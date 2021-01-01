« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Whilst we are rightfully favourites we havent beaten wales over there in 10 years. Not counting any chickens.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:01:15 am
Incredible programme tucked away on BBC 2 before, 30 minutes, highly recommended


What a man



https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001hsks/kevin-sinfield-going-the-extra-mile

Theyve just shown it again this morning on BBC1. Incredible. What a man as you say. So sad seeing Stephen Darby on there too.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2023, 02:47:27 pm
Pretty inexperienced back row (had to double check which Curry that was). And Chessum too. Pretty new look back 3 as well (although Strward has made himself a fixture).

I know Scotland have a few senior pros missing too so quite a tough one to call.

Its actually really refreshing to see an actual mobile back row for once. Jones obsession with power over everything was just mental, we became the slowest team and got bullied at the breakdown every game. Which lead to penalty after penalty as we were always second to any breakdown.

Lawes and Itoje should always be second row as its like having 2.5 flankers on the pitch..

Excited to see how we get on.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:56:19 am
Whilst we are rightfully favourites we havent beaten wales over there in 10 years. Not counting any chickens.

Sorry to be the bad news messenger, but sounds like Gibson-Park is out injured and we have to start Conor Murray. Bad fucking vibes all round for me.
Great start by Ireland.
Pretty decent start this.
Great start for Ireland
Please play like this next week Wales.
We've had worse halves of rugby I suppose.
Seemed to be determined to allow Wales a try there at the end - passed up several chances to finish the half.

Aside from that, near perfect though.

Insane amount of penalties from Wales.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:02:20 pm
Seemed to be determined to allow Wales a try there at the end - passed up several chances to finish the half.

Aside from that, near perfect though.

Insane amount of penalties from Wales.

Ref has been grand tbf.
So glad this game is on right now.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:14:14 pm
So glad this game is on right now.
Damn right.
Wow. Henderson gets away with a definite yellow. Williams gets a yellow for fuck all.
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 03:51:16 pm
Wow. Henderson gets away with a definite yellow. Williams gets a yellow for fuck all.

It's a shit rule for tackles like that but it's a pretty clear yellow.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:14:14 pm
So glad this game is on right now.
It's a good decision not to play any Premier League games today, let's people focus on this.

Took our time getting the BP, but we got there in the end.
Wales are totally rojjered.
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:01:22 pm
It's a shit rule for tackles like that but it's a pretty clear yellow.
Nah. Henderson's was much worse. Not really head contact from Williams. Henderson's tackle was made tomorrow it was that late
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 03:51:16 pm
Wow. Henderson gets away with a definite yellow. Williams gets a yellow for fuck all.

Both were nothing incidents for me. Should have been no more than penalties.

Fair play to Wales for a much better second half performance. But excellent stuff from Ireland overall.
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 04:06:38 pm
Nah. Henderson's was much worse.

It was "worse" but the head contact rule doesn't allow for anything other than yellow or red once it's been determined that the first contact was against the head. That's why it's shit in this situation. Sexton was driving upwards (against a physically larger tackler) but the tackler made no move to avoid. By the rules, yellow all day long.
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:11:42 pm
It was "worse" but the head contact rule doesn't allow for anything other than yellow or red once it's been determined that the first contact was against the head. That's why it's shit in this situation. Sexton was driving upwards (against a physically larger tackler) but the tackler made no move to avoid. By the rules, yellow all day long.
I agree about the head contact rule, but it was very borderline from Williams. Is Sexton smaller than Williams. I'd say no.
