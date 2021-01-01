I used to play Rugby Union, but not watched it for yonks.



I think the officials have done a great job here. Clear, calm. Talking to the players, explaining decisions, not going off into the deep end - that one where punches were thrown, just a talking to and asking them to calm down.



Maybe I'm not as up on my rules but there's a few things I'm not happy with the ref. Obviously the missed card for the head contact. Was SA's first try not obstruction? Their #1 was in front of the ball carrier from 2m out dragging him across the line and clearly blocking the Scots from tackling the ball carrier.I'm also not a fan of him letting SA live offside & only rarely calling them on it (Ireland & France also do this a lot) and letting the SA players try to ref the game, constantly talking, calling fouls, questioning him. As an Irish supporter, having Sexton means we get to see it first hand a lot and he always gets told to shut up but apparently not here. I know these 2 are more stylistic, but it always feels biased when one team isn't trying to game the ref and don't get the benefit. Why be honest in that case? Everyone should live offside & gob suggestions. Soon we'll have football-type player/ref situations.Edit:I forgot about the late pile tackle on the kicker in the first that was completely ignored & reversing the knock-on under the posts at the end of the 1st half for not wrapping up that happened after the whistle went. I'm sure there's more.