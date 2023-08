Looks like that! 14 handling errors and losing 5 line outs is amateur hour!



Worst half Iíve seen from England for a long time.



Was the Six Nations really that long ago?I donít watch any Premiership rugby but is this really the best we can select? I know itís a warm up game so might not be our strongest side but have no idea what weíre trying to do or how weíre looking to score. And any time we do build up a phase or two we knock it on.Not ideal.