General Rugby Union Thread

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
May 20, 2023, 07:04:21 pm
Little taster for the World Cup? France to pip Ireland?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
May 20, 2023, 07:26:31 pm
What a fucking grim Saturday this has been.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
May 21, 2023, 03:17:39 am
I see Wasps have had their licence to play in the championship revoked, & will now start 23/24 season at the bottom of the pyramid, what a fall. :o
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
May 27, 2023, 08:24:09 pm
Well in Munster, thoroughly deserved!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
May 27, 2023, 09:17:07 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 27, 2023, 08:24:09 pm
Well in Munster, thoroughly deserved!

Fantastic game, yet again.

Thought we might regret not going in with a bigger lead after dominating the first half, but came through in the end. Been a long 12 years without a trophy.

Think this Irish team with an English coach thing is working well.....
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
May 27, 2023, 10:04:34 pm
Looks like London Irish are going pop as well.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 6, 2023, 11:21:05 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on May 27, 2023, 10:04:34 pm
Looks like London Irish are going pop as well.

London Irish now been suspended from the premiership, looks like they'll be the 3rd premiership club in less than a year go go bankrupt if they can't get a new owner soon.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 7, 2023, 01:32:42 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June  6, 2023, 11:21:05 pm
London Irish now been suspended from the premiership, looks like they'll be the 3rd premiership club in less than a year go go bankrupt if they can't get a new owner soon.

Have filed for administration.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 7, 2023, 01:34:36 pm
Not good. Three clubs in 12 months is it? Is professional rugby in England just not sustainable? Too many clubs? Too reliant on benefactors still?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 7, 2023, 02:16:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  7, 2023, 01:34:36 pm
Not good. Three clubs in 12 months is it? Is professional rugby in England just not sustainable? Too many clubs? Too reliant on benefactors still?


Still struggling to understand why Union is facing financial challenges whilst League is surviving (so far), I think RL's challenges are greater given where the clubs are based, is it just better management and financial discipline?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 21, 2023, 05:17:41 pm
Jesus. As a Tigers fan, that group is brutal. Both of this year's finalists.

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 21, 2023, 05:20:58 pm
4 teams from 6 get through - 24 teams only reduce down to 16. A couple of teams got through with 1 win last season. Will probably be the same this year.

Another bad format if you ask me.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 3, 2023, 10:16:00 pm
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 4, 2023, 06:01:05 pm
Just in case anyone is interested it's the Major League Rugby final on Saturday,New England Freejacks v San Diego Legion live at 3 p.m eastern time from Chicago.Both teams cruised thru their divisions.I'm guessing S.D will be slight favorites 1 defeat,New England lost 2 games.It's on Fox.
https://www.majorleague.rugby/championship/.I'm gonna b down the Pub for it,probs on me own!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 4, 2023, 08:52:18 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June  7, 2023, 02:16:40 pm

Still struggling to understand why Union is facing financial challenges whilst League is surviving (so far), I think RL's challenges are greater given where the clubs are based, is it just better management and financial discipline?
You nailed it.

Union has never adapted to professionalism, whereas League clubs have (Bradford Bulls excepted) on the whole been run frugally over the years and have had fanbases that span generations. For me, League is the better game overall to play as well, but if you're looking at Union overall, it's been in an accelerated decline for a myriad of reasons over the past 10 years. I genuinely fear for the future of the sport to be honest.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 8, 2023, 06:06:00 pm
BT Sports are showing the New England v San Diego Final at 8 uk time.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 8, 2023, 06:44:27 pm
Wish to report that the Eddie Jones Australia is as shit as the Eddie Jones England.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 8, 2023, 06:46:58 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July  8, 2023, 06:44:27 pm
Wish to report that the Eddie Jones Australia is as shit as the Eddie Jones England.
does that mean theyll be beating you in the World Cup Semi Final?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 8, 2023, 07:01:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  8, 2023, 06:46:58 pm
does that mean theyll be beating you in the World Cup Semi Final?

I mist of mussed thut truphy celebration.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 8, 2023, 07:37:59 pm
Ireland in the World Cup semi against South Africa tomorrow.












U20s
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 8, 2023, 08:52:36 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July  8, 2023, 07:01:31 pm
I mist of mussed thut truphy celebration.

By the barest of margins!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 06:54:30 am
Richie Mounga shouldnt start a test match for New Zealand again. MacKenzie is simply a mile better than him. Mounga is bog standard.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 10:19:16 am
Youre talking about a guy who was won six out of the last seven Super Rugby titles. Yes, behind a pretty dominant pack but 6 titles is hard to ignore. MacKenzie has had a great season, no one better at playing on the line in NZ rugby than him but when it came to the crunch in the recent Super final, Mounga and the Saders cranked up the pressure and MacKenzie and the Chiefs cracked.

