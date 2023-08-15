« previous next »
Here's the problem though: If that was a National One game, it's not even a debate as it is a nailed on red. No mitigation, but there exists two sets of laws on the tackle - this is the issue that grassroots and even the pro clubs themselves have been screaming about.

What we had here is why rugby is collapsing all over the place right now - The "tackle" that Farrell put in happens all the damn time at the top level of the game but is treated differently to the amateur game. Not only was it an awful match to watch, but there were numerous examples of players still beng upright and going for the ball (I use that term as it best describes the situation - whether or not that was the case is irrespective) but not lowering themselves down when giving contact throughout the game. Look at the breakdowns as well - Players are looking to cut people in half when clearing out and there's fuck all arms involved. I lost count of the number of under-to-up ribcage height contacts that were made - all of which are (according to the game on laws) punishable at level two and below.

By all means keep the "Bunker" as not all are as cut-and-dried as this was and there's been numerous examples of pathetic red cards or red cards for pure accidental high contact that should have been avoided so I'm all for that still.

Anyway, eye-gougingly awful game, but the one highlight I would take from the result is that even when we were down to 12, Wales still couldn't finish the job...  ;)
Kennys from heaven:

Seems like most sides are playing 4 warm up games? Is that too many? Feels like more than have been played in previous tournaments. Can argue that however many games England play it wont be enough, and I know players need match fitness but is there a danger if some teams over doing things? Four games, straight into the tournament. Four group stage games. Hopefully some knockout stuff. Its a lot of games in back to back weeks.
Somehow we've remaing almost injury free after 3 warm up games... hopefully put out the reserves in the last game against Georgia. Only Johnny Gray ruled out and Ben White looking like he will be fit in time for the opener.

Shame for McInally not to end his career with a World Cup but probably the right call.
Looks like Farrell decision is going to be appealed, rightly so.
Elmo!:

Somehow we've remaing almost injury free after 3 warm up games... hopefully put out the reserves in the last game against Georgia. Only Johnny Gray ruled out and Ben White looking like he will be fit in time for the opener.

Shame for McInally not to end his career with a World Cup but probably the right call.

Dougle:

What are the chances Ben Healy plays against Ireland ? Is he number 2 out half ?
« Reply #10045 on: Today at 09:27:21 am »
Elmo!:

What are the chances Ben Healy plays against Ireland ? Is he number 2 out half ?

He's defintiely number 2 now, with Hastings not picked, and Kinghorn now first choice fullback after Hogg retired. There's a good chance we don't put him on the bench though as Kinghorn can cover and we've gone with a 6-2 split a lot recently.
