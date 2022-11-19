« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 425910 times)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,275
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9360 on: November 19, 2022, 07:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 19, 2022, 07:28:38 pm
Bit mad. But had we tried to run it your probably have turned us over and kicked a penalty to win it! Only saw the second half but still dont quite know how to feel about that!

Cant believe they gave Mounga player of the match. His kicking for touch was so so poor. But he said in his MOTM speech that they did the short kick off cos they still wanted to win. Youve got to roll the dice and the odds were heavily in your favour, everytime you went wide you were through.
Logged

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,847
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9361 on: November 19, 2022, 07:38:01 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on November 19, 2022, 07:29:10 pm
Dunno how the try after the Barrett yellow stood. Could not tell that it touched the line.
Raynal's assistant asked him twice if he was sure...
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9362 on: November 19, 2022, 07:42:27 pm »
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9363 on: November 19, 2022, 08:26:34 pm »
Very boring this so far.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,223
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9364 on: November 19, 2022, 08:44:25 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on November 19, 2022, 08:26:34 pm
Very boring this so far.
Hasn't improved much in last 15 either. Ben O'Keeffe is another whistle happy ref.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,496
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9365 on: November 19, 2022, 08:45:56 pm »
Lord protect me from whistle happy refs.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9366 on: November 19, 2022, 09:21:20 pm »
Playing against 13 players and they twice go down the narrow side and into touch. FFS.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,496
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9367 on: November 19, 2022, 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on November 19, 2022, 09:21:20 pm
Playing against 13 players and they twice go down the narrow side and into touch. FFS.
That was unbelievable. Some braindead stuff in trhis game.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,223
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9368 on: November 19, 2022, 10:06:23 pm »
A truly dreadful game of rugby there.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9369 on: November 19, 2022, 10:08:38 pm »
Shocking by Ireland there, but got the win somehow.

Two awful games. Not sure how much both refs were to blame.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,496
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9370 on: November 19, 2022, 10:09:25 pm »
I'll take the win, and glad to see Crawley get a game, but that was woeful to watch. Game was rough, but ref made it worse. 2hr 8 mins from tip off, give you some notion of how long was down to stoppages.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9371 on: November 19, 2022, 10:20:04 pm »
Scotland v Pumas was a great game and day out. 

Havent seen the England game yet but was home in time to watch Ireland v Oz.  Fuck me that ref loves himself but Ireland made hard work of that and Oz looked a hell of a lot better than the side I saw at Murrayfield earlier this month.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9372 on: November 19, 2022, 11:24:14 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on November 19, 2022, 10:09:25 pm
I'll take the win, and glad to see Crawley get a game, but that was woeful to watch. Game was rough, but ref made it worse. 2hr 8 mins from tip off, give you some notion of how long was down to stoppages.

Awful game vs Australia. A big biffing wrestle. For me the Refs won the two big games this evening. Ireland defence was generally excellent but we were woefully short of ideas without Sexton. I do think they, mentally and emotionally, peaked for the Saffers. A win is a win, first ranked team in the world is grand for a country which couldn't spell "win" back in the  late 60's early 70's when I started taking an interest.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9373 on: November 19, 2022, 11:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on November 19, 2022, 11:24:14 pm
Awful game vs Australia. A big biffing wrestle. For me the Refs won the two big games this evening. Ireland defence was generally excellent but we were woefully short of ideas without Sexton. I do think they, mentally and emotionally, peaked for the Saffers. A win is a win, first ranked team in the world is grand for a country which couldn't spell "win" back in the  late 60's early 70's when I started taking an interest.

I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early.  I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.

Too many key components are at the fag end of their career and the replacements are not at the same level. I might be wrong but I think its downhill from here.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9374 on: November 20, 2022, 12:01:08 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on November 19, 2022, 11:43:20 pm
I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early.  I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.
We all know it and we have all seen it before. Hopefully there are plans to drop anyone that looks nailed on now but not playing well leading up to the World Cup.

If we could beat SA and the other teams whilst they beat you Id put out a depleted team versus Scotland in the last game depending on where the points difference.

