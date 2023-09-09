That's a decent shout.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I know it's important for the World Cup to be inclusive and have some of the lower ranked sides, but it makes for painful viewing.....
Romania would have a chance of beating either of these.
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.
Was just about to post similar.
There was problems with ireland earlier as well.
Argentina are a disgrace. Completely inept in every facet of the game. Can't catch, can't pass, can't hold the ball, and have no real clue with what to do with the ball. Credit to England, but it looks like Tier 1 vs Tier 2 out there.
Jake Humphrey's probably there on telly blaming it on the fans
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
I'm starting to look forward to other things that would make me enjoy the WC more, like Japan, Fiji & Argentina all getting to the quarters. That would make me happy.
How are these incompetent halfwits still given major sporting events? Its like they want to sleepwalk to another disaster and theyll all stand back and say they never saw it coming. The sheer arrogance of the French authorities utterly disgusts me.
