Online Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10440 on: Today at 06:42:30 pm »
No bonus points, will take that.

Far too many errors from Scotland, especially set pieces.

SA are fierce in defence. But not exactly looking unbeatable.
Online Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10441 on: Today at 06:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:58:12 pm
I used to play Rugby Union, but not watched it for yonks.

I think the officials have done a great job here. Clear, calm. Talking to the players, explaining decisions, not going off into the deep end - that one where punches were thrown, just a talking to and asking them to calm down.

Great stuff.

Maybe I'm not as up on my rules but there's a few things I'm not happy with the ref. Obviously the missed card for the head contact.  Was SA's first try not obstruction? Their #1 was in front of the ball carrier from 2m out dragging him across the line and clearly blocking the Scots from tackling the ball carrier.

I'm also not a fan of him letting SA live offside & only rarely calling them on it (Ireland & France also do this a lot) and letting the SA players try to ref the game, constantly talking, calling fouls, questioning him. As an Irish supporter, having Sexton  means we get to see it first hand a lot and he always gets told to shut up but apparently not  here. I know these 2 are more stylistic, but it always feels biased when one team isn't trying to game the ref and don't get the benefit. Why be honest in that case? Everyone should live offside & gob suggestions. Soon we'll have football-type player/ref situations.

Edit:
I forgot about the late pile tackle on the kicker in the first that was completely ignored  & reversing the knock-on under the posts at the end of the 1st half for not wrapping up that happened after the whistle went. I'm sure there's more.

Offline Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10442 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
Hard not to be angry with the Kriel decision but definitely beaten by the better team. Our line out was off and we just couldn't handle their rush defense.

Sorry Ireland but will have to support the Boks against you... we have to beat your regardless and we're not going to get ahead of you on bonus points or points difference.
Offline Samie

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10443 on: Today at 07:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:58:12 pm
I used to play Rugby Union, but not watched it for yonks.

I think the officials have done a great job here. Clear, calm. Talking to the players, explaining decisions, not going off into the deep end - that one where punches were thrown, just a talking to and asking them to calm down.

Great stuff.

Imagine if Premier League referees could be miked  and explained their decisions.

But they won't because then it'll be obvious that they are completely bent.

How the fuck is someone from Allerton playing Union for fucks sakes?
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10444 on: Today at 07:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:50:45 pm
Hard not to be angry with the Kriel decision but definitely beaten by the better team. Our line out was off and we just couldn't handle their rush defense.

Sorry Ireland but will have to support the Boks against you... we have to beat your regardless and we're not going to get ahead of you on bonus points or points difference.

Most teams line out is off against SA. They just end up picking it apart.

Hoping for some Fiji magic later. Although Id there is some Ill also worry about England possibly facing them. Maybe a dour Wales win would be betterok, come on Fiji.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10445 on: Today at 07:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:07 pm
How the fuck is someone from Allerton playing Union for fucks sakes?

You know full well by now that Andys a wool. Although doesnt that mean he should be playing League.
Offline Zee_26

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10446 on: Today at 07:07:20 pm »
Kriel getting cited might just work out better for the Boks. He's a bit of a grock and there are far better centres in the squad in Moodie and Esterhuisen. Him and De Allende were probably selected because of their power in defence. It's basically playing with two extra flankers but it kills any backline play.
Offline Statto Red

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10447 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:05:24 pm
You know full well by now that Andys a wool. Although doesnt that mean he should be playing League.

League is far better sport, but the RFL give this governmant a run for the money in incompentance.
Offline Samie

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10448 on: Today at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:09:19 pm
League is far better sport, but the RFL give this governmant a run for the money in incompentance.

Ooh, Ooh dangerous thing you've just said mate. They'll  hound you with pitchforks in this thread now...well that's if they take after the fat Union bastards they'll give up after 10 yards of running.
Offline 19th Nervous Title

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10449 on: Today at 07:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:50:45 pm
Hard not to be angry with the Kriel decision but definitely beaten by the better team. Our line out was off and we just couldn't handle their rush defense.

Sorry Ireland but will have to support the Boks against you... we have to beat your regardless and we're not going to get ahead of you on bonus points or points difference.

Or the 2 no arm tackles by the Scotland no.10.
Offline 12C

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10450 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:07 pm
How the fuck is someone from Allerton playing Union for fucks sakes?

SFX was a Rugger school.
Liverpool College is.
St Margarets and St Eddies still are - with a good standard of players
In our school we werent allowed anywhere near a rugby ball, because all we knew about rugby was based on battering the opposition and getting the ball, sort of like that Lions v the Boks with the infamous call.
Come to think of it a fair bit of our soccer was played like that as well, especially when playing St Kevins and Roughwood.
I remember playing basketball v st Kevins, we were second year, and their team was third year, they were all a foot taller than us and had an older lad refereeing. We got absolutely battered on the court, (no contact sport my arse) and legged out of Kirby,we didnt stop running til we got to the Copplehouse.
🤣
Offline Statto Red

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10451 on: Today at 07:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:08 pm
Ooh, Ooh dangerous thing you've just said mate. They'll  hound you with pitchforks in this thread now...well that's if they take after the fat Union bastards they'll give up after 10 yards of running.

