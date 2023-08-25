« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 09:26:26 pm
21 point loss is their biggest ever defeat. They've avoided their first whitewash since 1964 (Scotland, which ended 0-0 believe it or not).
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 09:26:51 pm
Well good luck Ireland and Scotland. Looks like one between two to get through.

Or are NZ holding something back (would feel a bit pointless after going so strong).
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 09:33:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August 25, 2023, 09:26:26 pm
21 point loss is their biggest ever defeat. They've avoided their first whitewash since 1964 (Scotland, which ended 0-0 believe it or not).
Boo! I want to see them humiliated!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 09:40:47 pm
Final score 7-35.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 10:03:34 pm
The was some performance from the Boks.  Tore those bastards a new one 😁

The Bomb Squad rumbling off the bench on 50 min or so is a lovely sight
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 10:14:42 pm
SA new world number one? How is that possible? They have lost five matches in my memory since Ireland became number one. Ireland have won every game in that same period.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 10:15:36 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on August 25, 2023, 10:03:34 pm
The was some performance from the Boks.  Tore those bastards a new one 😁

The Bomb Squad rumbling off the bench on 50 min or so is a lovely sight

Not so lovely if you're Irish mate. I'm actually not surprised NZ got their arses handed to them tonight, they are brittle. SA are enormous up front and lightening out back. Well that's a taste of what's coming for ourselves and Scotland. Crazy group. Still reckon Ireland qualify but at what cost physically.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 10:38:34 pm
Quote from: Dougle on August 25, 2023, 10:15:36 pm
Not so lovely if you're Irish mate. I'm actually not surprised NZ got their arses handed to them tonight, they are brittle. SA are enormous up front and lightening out back. Well that's a taste of what's coming for ourselves and Scotland. Crazy group. Still reckon Ireland qualify but at what cost physically.

As a Scotland season ticket holder I can only agree; fukin ominous.  The draw is absolutely ridiculous and needs to be sorted out to better reflect current standing as the current set up is a farce.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 10:39:29 pm
Cant argue with the draw. Everyone knew the rules when it was made. You all didnt have to improve so drastically. :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 25, 2023, 10:55:52 pm
I missed the match but yeah. I'm a bit scared now. I thought we had a better chance of beating SA than Ireland....
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 08:31:42 am
I'm back down at Twickenham today for the Fiji match.  I don't know why I do it to myself  ;D.  This current England team is awful and I just can't see what Borthwick is trying to do.  We have some brilliant players and should be looking a lot better than we are.

At least we'll have Ford at 10 this time and I won't have to suffer whatever turgid game Farrell would serve up.  Seeing Lawes get his hundred up will be good too.  What a great player he's been for us.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 08:32:55 am
Quote from: Prof on August 26, 2023, 08:31:42 am
I'm back down at Twickenham today for the Fiji match.  I don't know why I do it to myself  ;D.  This current England team is awful and I just can't see what Borthwick is trying to do.  We have some brilliant players and should be looking a lot better than we are.

At least we'll have Ford at 10 this time and I won't have to suffer whatever turgid game Farrell would serve up.  Seeing Lawes get his hundred up will be good too.  What a great player he's been for us.

At least Mitchell is playing scrum half, so we might actually have some speed at the breakdown, add to that a mobile back row without the lumbering Billy we might actually get the backs some quick ball to see what they can do.

Enjoy the match prof!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 09:07:45 am
Was at the game last. Full house. Great atmosphere. And the All Blacks got served. Want to beat the Boks, you at least have to match them up front and I saw none of it. Dont even feel the Boks had to put that much pressure on us for the mistakes and brain farts to flow.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 09:14:01 am
Always feel with SA is that when they get on top of you its very hard to reverse it. Dont really want them winning the World Cup again though. The number of acceptable winners is very low for me as a bitter onlooker. :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 10:19:22 am
I think that is the frustrating thing about last night. That first 10-15mins, in the rain, camped on our try line with the ref pinging us for everything set the tone. Down to 13 and with no way back. Gasses me that Cane is our captain and gets in the side on the back of that. He is a terrible captain and the third best openside in NZ.