We need to be as fresh as possible for france or nz if we make it to the knockouts.
« Last Edit: November 20, 2022, 12:06:09 am by MBL? »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,223
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9375 on: November 20, 2022, 10:21:49 pm »
Josh van der Flier named World Player of the Year. The Springboks must rue the day they let him go north to Leinster.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,957
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9376 on: November 20, 2022, 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on November 19, 2022, 11:43:20 pm
I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early.  I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.

Too many key components are at the fag end of their career and the replacements are not at the same level. I might be wrong but I think its downhill from here.

This is absolutely not the case. Hope I'm not being wooshed here, but it's only Sexton and O'Mahony you could say that about and one was just up for World Payer of the Year and the other is playing the best rugby of his career.

An awful take. Of course, we could absolutely bottle it at a World Cup, but not for any of the reasons you've stated
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9377 on: November 20, 2022, 10:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 20, 2022, 10:21:49 pm
Josh van der Flier named World Player of the Year. The Springboks must rue the day they let him go north to Leinster.

Fine player but better than Dupont, better than Savea (who ridiculously didnt even make the shortlist)?
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9378 on: November 20, 2022, 10:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 20, 2022, 10:21:49 pm
Josh van der Flier named World Player of the Year. The Springboks must rue the day they let him go north to Leinster.
Nearly caught me there.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • Sound
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9379 on: November 26, 2022, 05:32:25 pm »
Sad news about Doddie Weir, one awful disease that
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9380 on: November 26, 2022, 05:41:43 pm »
RIP Doddie.
Logged

Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,921
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9381 on: November 26, 2022, 05:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Original on November 26, 2022, 05:32:25 pm
Sad news about Doddie Weir, one awful disease that
yes it's a bastard RIP Big fella
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,223
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9382 on: November 26, 2022, 05:54:43 pm »
RIP Doddie. Probably the most likeable man in rugby. Bastard of a disease.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9383 on: November 26, 2022, 06:09:18 pm »
Finish
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9384 on: November 26, 2022, 06:24:21 pm »
RIP Doddie, a giant of a man in every sense. 

So glad he got one last trip to Murrayfield for the AB game so we could show our love for him.

Gods first XV just gained a mad giraffe.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9385 on: November 26, 2022, 06:51:16 pm »
Dire from England again.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,369
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9386 on: November 26, 2022, 07:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 26, 2022, 05:54:43 pm
RIP Doddie. Probably the most likeable man in rugby. Bastard of a disease.

Very sad news. RIP Doddie.

Sounds like England very poor again. And what happened to Wales? Were about 20 ahead when I last looked?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9387 on: November 26, 2022, 10:25:45 pm »
Just saw the news, so sad. RIP, Doddie.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9388 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 26, 2022, 05:54:43 pm
RIP Doddie. Probably the most likeable man in rugby. Bastard of a disease.
He genuinely came across as an impeccably decent fellow each time I saw him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:40:21 pm by Red Bird »
Logged

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,459
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9389 on: Yesterday at 05:26:27 pm »
RIP Doddie.

I'm a bit too young and got into rugby a bit too late to really remember his playing days, but his work on MND since his diagnosis has been incredible.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,369
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9390 on: Yesterday at 05:29:02 pm »
Always remember him for getting his knee absolutely smashed by some dirty Saffer prick on the 97 Lions tour in a warm up game. Awful challenge of footage of it is out there somewhere. Just smashed him off the ball at a ruck I think.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9391 on: Yesterday at 06:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:29:02 pm
Always remember him for getting his knee absolutely smashed by some dirty Saffer prick on the 97 Lions tour in a warm up game. Awful challenge of footage of it is out there somewhere. Just smashed him off the ball at a ruck I think.

Marius Bosman was the dirty bastard who stamped on Doddies knee and bugged his ligaments.

The boot scrapper by the door of Doddies farm was named Bosman so every time he cleaned his wellies he was wiping the cow shit on Bosman 😀
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,223
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9392 on: Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm »
Been a tough year for Scottish rugby, losing both Doddie and Tom Smith, both barely in their 50s.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • Now listen here son
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9393 on: Today at 08:30:21 am »
RIP Doddie
Logged
Legacy fan
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Up
« previous next »
 