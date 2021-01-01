How the fuck is someone from Allerton playing Union for fucks sakes?
SFX was a Rugger school.
Liverpool College is.
St Margarets and St Eddies still are - with a good standard of players
In our school we werent allowed anywhere near a rugby ball, because all we knew about rugby was based on battering the opposition and getting the ball, sort of like that Lions v the Boks with the infamous call.
Come to think of it a fair bit of our soccer was played like that as well, especially when playing St Kevins and Roughwood.
I remember playing basketball v st Kevins, we were second year, and their team was third year, they were all a foot taller than us and had an older lad refereeing. We got absolutely battered on the court, (no contact sport my arse) and legged out of Kirby,we didnt stop running til we got to the Copplehouse.
🤣