Im not sure South Africa are THAT good. I still have Ireland and France as favourites.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 10:19:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 25, 2023, 10:39:29 pm
Cant argue with the draw. Everyone knew the rules when it was made. You all didnt have to improve so drastically. :D

Why does it have to be done so far in advance?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 10:56:36 am
razor has got a lot of work to do after the world cup

i get the impression that foster doesnt know what his best 15 is
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 12:43:54 pm
Quote from: kop306 on August 26, 2023, 10:56:36 am
razor has got a lot of work to do after the world cup

i get the impression that foster doesnt know what his best 15 is

Assuming you're a Blacks supporter ? Tell me something, what's the NZ media and public treatment like for the team and Staff ? What's the tone ? What's the expectation ?  I've been listening to some of the punditry here and if anything I feel NZ have been over-hyped. I would discount the recent Rugby Championship as a true indicator of anything.
I think (personally) NZ are more brittle mentally now than at any time in the professional era. The aura of invincibility and confidence they had is gone and yet I am guessing the expectation and pressure is just the same both from the media and public as well as internally in the camp ? I think NZ are a beast when things are going well for them. They are horrible because they will shred you, anyone. But they looked cowed from almost the first whistle yesterday. I don't think France will fear them and If Ireland get through I would prefer to play NZ rather than France myself. So there are at least 3 countries who would see games against NZ as winnable.
Even the Haka at the start has lost it's punch, too elaborate and long winded and complicated. My opinion !!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 02:03:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 25, 2023, 09:26:51 pm
Well good luck Ireland and Scotland. Looks like one between two to get through.

Or are NZ holding something back (would feel a bit pointless after going so strong).

NZ will definitely be holding some stuff back but they were brutal in pretty much every facet of the game: discipline atrocious, handling the worst I have ever seen from a Kiwi team, out physicalled, disorganised, shit kicking. It would have to be quite an acting job to convince anyone this was them hiding something.

Scott Barrett has always been a really dirty player, would serve him right to miss a few games.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 02:07:23 pm
Quote from: Dougle on August 26, 2023, 12:43:54 pm
Assuming you're a Blacks supporter ? Tell me something, what's the NZ media and public treatment like for the team and Staff ? What's the tone ? What's the expectation ?  I've been listening to some of the punditry here and if anything I feel NZ have been over-hyped. I would discount the recent Rugby Championship as a true indicator of anything.
I think (personally) NZ are more brittle mentally now than at any time in the professional era. The aura of invincibility and confidence they had is gone and yet I am guessing the expectation and pressure is just the same both from the media and public as well as internally in the camp ? I think NZ are a beast when things are going well for them. They are horrible because they will shred you, anyone. But they looked cowed from almost the first whistle yesterday. I don't think France will fear them and If Ireland get through I would prefer to play NZ rather than France myself. So there are at least 3 countries who would see games against NZ as winnable.
Even the Haka at the start has lost it's punch, too elaborate and long winded and complicated. My opinion !!

Agree with this. I might be biased, but I think Ireland (primarily) and Argentina (secondarily) have comprehensively dismantled the aura.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 02:11:03 pm
I think the whole World Cup format could do with a rethink, but ultimately making it a more entertaining series of games/tournament would make it far harder to sell tickets for and far more difficult to include the frankly superfluous 17th - 20th ranked teams in the bloated group stages. It's nice that they're there but they're just fodder.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 04:10:45 pm
Quote from: Draex on August 26, 2023, 08:32:55 am
At least Mitchell is playing scrum half, so we might actually have some speed at the breakdown, add to that a mobile back row without the lumbering Billy we might actually get the backs some quick ball to see what they can do.

Enjoy the match prof!
Thanks

We've been crap so far after a bright start.  So many handling errors (yes I know it's raining but some have been school boy level).  Lucky not to be losing that forward pass under the posts.

I'm worried we won't get out the group at this rate even with the generous draw.  :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 05:03:18 pm
Quote from: Prof on August 26, 2023, 04:10:45 pm
Thanks

We've been crap so far after a bright start.  So many handling errors (yes I know it's raining but some have been school boy level).  Lucky not to be losing that forward pass under the posts.

