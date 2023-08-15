Here's the problem though: If that was a National One game, it's not even a debate as it is a nailed on red. No mitigation, but there exists two sets of laws on the tackle - this is the issue that grassroots and even the pro clubs themselves have been screaming about.What we had here is why rugby is collapsing all over the place right now - The "tackle" that Farrell put in happens all the damn time at the top level of the game but is treated differently to the amateur game. Not only was it an awful match to watch, but there were numerous examples of players still beng upright and going for the ball (I use that term as it best describes the situation - whether or not that was the case is irrespective) but not lowering themselves down when giving contact throughout the game. Look at the breakdowns as well - Players are looking to cut people in half when clearing out and there's fuck all arms involved. I lost count of the number of under-to-up ribcage height contacts that were made - all of which are (according to the game on laws) punishable at level two and below.By all means keep the "Bunker" as not all are as cut-and-dried as this was and there's been numerous examples of pathetic red cards or red cards for pure accidental high contact that should have been avoided so I'm all for that still.Anyway, eye-gougingly awful game, but the one highlight I would take from the result is that even when we were down to 12, Wales still couldn't finish the job...