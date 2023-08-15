« previous next »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10040 on: August 15, 2023, 03:27:22 pm »
Here's the problem though: If that was a National One game, it's not even a debate as it is a nailed on red. No mitigation, but there exists two sets of laws on the tackle - this is the issue that grassroots and even the pro clubs themselves have been screaming about.

What we had here is why rugby is collapsing all over the place right now - The "tackle" that Farrell put in happens all the damn time at the top level of the game but is treated differently to the amateur game. Not only was it an awful match to watch, but there were numerous examples of players still beng upright and going for the ball (I use that term as it best describes the situation - whether or not that was the case is irrespective) but not lowering themselves down when giving contact throughout the game. Look at the breakdowns as well - Players are looking to cut people in half when clearing out and there's fuck all arms involved. I lost count of the number of under-to-up ribcage height contacts that were made - all of which are (according to the game on laws) punishable at level two and below.

By all means keep the "Bunker" as not all are as cut-and-dried as this was and there's been numerous examples of pathetic red cards or red cards for pure accidental high contact that should have been avoided so I'm all for that still.

Anyway, eye-gougingly awful game, but the one highlight I would take from the result is that even when we were down to 12, Wales still couldn't finish the job...  ;)
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10041 on: August 15, 2023, 03:45:11 pm »
Seems like most sides are playing 4 warm up games? Is that too many? Feels like more than have been played in previous tournaments. Can argue that however many games England play it wont be enough, and I know players need match fitness but is there a danger if some teams over doing things? Four games, straight into the tournament. Four group stage games. Hopefully some knockout stuff. Its a lot of games in back to back weeks.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10042 on: August 16, 2023, 08:55:51 am »


Somehow we've remaing almost injury free after 3 warm up games... hopefully put out the reserves in the last game against Georgia. Only Johnny Gray ruled out and Ben White looking like he will be fit in time for the opener.

Shame for McInally not to end his career with a World Cup but probably the right call.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10043 on: August 17, 2023, 12:23:13 pm »
Looks like Farrell decision is going to be appealed, rightly so.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10044 on: August 18, 2023, 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 16, 2023, 08:55:51 am

Somehow we've remaing almost injury free after 3 warm up games... hopefully put out the reserves in the last game against Georgia. Only Johnny Gray ruled out and Ben White looking like he will be fit in time for the opener.

Shame for McInally not to end his career with a World Cup but probably the right call.

What are the chances Ben Healy plays against Ireland ? Is he number 2 out half ?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10045 on: August 19, 2023, 09:27:21 am »
Quote from: Dougle on August 18, 2023, 07:23:51 pm
What are the chances Ben Healy plays against Ireland ? Is he number 2 out half ?

He's defintiely number 2 now, with Hastings not picked, and Kinghorn now first choice fullback after Hogg retired. There's a good chance we don't put him on the bench though as Kinghorn can cover and we've gone with a 6-2 split a lot recently.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10046 on: August 19, 2023, 12:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 19, 2023, 09:27:21 am
He's defintiely number 2 now, with Hastings not picked, and Kinghorn now first choice fullback after Hogg retired. There's a good chance we don't put him on the bench though as Kinghorn can cover and we've gone with a 6-2 split a lot recently.

He finished the season with Munster on a real hot streak. Weird how the Irish number 2 out half at the start of the season, became the Munster number 3 by the end. I think he could be good player for Scotland. Excellent to bring in to control a game and finish it out. Great boot on him and excellent place kicker too. That saying I hope we put one over you in France (obviously).
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10047 on: August 19, 2023, 06:50:37 pm »
Surely that one won't be overturned....
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10048 on: August 19, 2023, 06:52:02 pm »
South Africa putting the last couple of weeks of England v Wales turgidity into perspective today. As Will Ireland later presumably. Thankfully Ill be out.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10049 on: August 19, 2023, 06:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 19, 2023, 06:50:37 pm
Surely that one won't be overturned....
I think he's England's only number 8 in the 33 man squad they have at the moment.
Which is surely justification enough for the red card to be overturned. Just not cricket, dear boy.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10050 on: August 19, 2023, 06:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 19, 2023, 06:52:02 pm
South Africa putting the last couple of weeks of England v Wales turgidity into perspective today. As Will Ireland later presumably. Thankfully Ill be out.

