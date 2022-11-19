I think Ireland unfortunately are a busted flush, peaked to early. I cant see this team being anywhere near at the World Cup.



We all know it and we have all seen it before. Hopefully there are plans to drop anyone that looks nailed on now but not playing well leading up to the World Cup.If we could beat SA and the other teams whilst they beat you Id put out a depleted team versus Scotland in the last game depending on where the points difference.We need to be as fresh as possible for france or nz if we make it to the knockouts.