DonkeyWan

  Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 07:19:20 pm
Very magnaminous of all the England fans on here. I am eating chicken wings, drinking lucozade orange, watching the trophy lift with a 'kiss me I'm Irish' hat on... Marvellous stuff...
ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
  Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm
Well done Ireland, deserved Slam.

Never a fuckin red in a million years but thought England stuck at it.  Way better performance than last weeks shambles.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,071
  Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
Listening on Irish radio, concensus was it wan't a red (time being the mitigating factor). For me it takes away from the Irish performance because the thought nagging in the back of your mind all the time is "They only won because of the red".
Does it fuck. We were ahead before the red and did England even make one clean line break in the first 40? It was spoiling defensive rugby but England were only scoring penalties and never threatening the try line.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,933
  Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm
Does it fuck. We were ahead before the red and did England even make one clean line break in the first 40? It was spoiling defensive rugby but England were only scoring penalties and never threatening the try line.

That penalty the first try came from seemed soft. Churlish to say it given youd have won easily anyway but Ill be that bloke.
Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 07:47:02 pm
Buzzin after that.

I was nervous as hell all week, grand slams havent been easy for Ireland to win. The long kick that dropped short from Jones against Wales in 09, the 40+ phases leading up to Sextons drop goal in 2018.
England coming to Dublin a wounded animal was going to be tougher than most thought and it was. The red was harsh, but even with 15 England would still lose that game today.
Dougle

  and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm
Ok. Good to be green.
Tough game but it's worth it's weight in gold to this team. Not only did we have to beat a fired up, physical, pragmatic, tough English team we had to beat our selves too. So many self inflicted errors, wrong decisions, bad bounces, tension, nerves, room for self-doubt but they kept at it and kept finding enough coherence to score and win. It was a Grand Slam bloody nightmare in the making. All your worst fears popping up. England at home ugh.... They did it and now they know what it's like to really play a final and find a way to win.
Thus was arguably the worst Irish performance of the 6 nations but by a mile the most important.

Bring on France in the Autumn.

By the way kudos to the English team and management. No shame today. It was the least they had to do but they did it. Farrell was totemic. One tough mofo, just like his Dad.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,933
  Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9846 on: Today at 12:09:02 am
Was just thinking to the last Slam Ireland won. What happened to Stockdale by the way? And another winger/full back you had a few years ago who was highly rated and elusive runner and Ive completely forgotten his name? Injuries? Or just never quite kicked on?
Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9847 on: Today at 05:47:51 am
Just to add England were gracious in defeat today, we hung around a few years ago when they won in Dublin and they hung around today, Farrell also spoke well. Fair play.

Stockdale had an ankle injury a while back kept him out for a year hes back with Ulster but hell have to work his way back into that Ireland team. He was released back to the province from the squad 2 weeks ago.
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,548
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9848 on: Today at 06:25:18 am
Fair play Ireland and I dont think it makes any difference to the result but the red card ruined the game as a sporting spectacle. Hes got literally no chance of doing anything different given the reaction times involved. And he probably thought the Irish lad was about to kick it.
BER

  Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,839
  FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9849 on: Today at 06:49:24 am
If he didn't have enough time to react, why did he turn his body and elbow directly in line with the oncoming players face?
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,548
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Reply #9850 on: Today at 06:57:28 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 06:49:24 am
If he didn't have enough time to react, why did he turn his body and elbow directly in line with the oncoming players face?

I didn't say he didn't have time to do anything. I said he didn't have time to do anything different, that is what he did do is understandable given the reaction times involved. He's not got the time to get out of the way or get his body in position to make a tackle. He's trying to evade. If that's not a 'rugby incident' I don't know what is. The problem is it gets slowed down and looks awful, but in real time it's clearly a very unfortunate collision.
