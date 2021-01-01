Okay England getting a little underrated at this point. I think the difference could be 20 in the end but England to put it up to us for 40/50 minutes before we pull away.
Matt Dawson (bit of a twat possibly) said we dont currently have any world class players and thats probably a fair shout.
In recent times when we havent been great you could always rely on the pack to keep us in most games but doesnt seem to be the case any more. And any time we have the ball we kick it away too early (not just a Birthwick thing, weve been doing it a while), or cough up cheap ball too easily after some promising phases.
Youll just be far too well drilled and the gaps will open up for your invitational back line (although I see Manu is back for us
).