Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10480 on: Yesterday at 09:51:26 pm »
As if William the Peggee wants Wales to win.
Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10481 on: Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm »
That was harsh on Fiji, no reason to  not allow that try.
Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10482 on: Yesterday at 09:56:43 pm »
Oh look, another final warning.
Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10483 on: Yesterday at 09:58:33 pm »

That was harsh on Fiji, no reason to  not allow that try.

Double movement.
alonsoisared

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10484 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 pm »
This is laughable. How many final chances have Wales been given here? ;D

Could easily be down to 13 for this last couple of minutes
Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10485 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm »

Double movement.

Didn't look obvious enough to me given onfield decision was try.
Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10486 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
Let off for Wales.
Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10487 on: Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm »
Dan Biggar has been hitting the cocaine hard tonight.

Dont think Fiji would have got the conversion had he gone in the corner.
Zimagic

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10488 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm »
Heartbreaker for Fiji!!
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10489 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm »
Fiji would have won if it had been refereed fairly
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10490 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm »
Great game. Such an apt finish to the match.

JerseyKloppite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10491 on: Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm »

Dan Biggar has been hitting the cocaine hard tonight.

Dont think Fiji would have got the conversion had he gone in the corner.

Yeah and it would have hurt all that much more to miss a kick like that and lose by a point.

Very harsh on them today. Such a joy to watch.
johnybarnes

  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10492 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm »
They use the phrase 'clear and obvious' in rugby too?! Thought I'd escaped dreaded VAR discussions.
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10493 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm »
Referee was an absolute joke. Scandalously biased.
ABZ Rover

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10494 on: Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm »

Referee was an absolute joke. Scandalously biased.

This.  He was bloody shocking.
naka

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10495 on: Today at 10:15:08 am »

Fiji would have won if it had been refereed fairly
soo true
thought he was shockingly poor against Fiji
Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10496 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm »
Does anyone else think that the scheduling is a bit of a missed opportunity with the group games, the best thing about a big event like a world cup is getting matches every day prior to the knockout stages.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10497 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm »

Does anyone else think that the scheduling is a bit of a missed opportunity with the group games, the best thing about a big event like a world cup is getting matches every day prior to the knockout stages.

I assumed it was because players need longer to recover in rugby? So they could programme matches every day but to make that happen, some teams in every fixture round would have to play again too soon. There are eight fixtures in each round of games in the groups, so if there were two fixtures a day they'd be back to the start by day 5.

I'd imagine viewing figures and TV deals also come into though!
