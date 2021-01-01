Pretty inexperienced back row (had to double check which Curry that was). And Chessum too. Pretty new look back 3 as well (although Strward has made himself a fixture).



I know Scotland have a few senior pros missing too so quite a tough one to call.



Its actually really refreshing to see an actual mobile back row for once. Jones obsession with power over everything was just mental, we became the slowest team and got bullied at the breakdown every game. Which lead to penalty after penalty as we were always second to any breakdown.Lawes and Itoje should always be second row as its like having 2.5 flankers on the pitch..Excited to see how we get on.