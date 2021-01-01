Listening on Irish radio, concensus was it wan't a red (time being the mitigating factor). For me it takes away from the Irish performance because the thought nagging in the back of your mind all the time is "They only won because of the red".



Does it fuck. We were ahead before the red and did England even make one clean line break in the first 40? It was spoiling defensive rugby but England were only scoring penalties and never threatening the try line.