Feels nuts to say that but it seems to be true.



What have the IRFU (or whatever they’re called) done so right in recent times? Their club sides are smashing it too. Does it help having so few? And is everything geared to the national team coming first? Always too much many vested interests in English Rugby for similar to happen and Wales seem to be a mess in terms of who’s running the game there.



The usual reason is that the Irish schools are very good at finding and developing talent and bringing them to the provinces, but in truth it's really the Dublin schools only producing a conveyor belt for Leinster. Then those younger players are brought up playing to the same system and playing together at underage level before stepping up. Basically like a good development system should do.But the fact that the IRFU funds the 4 provincial teams and have the power to move players around if there's a logjam in one position at Leinster, say, or can insist that players be rested for club games and not flogged to death is a huge advantage over England. Smart moves in overseas signings and getting Irish-qualified players like Mack Hansen (Irish mammy) is the finishing touch.Huge game this weekend. Ironically a few injuries are beginning to hit us, with first choice hooker, tighthead and scrum half all out.