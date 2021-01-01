« previous next »
Very magnaminous of all the England fans on here. I am eating chicken wings, drinking lucozade orange, watching the trophy lift with a 'kiss me I'm Irish' hat on... Marvellous stuff...
Well done Ireland, deserved Slam.

Never a fuckin red in a million years but thought England stuck at it.  Way better performance than last weeks shambles.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:11:08 pm
Listening on Irish radio, concensus was it wan't a red (time being the mitigating factor). For me it takes away from the Irish performance because the thought nagging in the back of your mind all the time is "They only won because of the red".
Does it fuck. We were ahead before the red and did England even make one clean line break in the first 40? It was spoiling defensive rugby but England were only scoring penalties and never threatening the try line.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:23:59 pm
Does it fuck. We were ahead before the red and did England even make one clean line break in the first 40? It was spoiling defensive rugby but England were only scoring penalties and never threatening the try line.

That penalty the first try came from seemed soft. Churlish to say it given youd have won easily anyway but Ill be that bloke.