I think playing Jordie at 12 and Beauden at 15 helps MacKenzies cause though, as they have bigger, more tactical boots on them. Pretty sure Mounga starts the test against the Saffas next week.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 04:08:57 pm
Stuart Hogg has announced his immediate retirement, won't be at the World Cup. Big loss for Scotland, even though he was no longer the player he was at his peak.

Seems to be various rumours going abotu he went on a big bender in Hawick and didn't show up to camp, and also maybe had an affair...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 05:35:51 pm
Ireland beat South Africa in Cape town and are through to the final. France England at 6 in the other semi.


Come on England!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 05:45:12 pm
Quote from: MBL? on July  9, 2023, 05:35:51 pm
Ireland beat South Africa in Cape town and are through to the final. France England at 6 in the other semi.


Come on England!

Until you take your womens rugby seriously I refuse to take Ireland seriously as a progressive nation.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 05:45:37 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on July  9, 2023, 04:08:57 pm
Stuart Hogg has announced his immediate retirement, won't be at the World Cup. Big loss for Scotland, even though he was no longer the player he was at his peak.

Seems to be various rumours going abotu he went on a big bender in Hawick and didn't show up to camp, and also maybe had an affair...

A big bender in Hawick. :lmao
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 05:56:47 pm
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on July  9, 2023, 05:45:37 pm
A big bender in Hawick. :lmao

Lasted 3 days apparently.... not much else to do there.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 06:15:02 pm
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on July  9, 2023, 05:45:12 pm
Until you take your womens rugby seriously I refuse to take Ireland seriously as a progressive nation.
Did we not do the slam in that a few years back?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 06:24:48 pm
Quote from: MBL? on July  9, 2023, 06:15:02 pm
Did we not do the slam in that a few years back?

2013 -  we've been brutal in recent years. Lots of restructuring and reports, etc. Strategically decided to emphasise 7s game over 15s game probably due to lack of plying numbers. Hasn't been well managed overall by the IRFU, but there's also no professional structure for local based players to play in.
Logged

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 07:06:34 pm
Only 2 months today the men's World Cup starts.

France vs New Zealand could be an all time classic.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 07:52:09 pm
France U20 look unstoppable. Had far too much for England in the second half. Will be a very tough ask for Ireland on Friday.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 08:00:08 pm
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on July  9, 2023, 05:45:12 pm
Until you take your womens rugby seriously I refuse to take Ireland seriously as a progressive nation.

Nobody denies that Ireland's woman's rugby team has been seriously mismanaged and underfunded. But how seriously a country takes its women's rugby team is your acid test of how progressive a nation is. That is an interesting take. I think I speak for the entire Irish nation that we sincerely hope that one day we can live up to your expectations.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 9, 2023, 08:01:03 pm

Bit of a rubbish trophy,https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/new-england-free-jacks-win-major-league-rugby-title-on-last-minute-try/541919/.I was more than clueless on the rules but it was decent match.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 10, 2023, 12:20:35 am
Quote from: calvin on July  9, 2023, 08:00:08 pm
Nobody denies that Ireland's woman's rugby team has been seriously mismanaged and underfunded. But how seriously a country takes its women's rugby team is your acid test of how progressive a nation is. That is an interesting take. I think I speak for the entire Irish nation that we sincerely hope that one day we can live up to your expectations.
Youre new here. The poster you are quoting is a notorious Irish basher. Some would call him arrogant. I personally think he could be saved if we provide the right support. Who knows but we have to try.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 10, 2023, 12:34:08 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  9, 2023, 08:01:03 pm

Bit of a rubbish trophy,https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/new-england-free-jacks-win-major-league-rugby-title-on-last-minute-try/541919/.I was more than clueless on the rules but it was decent match.
Fair play to you for giving it a go. Nobody here will have an interest in North American rugby or know any of the players as its not a traditional place for the game. As far as I know they are pushing the game more now since the us is getting the World Cup.

Im not sure how to compare it other than there being an American football league in Europe when compared to the NFL. I remember there was one but it never took off.

Hopefully rugby can take a greater hold over there but Im not confident.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 15, 2023, 10:02:40 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  9, 2023, 06:54:30 am
Richie Mounga shouldnt start a test match for New Zealand again. MacKenzie is simply a mile better than him. Mounga is bog standard.

Mounga, Will Jordan and Frizzell made the difference against the Boks today
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
July 16, 2023, 11:15:17 pm
Sexton gets three game ban so free tp play in World Cup, what a shock 😀
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 07:07:13 pm
Summer Nations series fixtures.

