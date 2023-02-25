England are in the easy side of the draw after all.Those of us top 5 countries that have been put together in the tough side are going to beat the shit out of each other while England probably coast through to the semis.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Spoken firmly as the Pete Best to the other four.
My other option was Jason Orange. Wasnt sure what that would make Ireland though. Mark Owen probably.
Pete Best works better. Getting booted out before things get serious.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Brown just lost us the match.
Mad that France, Scotland, Ireland, SA and NZ all in the same half of the World Cup draw. Probably the 5 best teams around at the moment.
So what does that mean. One of them wont even make the knock outs, and only two can make the semis. Leaving 2 from England, Wales, Australia, Argentina or an outsider like Japan to make the semis, and one of them making the final?
Yep.
