Does anyone else think that the scheduling is a bit of a missed opportunity with the group games, the best thing about a big event like a world cup is getting matches every day prior to the knockout stages.



I assumed it was because players need longer to recover in rugby? So they could programme matches every day but to make that happen, some teams in every fixture round would have to play again too soon. There are eight fixtures in each round of games in the groups, so if there were two fixtures a day they'd be back to the start by day 5.I'd imagine viewing figures and TV deals also come into though!