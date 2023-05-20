Youre talking about a guy who was won six out of the last seven Super Rugby titles. Yes, behind a pretty dominant pack but 6 titles is hard to ignore. MacKenzie has had a great season, no one better at playing on the line in NZ rugby than him but when it came to the crunch in the recent Super final, Mounga and the Saders cranked up the pressure and MacKenzie and the Chiefs cracked.



I think playing Jordie at 12 and Beauden at 15 helps MacKenzies cause though, as they have bigger, more tactical boots on them. Pretty sure Mounga starts the test against the Saffas next week.