I'm worried we won't get out the group at this rate even with the generous draw.  :D

Bang on. Well done Fiji so far. Played really well and got some real match winners.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 05:10:24 pm
I mean, it's fine to say that a sport isn't for you and to withdraw from it before you actually die of embarrassment.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 05:22:05 pm
English rugby is on its arse
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 05:43:07 pm
You see, we are doing our part on the other side of the world to improve rugby in places like Fiji and Argentina. What exactly has northern hemisphere rugby comps done but undermine competitions elsewhere and exclude worthy countries from their snobbish drudgery.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 06:33:28 pm
Quote from: Prof on August 26, 2023, 04:10:45 pm
Thanks

We've been crap so far after a bright start.  So many handling errors (yes I know it's raining but some have been school boy level).  Lucky not to be losing that forward pass under the posts.

I'm worried we won't get out the group at this rate even with the generous draw.  :D

Yep Englands lack of discipline has been the crux of all problems for at least 2 years.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 06:36:34 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on August 26, 2023, 05:43:07 pm
You see, we are doing our part on the other side of the world to improve rugby in places like Fiji and Argentina. What exactly has northern hemisphere rugby comps done but undermine competitions elsewhere and exclude worthy countries from their snobbish drudgery.

How so?

Was that Sevens today? No shame in a narrow defeat to Fiji if so.

World class rope-a-doing from England, just you wait and see.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 07:08:51 pm
Quote from: Original on August 26, 2023, 05:22:05 pm
English rugby is on its arse

Yep, not helped by 2 English premiership clubs going bankrupt with more in trouble too
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 07:19:08 pm
Made hard work of that in the first half. Still to put in an 80 minute performance.... hopefully just saving it for the WC itself.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 08:00:32 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on August 26, 2023, 07:08:51 pm
Yep, not helped by 2 English premiership clubs going bankrupt with more in trouble too

Whats the solution? Clubs wont ever vote for some kind of regional league, too much self interest.

Probably needs a group stage exit to speed up a review into how they want to improve.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 26, 2023, 09:47:22 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August 26, 2023, 07:19:08 pm
Made hard work of that in the first half. Still to put in an 80 minute performance.... hopefully just saving it for the WC itself.

Been the same for the last few fixtures, poor first 40 then quick out the blocks in the 2nd.  Take it if it means a win.

Good crowd tonight given late kick off and opposition not being a big draw.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
August 31, 2023, 10:37:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on August 26, 2023, 07:08:51 pm
Yep, not helped by 2 English premiership clubs going bankrupt with more in trouble too

Er, three. Worcester, Wasps and London Irish
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
September 6, 2023, 04:11:58 pm
In two days  :o



Do NOT like the look of that team, especially the loose forwards. Injuries in key positions at the wrong time. This is why taking the extra winger never made sense to me. I expect the French to attack us at set piece, like the Saffas, we lack lineout jumpers/height.

That bench FFS  :'(
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 06:57:44 am
Starts today then. Should be excited, but Im not! Should be some decent games if I forget about England, starting with tonights although I dont think it has as much riding in it as could have been the case given theres so real reward for finishing first ahead of second in this group.

Id like to be the bigger man and want a northern team to win it. I know the SH love to group together (but weird)so in the spirit of that. Come on France!

Enjoy and good luck to whoever youre supporting.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 09:20:33 am
That lack of hype in these parts is strange. Most of the dads at school drop off appear to be backing France for tonight and onwards.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 09:40:36 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:20:33 am
That lack of hype in these parts is strange. Most of the dads at school drop off appear to be backing France for tonight and onwards.

Not that I'm up on my NZ rugby but isn't your squad old now compared to France who have so many superstars who are at peak age like Dupont.

France did what England refused to do, implement a structure whcih now looks to be paying dividends.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 10:11:57 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:40:36 am
Not that I'm up on my NZ rugby but isn't your squad old now compared to France who have so many superstars who are at peak age like Dupont.

France did what England refused to do, implement a structure whcih now looks to be paying dividends.

Our squad is fairly mixed age/experience wise, to be fair. Obviously Whitelock, Coles, A. Smith and Retallick have been around a bit. I just don't think we have been able to move beyond some incumbents while blooding the right ones at the right time. Roigard is a good example, he is clearly the guy on the rise. They blooded him and he has taken every chance but then they revert to Christie on the bench for the game tonight.

Both Ireland and France got their act together. It is pretty obvious you need things working at club level, with the betterment of the national side as the goal for all.
