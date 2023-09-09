Argentina are a disgrace. Completely inept in every facet of the game. Can't catch, can't pass, can't hold the ball, and have no real clue with what to do with the ball.



Credit to England, but it looks like Tier 1 vs Tier 2 out there.



They have been hugely disappointing indeed. Thought they had more going for them this year, but they have been terrible.England have played the game well considering. Not convinced that they can do anything this year yet., but it's a decent opener for them.. I don't want to criticise their attacking play at 14 vs 15, but they probably should have a try or 2 against this calibre of opposition