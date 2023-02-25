« previous next »
England are in the easy side of the draw after all.

Those of us top 5 countries that have been  put together in the tough side are going to beat the shit out of each other while England probably coast through to the semis.
Quote from: Elmo! on February 25, 2023, 07:29:52 pm
England are in the easy side of the draw after all.

Those of us top 5 countries that have been  put together in the tough side are going to beat the shit out of each other while England probably coast through to the semis.


:lmao

Spoken firmly as the Pete Best to the other four.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 25, 2023, 08:40:59 pm
:lmao

Spoken firmly as the Pete Best to the other four.

 :P
Quote from: Elmo! on February 25, 2023, 08:49:28 pm
:P

My other option was Jason Orange. Wasnt sure what that would make Ireland though. Mark Owen probably.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 25, 2023, 10:01:01 pm
My other option was Jason Orange. Wasnt sure what that would make Ireland though. Mark Owen probably.

Pete Best works better. Getting booted out before things get serious.
Quote from: Elmo! on February 25, 2023, 10:07:31 pm
Pete Best works better. Getting booted out before things get serious.

More semi finals than Ireland. Dont be so hard on yourself. The draw is a ike really isnt it! Never mind.
Fair play to Italy today. Best Ive seen them as far as I can remember. Normally if its that close with them we would have been awful ourselves and whilst we had mistakes and should have scored more it was a really competitive game with some real quality from both sides.

It must be said as well that the last few years their u20s have been very good as well so no reason they cant improve or at least stay as competitive as they are for the foreseeable future. Its great for the 6 nations if thats the case.
FFS
Game ruined. Idiot.
Could be a cricket score this.
Looks like its going to even up....
Should be red. Shouldve been a penalty try
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,881
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9653 on: February 26, 2023, 03:18:49 pm »
Same guy who punched Ritchie a few years ago.  ;D
Haha, game on again.
Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,833
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9656 on: February 26, 2023, 03:52:28 pm »
Great stuff.

Scotland have had most of the ball and territory - will be disappointed with only a single try.
I don't think we are completely out of this, but going to have to have everything go our way in the 2nd half as France look like they can tear through us when they do get the ball.

Hopefully the France forwards tire more having had to make 2 changes already.
Finn Russel the most in form player in World rugby right now? Fantastic ingenuity
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,895
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9660 on: February 26, 2023, 04:37:19 pm »
Scotland v Ireland for the Grand Slam looking on now
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9661 on: February 26, 2023, 04:38:05 pm »
All Scotland right now
Cracking game this, so much better than the shit served up in Cardiff
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,881
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9663 on: February 26, 2023, 04:45:48 pm »
Brown just lost us the match.  :no
Quote from: Elmo! on February 26, 2023, 04:45:48 pm
Brown just lost us the match.  :no
yes poor throw
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,895
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9665 on: February 26, 2023, 04:50:10 pm »
Bugger, no Bonus point could be crucial
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9666 on: February 26, 2023, 04:50:56 pm »
There goes the bonus point for Scotland.

Ah shame. Valiant effort but Scotland gave up too much of a lead to chase down
Oh Scotland. Had lots of chances to win that since the second red.

Great game again though.
Mad that France, Scotland, Ireland, SA and NZ all in the same half of the World Cup draw. Probably the 5 best teams around at the moment.
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 26, 2023, 04:57:14 pm
Mad that France, Scotland, Ireland, SA and NZ all in the same half of the World Cup draw. Probably the 5 best teams around at the moment.

So what does that mean. One of them wont even make the knock outs, and only two can make the semis. Leaving 2 from England, Wales, Australia, Argentina or an outsider like Japan to make the semis, and one of them making the final?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 26, 2023, 04:59:29 pm
So what does that mean. One of them wont even make the knock outs, and only two can make the semis. Leaving 2 from England, Wales, Australia, Argentina or an outsider like Japan to make the semis, and one of them making the final?

Yep.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 26, 2023, 04:59:29 pm
So what does that mean. One of them wont even make the knock outs, and only two can make the semis. Leaving 2 from England, Wales, Australia, Argentina or an outsider like Japan to make the semis, and one of them making the final?
can't see Wales getting out of the group unfortunately
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9673 on: February 26, 2023, 05:12:54 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 26, 2023, 05:10:36 pm
Yep.

What a pity gif.

It is a bit of a joke but England were unlucky to get Wales and Australia in 2015 and everyone else laughed when we fucked it up so will be nice to see others suffer!

I presume Scotland were out of the top 8 when they did the draw ridiculously early? Think that was Wales back in 2015.
Draw was based on the rankings in January 2020, nearly four years before the tournament, mad really
Given that this season's championship is over bar the handing out of the trophies, they've released the fixtures for the 2024 tournament today.  The interesting thing to note is that France won't be playing in the Stade de France due to preparations for the Olympic games.  So we might be heading to Marseilles or Lyon, assuming they're not using the smaller capacity of the Parc des Princes.

