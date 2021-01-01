« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:50:43 pm
Weve established their going for two spots now. Two of them can make the final.

Home advantage may be less of an issue at a World Cup where other countries can maybe snap up tickets more readily than in a standard 6 Nations game.

Is there much of a gap between Ireland and France at the moment or is home advantage the decisive factor? When did either last beat the other one away from home?
They beat us in 2021 in Dublin. Since then we've played 24, won 22 and lost twice, once to France in last year's 6N, once to the ABs in the first test last summer.

It was really the last game of the '21 Six Nations when we beat England in Dublin that it started to click for Andy Farrell. He would have been in serious trouble if we lost that day.
England playing the rugby version of Spurs to a tee, every under pressure manager's favourite team to play when in desperate need for a win.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:30:15 pm
Get fucked Nicko

How rude. :D

Not a fan of Bruce Hornsby?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
How rude. :D

Not a fan of Bruce Hornsby?
Dunno who that is. Im absolutely gargled now so I will say that I love your stupid English head and still hate that arrogance that yous are all born with. :D

Good six nations but its not the same without the Welsh people in this thread. Best travelling fans are the Welsh, know the game and are sound to boot. I do go out to wind them up when possible but we have to be honest, we all hate the English and rightly so.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
How rude. :D

Not a fan of Bruce Hornsby?

Nor the range...
