Choir absolutely butchering a truly great anthem.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Take as long as you need lads.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Not a fan of Kapa o pango, I must admit, feels like the players/days it best represented are done.
That's what happens when you fuck around with your own anthem. The gods of karma will find you out.Dreadful midfield defence from the line out. Hendo and Fabinho from last season-esque.
Was the conversion over?
Is that the haka? What's the one they used to do years ago? Pretty sure I know most of the words to it.
Go on the Hooker!
30 fat bastards massacring that beautiful pitch.
I bet they can run faster than you!
Have you seen him two minutes before the Kebab shop closes?
