ffs, been living in Cork for 20 years, more a rugby league man as from st helens, took day off work to avoid abuse. Off to funeral now with the afters in local boozer, can't win, ireland win verbal abuse every time i speak, england win, thrown through window



Haha saw something very similar to that actually happen in Cork years ago. Football was on tv in the pub and some guy with a London accent, with plenty of drink in him, was told it would be funny to shout Come on Rangers and similar things at the guys in the shirts with the green and white strips/hoops.The guy who did the shouting was not into football at all, so he went right up to Irish lads in Celtic tops on Paddy's weekend and just kept shouting at them with the come on Rangers stuff. He ended up on his arse on Washington street. Lucky for him the pub was not an overly rough one as was the Washington Inn about 25 years ago.