think Fiji would have got the conversion had he gone in the corner.

Yeah and it would have hurt all that much more to miss a kick like that and lose by a point.

Very harsh on them today. Such a joy to watch.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:09:27 pm
They use the phrase 'clear and obvious' in rugby too?! Thought I'd escaped dreaded VAR discussions.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:32:54 pm
Referee was an absolute joke. Scandalously biased.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 10, 2023, 11:13:45 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on September 10, 2023, 10:32:54 pm
Referee was an absolute joke. Scandalously biased.

This.  He was bloody shocking.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 11, 2023, 10:15:08 am
Quote from: Ray K on September 10, 2023, 10:03:12 pm
Fiji would have won if it had been refereed fairly
soo true
thought he was shockingly poor against Fiji
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 11, 2023, 05:19:48 pm
Does anyone else think that the scheduling is a bit of a missed opportunity with the group games, the best thing about a big event like a world cup is getting matches every day prior to the knockout stages.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 11, 2023, 05:28:36 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on September 11, 2023, 05:19:48 pm
Does anyone else think that the scheduling is a bit of a missed opportunity with the group games, the best thing about a big event like a world cup is getting matches every day prior to the knockout stages.

I assumed it was because players need longer to recover in rugby? So they could programme matches every day but to make that happen, some teams in every fixture round would have to play again too soon. There are eight fixtures in each round of games in the groups, so if there were two fixtures a day they'd be back to the start by day 5.

I'd imagine viewing figures and TV deals also come into though!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 11, 2023, 06:21:17 pm
Yeah, theres fewer teams and therefore fewer fixtures compared to the football club. Plus players need a week to recover between games - I think a 6 day turnaround is the minimum here. France play on Thursday for example (I think!). Not sure theres a way around it apart to have one game a day over the weekend too and then I guess it ruins the TV viewing figures.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 11, 2023, 10:38:57 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on September 10, 2023, 10:32:54 pm
Referee was an absolute joke. Scandalously biased.

I could have replied to any one of you one-eyed Englishmen...

This is an utterly nonsense narrative based on the pre match romantic expectation that Fiji would win. The ref was fine and will have been highly marked by the refereeing assessor. Yes, Wales had more infringements that were penalised but they were all minor and technical and therefore took more time to result in a yellow card. Quite a few Fiji penalties were not actually given because we scored a try anyway, including several potential yellow card offences. The actual number of infringements was therefore more similar than the official stats would suggest. Fiji's yellow card was for collapsing a maul that was about to result in a try - tell me when that's ever not been an instant yellow card regardless of the number of previous offences. The double movement was spotted by the ref himself, not the video assistant and was correct by the laws of the game.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 11, 2023, 10:58:09 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on September 11, 2023, 10:38:57 pm
I could have replied to any one of you one-eyed Englishmen...

This is an utterly nonsense narrative based on the pre match romantic expectation that Fiji would win. The ref was fine and will have been highly marked by the refereeing assessor. Yes, Wales had more infringements that were penalised but they were all minor and technical and therefore took more time to result in a yellow card. Quite a few Fiji penalties were not actually given because we scored a try anyway, including several potential yellow card offences. The actual number of infringements was therefore more similar than the official stats would suggest. Fiji's yellow card was for collapsing a maul that was about to result in a try - tell me when that's ever not been an instant yellow card regardless of the number of previous offences. The double movement was spotted by the ref himself, not the video assistant and was correct by the laws of the game.

I think youll find Ray K is a one eyed Irishman. :D

I dont know enough to quibble about each individual decision but he definitely said to the captain to speak to the team that the next one is a yellow at least twice. The actual yellow he gave for Wales was for something completely different. And again, only going off the TV commentary but when checking one of the (rightly) disallowed Fiji tries they called out a no arms tackle that a Welsh player seemed to get away with.

Anyway, for 65 minutes thought Wales did pretty well, just got a little lucky at the end when hanging on grimly. And to be honest, better the Devil you know and all that, I think Id rather play Wales in a QF than Fiji. Doubt the rest of the world would want to see it though!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 11, 2023, 11:15:49 pm
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 12, 2023, 12:26:09 am
Quote from: Samie on September 11, 2023, 11:15:49 pm
Could've just said Union is a sihte game.
I think it depends on the attitude of teams and how they are set up. League has always changed the rules to make it more entertaining as it needs the cash to survive. I am old enough to remember when Leigh used the drop kick as a way of winning matches, slowly work your way up the pitch (this was before the 6 tackle rule) and take 2 points.

They changed it to 1 point as a result and stopped that nonsense. I thought George Ford's first two kicks were immense but 3 points for a drop is too much, NRL has a 2 point score from 40m out and 1 point for less, that makes sense.
Same for penalties, 3 points is too much again but then Union is a game where spoiling can be used so I see why they do it. That said 27 points from kicks to win a game 27-10 is a bit embarrassing (however good George Ford was with his kicking).

