Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 485529 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 08:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:51:06 pm
That's a decent shout.

Its a travesty. Gorgeous George is a good looking boy. Itll come to me.

Little Mermaid is shite by the way. Who could have known.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 08:53:52 pm »
Romania would have a chance of beating either of these.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 08:55:04 pm »
Excellent first half by England. Long way to go.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 08:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:53:36 pm
I know it's important for the World Cup to be inclusive and have some of the lower ranked sides, but it makes for painful viewing.....

Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:53:52 pm
Romania would have a chance of beating either of these.

You both know deep down were going further than you in this tournament and it terrifies you.

Life would be better if everyone was just more honest. :D
Offline DelTrotter

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 09:08:39 pm »
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 09:12:29 pm »
An England number 7 being sent off against Argentina in France, followed by a heroic backs to the wall effortwere going to end up losing on penalties here.
Offline reddebs

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 09:12:36 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:08:39 pm
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.

Was just about to post similar. 

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10367 on: Today at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:12:36 pm
Was just about to post similar. 


There was problems with ireland earlier as well.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10368 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm »
7 knock ons. Thought it was more. Jokers.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10369 on: Today at 09:19:29 pm »
Felt like last nights game in Oaris went off ok and I thought you could e sure theyd treated right fans differently to football ones. But then the incidents today make you think, are they just arseholes dealing with English and Irish sports fans? Or just incompetent?
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10370 on: Today at 09:22:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:08:39 pm
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.

Not to worry, they can just blame the Liverpool fans.
Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 09:27:40 pm »
Why are they calling conversions and penalties "shots" FFS?
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10372 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm »
Superb England, Argentina atrocious though.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10373 on: Today at 09:31:49 pm »
Argentina are playing so badly, its insane. Credit to England too of course.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10374 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm »
Argentina are a disgrace. Completely inept in every facet of the game. Can't catch, can't pass, can't hold the ball, and have no real clue with what to do with the ball.

Credit to England, but it looks like Tier 1 vs Tier 2 out there.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10375 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:15:11 pm
There was problems with ireland earlier as well.

Hardly a surprise really as they've always refused to accept there were issues with accessing the ground.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10376 on: Today at 09:40:01 pm »
Absolutely pathetic performance from Argentina. Fair play to England though, this is how you see out a game with 14 men.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10377 on: Today at 09:42:51 pm »
England might have found a winning formula. Now just watch them shoehorn Owen Farrell in at 10 when his suspension is up.
Online ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
14 men dominating.  Superb performance really.
Offline Zimagic

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10379 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:34:48 pm
Argentina are a disgrace. Completely inept in every facet of the game. Can't catch, can't pass, can't hold the ball, and have no real clue with what to do with the ball.

Credit to England, but it looks like Tier 1 vs Tier 2 out there.

They have been hugely disappointing indeed. Thought they had more going for them this year, but they have been terrible.

England have played the game well considering. Not convinced that they can do anything this year yet., but it's a decent opener for them.. I  don't want to criticise their attacking play at 14 vs 15, but they probably should have a try or 2 against this calibre of opposition
Online Legs

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10380 on: Today at 09:48:31 pm »
Its been good from England considering they have been a man down pretty much all game.

Argentina may not have been good but you have to give England credit they have dug deep.
Online ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10381 on: Today at 09:58:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:08:39 pm
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.

One of my mates is there and says its fukin chaos
Offline jonnypb

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10382 on: Today at 10:03:17 pm »
Online oojason

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10383 on: Today at 10:25:20 pm »
.
'The crushing at the Stade Vélodrome tonight is completely unacceptable.

France is incapable of organising major events. Its approach to crowd management and policing is incompetent and dangerous.

They are putting the lives of attendees at risk.'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1700602949456515395




'England fans stuck in crushes outside Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina in France':-

www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/other-sports/breaking-england-rugby-world-cup-30903269

www.express.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/1811200/England-Rugby-World-Cup-2023-France

www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/rugby-union/12958225/queue-chaos-ahead-of-england-rugby-world-cup-opener

www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230909-hundreds-of-fans-miss-start-of-england-v-argentina-rugby-world-cup-match

https://inews.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/england-vs-argentina-hundreds-fans-world-cup-match-crowding-outside-stadium-2605959?ITO

www.standard.co.uk/sport/rugby/england-argentina-hundreds-fans-miss-rugby-world-cup-kick-off-b1106000.html



'To @rugbyworldcup - the organisation at the Marseille stadium was beyond shambolic.':-

https://twitter.com/brianmoore666/status/1700591054267818236


'Less than 40 minutes to kick-off here in Marseille and look at the crush at one of the main entrances to Stade Vélodrome':-

https://twitter.com/FoyChris/status/1700575763789922613 (with video)


'At least stewards are doing a good job of confiscating plastic water bottles off every spectator so they have to queue in fierce heat to buy an expensive replacement inside':-

https://twitter.com/FoyChris/status/1700582837823435077



Less than a week ago...

'Rugby World Cup: France has 'learned lessons' from Champions League final fiasco, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera claims':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/66708595

^ Amelie Oudea-Castera is the same French minister that blamed us at the 202 CL Final in Paris - and lied that 'up to 40,000 ticketless Reds fans had tried to storm the gates of the stadium'.

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10384 on: Today at 10:52:29 pm »
How are these incompetent halfwits still given major sporting events? Its like they want to sleepwalk to another disaster and theyll all stand back and say they never saw it coming. The sheer arrogance of the French authorities utterly disgusts me.
