Crosby Nick never fails.
That was harsh on Fiji, no reason to not allow that try.
Double movement.
Dan Biggar has been hitting the cocaine hard tonight.Dont think Fiji would have got the conversion had he gone in the corner.
Referee was an absolute joke. Scandalously biased.
Fiji would have won if it had been refereed fairly
Does anyone else think that the scheduling is a bit of a missed opportunity with the group games, the best thing about a big event like a world cup is getting matches every day prior to the knockout stages.
