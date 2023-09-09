That's a decent shout.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I know it's important for the World Cup to be inclusive and have some of the lower ranked sides, but it makes for painful viewing.....
Romania would have a chance of beating either of these.
"issues with organisation outside the stadium" haven't learnt a fucking thing over there.
Was just about to post similar.
There was problems with ireland earlier as well.
Argentina are a disgrace. Completely inept in every facet of the game. Can't catch, can't pass, can't hold the ball, and have no real clue with what to do with the ball. Credit to England, but it looks like Tier 1 vs Tier 2 out there.
