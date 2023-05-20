Youre talking about a guy who was won six out of the last seven Super Rugby titles. Yes, behind a pretty dominant pack but 6 titles is hard to ignore. MacKenzie has had a great season, no one better at playing on the line in NZ rugby than him but when it came to the crunch in the recent Super final, Mounga and the Saders cranked up the pressure and MacKenzie and the Chiefs cracked.
I think playing Jordie at 12 and Beauden at 15 helps MacKenzies cause though, as they have bigger, more tactical boots on them. Pretty sure Mounga starts the test against the Saffas next week.