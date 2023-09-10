It is a real mess, we all know there are games where second XIs would suffice, this only finishes on 28th October (51 days).





Probably should have only had 16 teams if they could not cope.





I would say Rugby League is just as tiring (if not more) and they managed to get through a World Cup last year in 35 days (albeit 16 teams) without any noticeable fatigue.



It's because of the the number of teams. the Rugby League WC had 4 groups of 4 - so a total of 24 matches. They scheduled only 1/2 games a day for most days where there were games - so for instance, had 8 games on a Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon weekend, then 3 days off, then another 8 games betwen the Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon, and repeat - which meant that the 24 group matches was able to be completed in just 3 weekends. They then had the QFs/SFs and Finals in another 3 weekends - so 6 weekends in a row. With the Rugby Union WC - having groups of 5 means instead of just 24 matches (with 3 per team, meaning it can be done quickly), the 40 games in the Union version will have to take 2 additional weekends - each weekend you can have 2 matches, and you have *10* matches. So they are having the exact same schedule - but the 2 additional weekends it must take is simply a feature of having groups of 5 - groups of 6 would actually take the same number of days to complete (as you'd have 3 games per weekend per group).Same as how when the Five Nations became a Six Nations, it didn't lengthen the number of game weeks - as with 5, each weekend 1 team can't play, so by adding in a 6th, they are suddenly available