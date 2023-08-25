razor has got a lot of work to do after the world cup
i get the impression that foster doesnt know what his best 15 is
Assuming you're a Blacks supporter ? Tell me something, what's the NZ media and public treatment like for the team and Staff ? What's the tone ? What's the expectation ? I've been listening to some of the punditry here and if anything I feel NZ have been over-hyped. I would discount the recent Rugby Championship as a true indicator of anything.
I think (personally) NZ are more brittle mentally now than at any time in the professional era. The aura of invincibility and confidence they had is gone and yet I am guessing the expectation and pressure is just the same both from the media and public as well as internally in the camp ? I think NZ are a beast when things are going well for them. They are horrible because they will shred you, anyone. But they looked cowed from almost the first whistle yesterday. I don't think France will fear them and If Ireland get through I would prefer to play NZ rather than France myself. So there are at least 3 countries who would see games against NZ as winnable.
Even the Haka at the start has lost it's punch, too elaborate and long winded and complicated. My opinion !!