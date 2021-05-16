« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

  Crosby Nick 128:
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10160
Quote from: BobPaisley3
Choir absolutely butchering a truly great anthem.

Certainly did.

Always enjoy seeing a ginge do the Haka.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10161
The choir was great for the NZ anthem but wow that was shite for the French one
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10162
I love the French anthem, and it's harsh on the school kids, but that was shocking.  ;D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10163
Take as long as you need lads.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10164
Not a fan of Kapa o pango, I must admit, feels like the players/days it best represented are done.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10165
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128
Take as long as you need lads.
Don't forget to take home the spears that you made in your arts & crafts classes too.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10166
Not in the script
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10167
What a pass
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10168
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands
Not a fan of Kapa o pango, I must admit, feels like the players/days it best represented are done.

I always like seeing the Haka. It always looks good to me. Wow that was a start from the AB.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10169
Blimey.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10170
Cracking start!!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10171
That's what happens when you fuck around with your own anthem. The gods of karma will find you out.

Dreadful midfield defence from the line out. Hendo and Fabinho from last season-esque.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10172
Quote from: Ray K
That's what happens when you fuck around with your own anthem. The gods of karma will find you out.

Dreadful midfield defence from the line out. Hendo and Fabinho from last season-esque.

Probably went a bit stiff on a thing the 10 minute haka too.

Might be a cracking game this. There should t be the fear of losing for either side really.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10173
Didnt the French start badly last time? They are not always good with pressure.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10174
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands
Not a fan of Kapa o pango, I must admit, feels like the players/days it best represented are done.
Is that the haka? What's the one they used to do years ago? Pretty sure I know most of the words to it.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10175
Was the conversion over?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10176
Cracking start.

Such a shame the way that this draw has ended up. Seems ridiculous that both of these teams could go out in the QFs.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10177
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10178
The French have woken up.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10179
Quote from: MBL?
Is that the haka? What's the one they used to do years ago? Pretty sure I know most of the words to it.


They mix it up. The Haka, or Ka Mate, is the traditional one. Kapa o pango is the one the players put together in Umagas time.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10180
Cant remember seeing This many errors from a Kiwi side in a WC game. Forward pass, lost a tame line out, some handling errors. Got to give France confidence.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10181
30 fat bastards massacring that beautiful pitch.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10182
Been poor since the try
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10183
A lot of errors with the kicks as well, not finding touch.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10184
Go on the Hooker!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10185
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128
Go on the Hooker!

I can't remember how to post a picture of William shatner
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10186
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128
Go on the Hooker!

Still getting screwed. ;D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10187
Quote from: Samie
30 fat bastards massacring that beautiful pitch.
Get out of this thread ya reprobate
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10188
Quote from: Samie
30 fat bastards massacring that beautiful pitch.

I bet they can run faster than you!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10189
Conditions playing a big part here
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10190
Quote from: jillcwhomever
I bet they can run faster than you!

Have you seen him two minutes before the Kebab shop closes?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10191
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128
Have you seen him two minutes before the Kebab shop closes?

I am relieved to say I havent. 😁
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10192
Players will be drained in no time with this heat.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10193
Well that was plain awful by Taylor
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #10194
Could be 37c for irelands game tomorrow. That seems very dangerous from a player welfare point of view. We aren't built for that shit.
