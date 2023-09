.

'The crushing at the Stade Vélodrome tonight is completely unacceptable.France is incapable of organising major events. Its approach to crowd management and policing is incompetent and dangerous.They are putting the lives of attendees at risk.'':-'To @rugbyworldcup - the organisation at the Marseille stadium was beyond shambolic.':-'Less than 40 minutes to kick-off here in Marseille and look at the crush at one of the main entrances to Stade Vélodrome…':- https://twitter.com/FoyChris/status/1700575763789922613 (with video)'At least stewards are doing a good job of confiscating plastic water bottles off every spectator so they have to queue in fierce heat to buy an expensive replacement inside…':-Less than a week ago...':-^ Amelie Oudea-Castera is the same French minister that blamed us at the 202 CL Final in Paris - and lied that 'up to 40,000 ticketless Reds fans had tried to storm the gates of the stadium'.