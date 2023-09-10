Could've just said Union is a sihte game.
I think it depends on the attitude of teams and how they are set up. League has always changed the rules to make it more entertaining as it needs the cash to survive. I am old enough to remember when Leigh used the drop kick as a way of winning matches, slowly work your way up the pitch (this was before the 6 tackle rule) and take 2 points.
They changed it to 1 point as a result and stopped that nonsense. I thought George Ford's first two kicks were immense but 3 points for a drop is too much, NRL has a 2 point score from 40m out and 1 point for less, that makes sense.
Same for penalties, 3 points is too much again but then Union is a game where spoiling can be used so I see why they do it. That said 27 points from kicks to win a game 27-10 is a bit embarrassing (however good George Ford was with his kicking).
40-20s in League (1997) and 50-22 in Union (2021, look what they did there) are examples of how kicking should be rewarded as skill rather than a hopeful whack up the pitch.