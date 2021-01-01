« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm
Im revising my prediction from the start of the week. I dont think well get within 30.

Scotland will probably cut loose against Italy but hopefully Italy run it from everywhere and we get a humdinger.

France to pump Wales now that we helped them get their mojo back.
Okay England getting a little underrated at this point. I think the difference could be 20 in the end but England to put it up to us for 40/50 minutes before we pull away.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:28:15 pm
Okay England getting a little underrated at this point. I think the difference could be 20 in the end but England to put it up to us for 40/50 minutes before we pull away.

Matt Dawson (bit of a twat possibly) said we dont currently have any world class players and thats probably a fair shout.

In recent times when we havent been great you could always rely on the pack to keep us in most games but doesnt seem to be the case any more. And any time we have the ball we kick it away too early (not just a Birthwick thing, weve been doing it a while), or cough up cheap ball too easily after some promising phases.

Youll just be far too well drilled and the gaps will open up for your invitational back line (although I see Manu is back for us :D ).
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm
Youll just be far too well drilled and the gaps will open up for your invitational.
Enough about the stag Im going on mate. Im already nervous about going on one where you only know the groom but thanks for the vote of confidence.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
Enough about the stag Im going on mate. Im already nervous about going on one where you only know the groom but thanks for the vote of confidence.

:D Enjoy the awkward small talk.

At least you have sport to watch and bond over before the serious business gets going.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm
Im revising my prediction from the start of the week. I dont think well get within 30.

Scotland will probably cut loose against Italy but hopefully Italy run it from everywhere and we get a humdinger.

France to pump Wales now that we helped them get their mojo back.

Hopefully Ireland start well. If we do then we should win comfortably. I actually like the look of the other 2 games. Plenty of points coming.
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm
Hopefully Ireland start well. If we do then we should win comfortably. I actually like the look of the other 2 games. Plenty of points coming.
Gibson Park will be a bit of an upgrade for the start. Murray has done really well whilst hes been in but GP suits the style we want to play much better.
Was a bit pissed off on finding out the last u20s games are on Sunday. Love those Friday night u20s. I know most on here dont watch them but the games are usually brilliant and more enjoyable than the senior sides.
Losing Russell and Hogg to injury is a bit worry, Kinghorn starting at 10 isn't ideal. Still think we will have too much for Italy.
Just been invited to watch the Ireland game with a mate whos of Irish descent in a bar that will be mainly Irish supporting. No thanks! Dont think Ill be watching!

Will watch this first game for as long as Italy are still in the game though I think.
ffs, been living in Cork for 20 years, more a rugby league man as from st helens, took day off work to avoid abuse. Off to funeral now with the afters in local boozer, can't win, ireland win verbal abuse every time i speak, england win, thrown through window  :D
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 12:47:50 pm
ffs, been living in Cork for 20 years, more a rugby league man as from st helens, took day off work to avoid abuse. Off to funeral now with the afters in local boozer, can't win, ireland win verbal abuse every time i speak, england win, thrown through window :D


Haha  saw something very similar to that actually happen in Cork years ago. Football was on tv in the pub and some guy with a London accent, with plenty of drink in him, was told it would be funny to shout Come on Rangers and similar things at the guys in the shirts with the green and white strips/hoops. 


The guy who did the shouting was not into football at all, so he went right up to Irish lads in Celtic tops on Paddy's weekend and just kept shouting at them with the come on Rangers stuff.  He ended up on his arse on Washington street. Lucky for him the pub was not an overly rough one as was the Washington Inn about 25 years ago.
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 12:47:50 pm
ffs, been living in Cork for 20 years, more a rugby league man as from st helens, took day off work to avoid abuse. Off to funeral now with the afters in local boozer, can't win, ireland win verbal abuse every time i speak, england win, thrown through window  :D

Just give those poshos from Dublin loads of stick and the locals will be buying you drinks all night.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm
Matt Dawson (bit of a twat possibly) said we dont currently have any world class players and thats probably a fair shout.

In recent times when we havent been great you could always rely on the pack to keep us in most games but doesnt seem to be the case any more. And any time we have the ball we kick it away too early (not just a Birthwick thing, weve been doing it a while), or cough up cheap ball too easily after some promising phases.

Youll just be far too well drilled and the gaps will open up for your invitational back line (although I see Manu is back for us :D ).

I think we do have worldclass players they just arent performing at that level. Genge, Itoje, Steward, George are all considered amongst the best at their position.
I wish football refs were as good as these rugby ones. Its great the way they vocally warn the players before the commit a penalty.

Cracking stuff from Wales from the off.