40-20s in League (1997) and 50-22 in Union (2021, look what they did there) are examples of how kicking should be rewarded as skill rather than a hopeful whack up the pitch.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 12, 2023, 12:45:19 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 11, 2023, 10:58:09 pm
I think youll find Ray K is a one eyed Irishman. :D

I dont know enough to quibble about each individual decision but he definitely said to the captain to speak to the team that the next one is a yellow at least twice. The actual yellow he gave for Wales was for something completely different. And again, only going off the TV commentary but when checking one of the (rightly) disallowed Fiji tries they called out a no arms tackle that a Welsh player seemed to get away with.

Anyway, for 65 minutes thought Wales did pretty well, just got a little lucky at the end when hanging on grimly. And to be honest, better the Devil you know and all that, I think Id rather play Wales in a QF than Fiji. Doubt the rest of the world would want to see it though!

We normally talk about blind Irishmen, or at least blind Irish referees! :lmao It's just a shame that the best game of the tournament so far has been somewhat overshadowed by this jaundiced social media response.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:03:54 pm
why are the games so staggered in the WC? It's very odd this scheduling.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:14:19 pm
It is a real mess, we all know there are games where second XIs would suffice, this only finishes on 28th October (51 days).


Probably should have only had 16 teams if they could not cope.


I would say Rugby League is just as tiring (if not more) and they managed to get through a World Cup last year in 35 days (albeit 16 teams) without any noticeable fatigue.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:18:35 pm
I couldn't believe it when they mentioned last weekend that the final was still 8 weeks away. Are all the countries meant to stay in France the whole time until they get knocked out? It doesn't make sense for the European countries, that's for sure.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 03:25:55 pm
It's because the IRB insist on a 20 team RWC, with 4 pools of 5 teams, rather than just have a 16 team RWC, it's why you get so many miss matches in the pool stages too

IRB also insist doing the draw 3 years before the RWC [what's wrong doing the draw the December before the world cup, after the Autumn internationals]. I think the draw for the 2027 RWC is Autumn next year. :butt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 04:08:24 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:14:19 pm
It is a real mess, we all know there are games where second XIs would suffice, this only finishes on 28th October (51 days).


Probably should have only had 16 teams if they could not cope.


I would say Rugby League is just as tiring (if not more) and they managed to get through a World Cup last year in 35 days (albeit 16 teams) without any noticeable fatigue.

It's because of the the number of teams.  the Rugby League WC had 4 groups of 4 - so a total of 24 matches.  They scheduled only 1/2 games a day for most days where there were games - so for instance, had 8 games on a Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon weekend, then 3 days off, then another 8 games betwen the Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon, and repeat - which meant that the 24 group matches was able to be completed in just 3 weekends.  They then had the QFs/SFs and Finals in another 3 weekends - so 6 weekends in a row.  With the Rugby Union WC - having groups of 5 means instead of just 24 matches (with 3 per team, meaning it can be done quickly), the 40 games in the Union version will have to take 2 additional weekends - each weekend you can have 2 matches, and you have *10* matches.  So they are having the exact same schedule - but the 2 additional weekends it must take is simply a feature of having groups of 5 - groups of 6 would actually take the same number of days to complete (as you'd have 3 games per weekend per group).

Same as how when the Five Nations became a Six Nations, it didn't lengthen the number of game weeks - as with 5, each weekend 1 team can't play, so by adding in a 6th, they are suddenly available

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 04:29:49 pm
Right, should have had 16 teams


Probably would not have lost much by losing Namibia, Portugal, Chile and Romania.


I know they are trying to be 'inclusive' and developmental but watching teams get thrashed in any form of Rugby is not entertaining.


They have to have these games in league to make up the numbers but they are equally pointless (usually)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 05:23:44 pm
New Zealand vs Namibia tomorrow, even with second 15, you can see the all blacks scoring close to 100 points.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:10:56 pm
"Scotland can't afford any more slip ups"

** Dave Cherry slips and falls down stairs, get s concussion and is ruled out of World Cup **
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:12:32 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:10:56 pm
"Scotland can't afford any more slip ups"

** Dave Cherry slips and falls down stairs, get s concussion and is ruled out of World Cup **

:lmao

Not funny for him obviously.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:17:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:12:32 pm
:lmao

Not funny for him obviously.

 :D

Yeah real shame for a guy whose had a remarkable rise late in his career. He was playing in the 3rd or 4th tier in France until something like 28, got called up due to an injury crisis and was top try scorer at the 6 nations a couple of years back. At least he got 20 minutes off the bench against the Boks.

And nice that Stuart McInally might get a final runout or 2 before he retires.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:18:52 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:17:34 pm
:D

Yeah real shame for a guy whose had a remarkable rise late in his career. He was playing in the 3rd or 4th tier in France until something like 28, got called up due to an injury crisis and was top try scorer at the 6 nations a couple of years back. At least he got 20 minutes off the bench against the Boks.

And nice that Stuart McInally might get a final runout or 2 before he retires.

The actual 6 Nations? Had never heard of him!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:21:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:18:52 pm
The actual 6 Nations? Had never heard of him!

Looking that up I might have made it up... not sure why I had that in my head. He was joint 3rd in 2021.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:03:25 pm
Was that Bill Beaumont next to the French President?

La Marseillaise is a great National anthem
