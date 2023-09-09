« previous next »
Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 486154 times)

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 08:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm
That's a decent shout.

Its a travesty. Gorgeous George is a good looking boy. Itll come to me.

Little Mermaid is shite by the way. Who could have known.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm »
Romania would have a chance of beating either of these.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm »
Excellent first half by England. Long way to go.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:53:36 pm
I know it's important for the World Cup to be inclusive and have some of the lower ranked sides, but it makes for painful viewing.....

Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm
Romania would have a chance of beating either of these.

You both know deep down were going further than you in this tournament and it terrifies you.

Life would be better if everyone was just more honest. :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm »
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm »
An England number 7 being sent off against Argentina in France, followed by a heroic backs to the wall effortwere going to end up losing on penalties here.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 09:12:36 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.

Was just about to post similar. 

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:12:36 pm
Was just about to post similar. 


There was problems with ireland earlier as well.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm »
7 knock ons. Thought it was more. Jokers.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 09:19:29 pm »
Felt like last nights game in Oaris went off ok and I thought you could e sure theyd treated right fans differently to football ones. But then the incidents today make you think, are they just arseholes dealing with English and Irish sports fans? Or just incompetent?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 09:22:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.

Not to worry, they can just blame the Liverpool fans.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm »
Why are they calling conversions and penalties "shots" FFS?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 09:31:03 pm »
Superb England, Argentina atrocious though.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 09:31:49 pm »
Argentina are playing so badly, its insane. Credit to England too of course.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 09:34:48 pm »
Argentina are a disgrace. Completely inept in every facet of the game. Can't catch, can't pass, can't hold the ball, and have no real clue with what to do with the ball.

Credit to England, but it looks like Tier 1 vs Tier 2 out there.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10375 on: Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm
There was problems with ireland earlier as well.

Hardly a surprise really as they've always refused to accept there were issues with accessing the ground.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10376 on: Yesterday at 09:40:01 pm »
Absolutely pathetic performance from Argentina. Fair play to England though, this is how you see out a game with 14 men.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10377 on: Yesterday at 09:42:51 pm »
England might have found a winning formula. Now just watch them shoehorn Owen Farrell in at 10 when his suspension is up.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10378 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm »
14 men dominating.  Superb performance really.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10379 on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:34:48 pm
Argentina are a disgrace. Completely inept in every facet of the game. Can't catch, can't pass, can't hold the ball, and have no real clue with what to do with the ball.

Credit to England, but it looks like Tier 1 vs Tier 2 out there.

They have been hugely disappointing indeed. Thought they had more going for them this year, but they have been terrible.

England have played the game well considering. Not convinced that they can do anything this year yet., but it's a decent opener for them.. I  don't want to criticise their attacking play at 14 vs 15, but they probably should have a try or 2 against this calibre of opposition
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10380 on: Yesterday at 09:48:31 pm »
Its been good from England considering they have been a man down pretty much all game.

Argentina may not have been good but you have to give England credit they have dug deep.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10381 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.

One of my mates is there and says its fukin chaos
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10382 on: Yesterday at 10:03:17 pm »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10383 on: Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm »
.
'The crushing at the Stade Vélodrome tonight is completely unacceptable.

France is incapable of organising major events. Its approach to crowd management and policing is incompetent and dangerous.

They are putting the lives of attendees at risk.'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1700602949456515395




'England fans stuck in crushes outside Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina in France':-

www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/other-sports/breaking-england-rugby-world-cup-30903269

www.express.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/1811200/England-Rugby-World-Cup-2023-France

www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/rugby-union/12958225/queue-chaos-ahead-of-england-rugby-world-cup-opener

www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230909-hundreds-of-fans-miss-start-of-england-v-argentina-rugby-world-cup-match

https://inews.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/england-vs-argentina-hundreds-fans-world-cup-match-crowding-outside-stadium-2605959?ITO

www.standard.co.uk/sport/rugby/england-argentina-hundreds-fans-miss-rugby-world-cup-kick-off-b1106000.html





^ 'The queue to get into the ground 20 minutes before kick off': https://old.reddit.com/r/rugbyunion/comments/16eholc/the_queue_to_enter_stade_velodrome_20_mins_before


'To @rugbyworldcup - the organisation at the Marseille stadium was beyond shambolic.':-

https://twitter.com/brianmoore666/status/1700591054267818236


'Less than 40 minutes to kick-off here in Marseille and look at the crush at one of the main entrances to Stade Vélodrome':-

https://twitter.com/FoyChris/status/1700575763789922613 (with video)


'At least stewards are doing a good job of confiscating plastic water bottles off every spectator so they have to queue in fierce heat to buy an expensive replacement inside':-

https://twitter.com/FoyChris/status/1700582837823435077






'Queueing chaos sees hundreds of fans miss start of England v Argentina':-

World Rugby investigating issue after overcrowding in Marseille
Reports suggest similar disruption before Ireland v Romania

www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/sep/09/queueing-chaos-sees-hundreds-of-fans-miss-start-of-england-v-argentina



Less than a week ago...

'Rugby World Cup: France has 'learned lessons' from Champions League final fiasco, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera claims':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/66708595

^ Amelie Oudea-Castera is the same French minister that blamed us at the 202 CL Final in Paris - and lied that 'up to 40,000 ticketless Reds fans had tried to storm the gates of the stadium'.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm by oojason »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10384 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm »
How are these incompetent halfwits still given major sporting events? Its like they want to sleepwalk to another disaster and theyll all stand back and say they never saw it coming. The sheer arrogance of the French authorities utterly disgusts me.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10385 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 pm »
Jake Humphrey's probably there on telly blaming it on the fans

Should never have been allowed to stage this tournament and don't forget they have the Olympics next summer which will probably be the biggest disaster there yet. Even in the French Cup Final a few months ago they erected fences at the front of the stands
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10386 on: Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:32:20 pm
Jake Humphrey's probably there on telly blaming it on the fans
Probably a bit too late for him, he needs to be up for 5am for some World Class Basics.

The massive helmet.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10387 on: Today at 10:18:15 am »
Really enjoyed both headliner games so far.  England demoralised Argentina last night and considering how utterly abject England performances have been lately, I think theyd have taken any kind of win last night.

Just get out of the pool and see where things go.

Looking forward to Wales v Fiji tonight.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10388 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on September  8, 2023, 01:50:28 pm
I'm starting to look forward to other things that would make me enjoy the WC more, like Japan, Fiji & Argentina all getting to the quarters. That would make me happy.

This is not ageing well.

Japan will need to clear up their errors going forward if they want to beat any of the tier 1 teams. They've been just about better here  which is damning given who they are playing, their own scrappy play is the root of the only attacking action against them and that it's  been attacking vs defense for 35 minutes against 14 men for much of that.

So many basic mistakes!

That all said, I  have a feeling that the top level of rugby has changed. The speed, power, organisation & handling we see from France, SA, Ireland, etc. looks almost like a different game.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10389 on: Today at 01:54:46 pm »
I was watching 20 minutes of this Chile v Japan game, my biggest takeaway is WHAT IS THIS SHITE?

My next thought was who is Chile's Marcelo Salas and Ivan Zamarano here?  ;D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10390 on: Today at 02:04:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
How are these incompetent halfwits still given major sporting events? Its like they want to sleepwalk to another disaster and theyll all stand back and say they never saw it coming. The sheer arrogance of the French authorities utterly disgusts me.
Bu..but they'll really really learn this time they promise, and there'll be no issues at the Paris Olympics next summer ::)