You're a bit late... it's 60 minutes in and England have had another red card.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10051 on: August 19, 2023, 06:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 19, 2023, 06:54:07 pm
You're a bit late... it's 60 minutes in and England have had another red card.

Ah, in which case I will quietly exit the thread and remember not to check BBC Sport. :D

See you in about December. Well played Ireland (presumably).
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10052 on: August 19, 2023, 07:20:48 pm »
Scrappy game. Hopefully Ireland getting the errors out of their system.

Brilliant try by Earls on his 100th cap though.....
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10053 on: August 20, 2023, 09:03:14 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 19, 2023, 06:54:02 pm
I think he's England's only number 8 in the 33 man squad they have at the moment.
Which is surely justification enough for the red card to be overturned. Just not cricket, dear boy.

Would be a blessing in disguise, Billy is done at international level, he hardly ever breaks the game line and is basically one man less at the breakdown, his work rate around the pitch is so poor, can tackle if they run at him.

Another of Borthwicks experience over talent decisions.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10054 on: August 20, 2023, 10:57:53 am »
Billy V and Farrell banned for 6 months would be the best thing that could happen to England.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10055 on: August 20, 2023, 02:38:21 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on August 15, 2023, 02:46:38 pm
This proves World Rugby gives absolutely no fucks about player safety. Farrell is a repeat offender of high, no arms tackles. The RFU must have offered the panel quite a few quid for this absolutely corrupt decision.
Concussion protocols my arse. Fucking disgraceful

Decision wasn't made by World Rugby! It was made by an independent disciplinary committee. World Rugby immediately appealed the decision to Six Nations who run these pre-RWC warm-ups.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10056 on: Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm »
Farrell banned for two games. Thankfully theyre not the toughest two games of the poolwill be interesting to see if he gets back in or not.

Well, probably not that interesting given the way we play these days.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10057 on: Yesterday at 09:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm
Farrell banned for two games. Thankfully theyre not the toughest two games of the poolwill be interesting to see if he gets back in or not.

Well, probably not that interesting given the way we play these days.
He's missing the two toughest games. You're not beating Argentina anyway. But at least he'll be back for the Chile game, which might be the wooden spoon decider for the group.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10058 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm »
Hilarious that England are as shite as they are but still probably have a better chance of getting to the semis than Ireland.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10059 on: Yesterday at 10:37:39 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm
Hilarious that England are as shite as they are but still probably have a better chance of getting to the semis than Ireland.

It should be, but we wont. Weighing up whether Id rather the ignominy of going out in the group or the irritation of losing to Australia or Wales in the Quarters. Or somehow scrape through and getting smashed by 30+ whoever we play in the semis.

My World Cup this year is all about deriving as much pleasure as I can from others misfortune. Vive La France!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10060 on: Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:37:39 pm
It should be, but we wont. Weighing up whether Id rather the ignominy of going out in the group or the irritation of losing to Australia or Wales in the Quarters. Or somehow scrape through and getting smashed by 30+ whoever we play in the semis.

My World Cup this year is all about deriving as much pleasure as I can from others misfortune. Vive La France!
I've not been keeping up with international rugby like I used to but I believe both Argentina and Japan have regressed a bit? If that's the case you play most likely Wales in the quarters who are also not great.

The draw has ruined this world Cup. Just getting my bitching in before it all starts..
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10061 on: Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
I've not been keeping up with international rugby like I used to but I believe both Argentina and Japan have regressed a bit? If that's the case you play most likely Wales in the quarters who are also not great.

The draw has ruined this world Cup. Just getting my bitching in before it all starts..


Actually dont honk winning any group matters as long as you make it out. Same for you, same for NZ and France. Just see what happens and goes from there.

Doing the draw so early is ridiculous and feels absolutely needless. Still, we were on the rough end of something similar in 2015 and no one sympathised so get on with it man. :D
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10062 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm
Actually dont honk winning any group matters as long as you make it out. Same for you, same for NZ and France. Just see what happens and goes from there.

Doing the draw so early is ridiculous and feels absolutely needless. Still, we were on the rough end of something similar in 2015 and no one sympathised so get on with it man. :D
You can fuck off with that Nick. 4 best sides by far on one side of the group ffs :-[
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #10063 on: Today at 12:25:12 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm
You can fuck off with that Nick. 4 best sides by far on one side of the group ffs :-[

And two of them will be in the final.