Its true though ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10452 on: Today at 07:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:05:24 pm
You know full well by now that Andys a wool. Although doesnt that mean he should be playing League.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10453 on: Today at 07:36:49 pm »
It's disgusting that Gareth Thomas id allowed on our tv, he should've been shunned after what he did.
Online Crouch Potato

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10454 on: Today at 08:00:53 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:21:05 pm
SFX was a Rugger school.
Liverpool College is.
St Margarets and St Eddies still are - with a good standard of players
In our school we werent allowed anywhere near a rugby ball, because all we knew about rugby was based on battering the opposition and getting the ball, sort of like that Lions v the Boks with the infamous call.
Come to think of it a fair bit of our soccer was played like that as well, especially when playing St Kevins and Roughwood.
I remember playing basketball v st Kevins, we were second year, and their team was third year, they were all a foot taller than us and had an older lad refereeing. We got absolutely battered on the court, (no contact sport my arse) and legged out of Kirby,we didnt stop running til we got to the Copplehouse.
🤣

I went to SFX between 1979 and 1984, and we were never even given the option of playing Rugby.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10455 on: Today at 08:01:19 pm »
What the fuck have these people done to my anthem  :no
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10456 on: Today at 08:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:01:19 pm
What the fuck have these people done to my anthem  :no

They appear to be mucking up a lot of the anthems.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10457 on: Today at 08:07:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:02:47 pm
They appear to be mucking up a lot of the anthems.

Bloody hell. Its not hard. Just play the tune
Online Crouch Potato

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10458 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm »
Fiji kicker has to be one of worst at the tournament.
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10459 on: Today at 08:20:26 pm »
Fiji are motoring
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10460 on: Today at 08:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:01:19 pm
What the fuck have these people done to my anthem  :no

Id be more worried about what Fiji are doing to your team than the anthem
Offline KennyDaggers

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10461 on: Today at 08:24:57 pm »
Weve seen winners today.

I cant seen anyone even getting close to stopping SA once we get down to the business end of the tournament.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10462 on: Today at 08:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 08:24:57 pm
Id be more worried about what Fiji are doing to your team than the anthem
It seems I wont have to hear the anthem that often
Offline Buck Pete

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10463 on: Today at 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:02:47 pm
They appear to be mucking up a lot of the anthems.

Thought it was just me and my arl arse hearing

Nearly every anthem has sounded bloody awful. And that also goes for the usually rousing La Marseillaise. 
Offline 12C

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10464 on: Today at 08:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 08:00:53 pm
I went to SFX between 1979 and 1984, and we were never even given the option of playing Rugby.
Apologies, I thought they played rugby in the early 70s. Must be my age  ;)
Of course, Sammy Lee was in the same year as my cousin, for some reason I thought they had an option to play footie or rugby. 
I know Cardinal Allen was a rugby school as well. They did try proper football at some point because I know they played at our school and got mullered.
Collegiate was another big rugby school, they used to bus out to West Derby to play, on the friends by Holly Lodge
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10465 on: Today at 08:34:33 pm »
Good game this
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10466 on: Today at 08:36:51 pm »
Entertaining game here. Fiji the best side to watch by far. So skilful and physical but also full of errors. Wales in a game but if they avoid silly errors I think could be ok.
Offline Legs

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10467 on: Today at 08:47:46 pm »
We should be hearing communication like this in footy its crystal clear to both teams

Offline Robinred

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10468 on: Today at 08:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:36:51 pm
Entertaining game here. Fiji the best side to watch by far. So skilful and physical but also full of errors. Wales in a game but if they avoid silly errors I think could be ok.

Yep - thats a pretty accurate summary Nick. Laughed to see Biggar giving Lian Williams a deserved bollocking at the end. The pundits were right to suggest the winners of this would likely be the team which made the fewest errors.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10469 on: Today at 09:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:56:23 pm
Yep - thats a pretty accurate summary Nick. Laughed to see Biggar giving Lian Williams a deserved bollocking at the end. The pundits were right to suggest the winners of this would likely be the team which made the fewest errors.

And I meant Fiji are the most entertaining team at the tournament when I said by far. Didnt just mean in this game.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10470 on: Today at 09:17:05 pm »
Nice cushion
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10471 on: Today at 09:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:17:05 pm
Nice cushion

Yeah, he must work out.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10472 on: Today at 09:22:12 pm »
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10473 on: Today at 09:29:56 pm »
This ref is being pretty lenient. Could have been a Yellow there.
Online Crouch Potato

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10474 on: Today at 09:30:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:32:52 pm
Apologies, I thought they played rugby in the early 70s. Must be my age  ;)
Of course, Sammy Lee was in the same year as my cousin, for some reason I thought they had an option to play footie or rugby. 
I know Cardinal Allen was a rugby school as well. They did try proper football at some point because I know they played at our school and got mullered.
Collegiate was another big rugby school, they used to bus out to West Derby to play, on the friends by Holly Lodge


I think they did until about 9 or 10 years before i got there but there wasn't any sign of Rugby by the time i arrived, just 3 footie pitches.

I remember seeing the odd Rugby trophy in the trophy cabinet but no mention of why they had stopped playing it.
Online Libertine

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10475 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:29:56 pm
This ref is being pretty lenient. Could have been a Yellow there.

Definitely. Was it 3 or 4 in a row on the line?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10476 on: Today at 09:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:29:56 pm
This ref is being pretty lenient. Could have been a Yellow there.

Yeah it could
Thought Fiji were lucky first half for the high tackle

Cant believe we havent conceded
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10477 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm »
That should be it.  Score a bit flattering for Wales
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10478 on: Today at 09:39:12 pm »
The guy who could be off scores. After the ref finally finds his cards too.

Good confidence booster for Wales though. They have try scorers and theyve withheld a lot of pressure. They can be pretty happy with this.
Online Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10479 on: Today at 09:41:23 pm »
Disgracefully biased refereeing. Wales commit multiple penalties under their own posts with no yellow, Fiji's first beings the yellow out. Typical.
